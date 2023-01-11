Modified On Jan 11, 2023 08:52 AM By Sonny

Built on a new EV-specific platform and expected to make its market debut by 2025

Maruti has kicked off the Auto Expo 2023 with the reveal of the electrifying eVX Concept, an electric SUV. It is built on an all-new platform that has been developed from the ground-up by Suzuki, and will spawn a full range of EVs from the carmaker.

The eVX Concept features a 60kWh battery pack promising a range of up to 550km. It features a rugged and boxy design with proportions placing it as a compact electric SUV, similar to the new Grand Vitara. In profile, we can see the eVX’s aerodynamically efficient and smooth profile with flush door handles, enhanced by the aero-optimsed wheels. The all-electric platform allows for a longer wheelbase and shorter overhangs to maximise cabin space.

Suzuki has not revealed much about the performance of the eVX, but has confirmed that it features a dual motor setup for a 4x4 drivetrain. The interior of the eVX Concept remains a mystery for the time being, but it will be packed with connected technology and likely feature multiple large displays.

The eVX Concept previews an electric SUV offering destined for a market launch by 2025. Suzuki Motor Corporation has committed to a Rs 100 billion investment for the production of batteries and EVs in India, hinting that the eVX could be a locally manufactured and affordable compact electric SUV with a possible price tag of Rs 25 lakh.

It will be a premium alternative to the likes of the Tata Nexon EV, while rivaling the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV.