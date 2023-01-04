Modified On Jan 04, 2023 06:56 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Ignis

The offer list includes both MY22 and MY23 units of Ignis, Ciaz and Baleno.

Get maximum benefits of up to Rs 65,000 with MY22 units of Maruti Ciaz.

Avail of benefits of up to Rs 50,000 on MY22 Maruti Ignis.

Only the MY22 Baleno is eligible for offers of up to Rs 15,000.

Cash discount on MY22 models valid only till January 16, 2023.

No offers are available with Grand Vitara and XL6.

All other offers are valid till the end of January 2023.

This January, Maruti is offering discounts and bonuses on some NEXA models, namely, the Ignis, Baleno and Ciaz. Maruti is offering benefits on both model year 2022 (MY22) and MY23 models, although it’s those from the previous model year that come with higher savings.

Disclaimer: Buying cars manufactured in 2022 may affect their resale value compared to buying an MY23 unit. Also, the cash discount on MY22 NEXA cars is only valid till January 16, 2023, for MY23 cars it is valid throughout the month.

Let’s have a look at the model-wise offer details:

Ignis

Offers MY22 MY 23 Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 50,000 Up to Rs 35,000

Manual variants of the MY22 Ignis receive a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000, but the amount drops to Rs 15,000 if you pick the MY23 units. The AMT variants of both MY22 and MY23 units are not eligible for cash benefits.

Exchange bonus and corporate discount are the same throughout the board.

Maruti Ignis is sold between Rs 5.35 lakh and Rs 7.72 lakh.

Baleno

Offers (Only For MY22) Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 15,000

Maruti is offering the above discount only on the MY22 Baleno’s top-spec Alpha MT variant.

The premium hatchback’s CNG and other variants carry no benefits.

Also, the MY23 units are not included in the offers list.

Maruti Baleno is priced from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.71 lakh.

Ciaz

Offers MY22 MY23 Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 N.A. Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 65,000 Up to Rs 30,000

Talking about the MY22 units, the S variant of the Ciaz gets the maximum discount of up to Rs 65,000, while the top-spec Alpha MT and second-from-base Delta MT are carrying benefits of up to Rs 55,000 and Rs 45,000, respectively.

All AT variants, along with base-spec Sigma MT and second-from-top Zeta MT trims of the compact sedan manufactured in 2022, get savings of up to Rs 35,000.

Customers can avail of discounts of up to Rs 30,000 on MY23 units of the Ciaz, which remains the same across all variants, including the S trim.

Prices for the Ciaz range between Rs 8.99 lakh and Rs 11.98 lakh.

Note

The offers mentioned above may vary depending on your city and State, please visit your nearest NEXA dealership for more details.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

