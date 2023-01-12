Modified On Jan 12, 2023 02:01 PM By Rohit for Maruti Jimny

Both SUVs have debuted at Auto Expo 2023 and will be available via Maruti’s Nexa outlets

Maruti has christened the Baleno-based SUV as the ‘Fronx.’

The India-spec Jimny gets two extra doors and a longer wheelbase over its international counterpart.

Fronx brings back the turbo-petrol engine to Maruti’s stable, while Jimny gets 4WD as standard.

Both SUVs are expected to go on sale by April 2023.

Expected prices for the two models are Rs 10 lakh and Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Maruti utilised the 2023 Auto Expo to showcase two of its most anticipated SUVs, viz., the Jimny 5-door and Fronx. Both the models can now be reserved for Rs 11,000 and will be sold via the NEXA dealerships.

Same But Different

While the elongated Jimny has carried forward most of the design elements from its three-door version sold globally, it does get two extra doors, a longer wheelbase and a quarter rear glass panel. The Fronx, on the other hand, combines the proportions of the Baleno with the SUV-ness of the Grand Vitara.

Even the interiors of both SUVs borrow design cues from the respective models the two SUVs have been derived from. The Indian Jimny gets the same cabin design as the three-door version sold internationally with the addition of the new nine-inch central display. Meanwhile, the Fronx has the Baleno’s cabin layout draped in the Grand Vitara’s dual-tone black and maroon theme.

Powertrains On Offer

Here’s a look at the model-wise powertrain options that will be on offer:

Jimny

Specifications 1.5-litre Petrol Engine Power 105PS Torque 134.2Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 4-speed AT Drivetrain 4WD

Maruti has equipped the India-spec Jimny with a four-wheel drivetrain (4WD) as standard. It does not sport mild-hybrid tech but it does get idle start-stop for improved efficiencies.

Fronx

Specifications 1.2-litre Dual Jet Petrol 1-litre Turbo-Petrol Power 90PS 100PS Torque 113Nm 148Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT Drivetrain FWD FWD

Maruti is bringing back the 1-litre turbo-petrol BoosterJet engine, updated with mild-hybrid tech, for the new Fronx.

Variants And Expected Prices

The Jimny will be sold in two trims – Zeta and Alpha – while the Fronx will be offered in five: Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha. We are expecting both models to go on sale at the latest by April 2023. While the Jimny could have a starting price as low as Rs 10 lakh, the Fronx’s starting price is likely to fall in the Rs 7-8 lakh range (both ex-showroom).

The Jimny, still a sub-4 metre offering, will take on other off-roaders such as the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha. The Fronx, on the other hand, doesn’t have any direct rivals but will serve as an alternative to the likes of the Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Hyundai Venue.