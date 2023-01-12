Modified On Jan 12, 2023 09:00 AM By Rohit for Maruti Grand Vitara

It gets some cosmetic upgrades over the standard model to crank up its premium road presence

After recently introducing the Black Editions of NEXA cars, Maruti has showcased the Grand Vitara Black Edition at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. It is available in the higher-spec Zeta, Zeta+, Alpha and Alpha+ variants of the compact SUV.

Take a look at all that the Grand Vitara Black edition has to offer in these detailed images:

Front

In the case of the Grand Vitara Black edition, Maruti has provided a matte silver finish for the chrome bar connecting the LED DRLs and even for the chrome surround around the grille. The carmaker has even chosen to swap the silver finish of the skid plate with the matte silver appeal.

Side

From the sides, the two noticeable changes for the model are the roof rack bars and blacked out alloy wheels. Apart from these, the SUV looks exactly the same as its regular iteration.

Rear

At the back, the only change is the inclusion of the brushed-finish silver garnish below the LED taillights, a first for the new Grand Vitara.

Interior And Features

The cabin of the Grand Vitara Black edition can be seen with the same black and maroon theme as the regular model.

In terms of features, the special edition SUV gets identical equipment list as the corresponding trims of the standard model. This includes a nine-inch touchscreen, digital driver’s display, push-button start/stop, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front seats. Safety kit on board consists of six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and rear parking sensors.

Engine And Gearbox

Maruti hasn’t altered the engine and gearbox options for the Grand Vitara Black edition. It carries on with the same mild- and strong-hybrid powertrains that are available with corresponding trims of the standard model, along with their respective gearbox options. The Black edition showcased at the Expo was the top-spec mild-hybrid MT variant with all-wheel drive (AWD), as suggested by the ‘AllGrip’ badge on the bootlid.

Maruti has also introduced the Black editions of other NEXA models including the new Baleno and XL6, all available in only a few variants, details of which are mentioned in our story.

