Maruti Has 7 Unique Concepts For Display At Auto Expo 2025

The new concepts mostly get unique body decals and a few accessory touches to enhance the special avatar

If you think the main attention seeker at Maruti’s pavilion is the e Vitara, you might be in for a surprise. Starting January 19, the carmaker will be putting up as many as seven concepts on display, including the Jimny Conqueror, Grand Vitara Adventure, and Swift Champions. Let’s take a deep dive into what’s unique about each offering:

Jimny Conqueror

The Jimny Conqueror concept has been developed to complement its rugged and go-anywhere nature. It comes in a desert matte paint shade, and features bold ‘Jimny’ and 4x4’ graphics on doors and some portions of the rear windows. It also gets all-terrain tyres and a few off-road-focussed accessories such as a winch and a shovel placed on the tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

Grand Vitara Adventure

Maruti has also conceptualised an ‘Adventure’ edition of the Grand Vitara for the public showcase at the event. It has a military green shade and blacked-out ORVMs, door handles, and alloy wheels. The Grand Vitara Adventure sports a couple of graphics denoting ‘mountains’ and the ‘4x4 AllGrip’ monikers.

Brezza Powerplay

Another SUV that has got a concept-only model for the expo is the Brezza. Called the Brezza Powerplay, it comes in a copper-ish orange paint option, featuring some body graphics and accessories. These include front and rear bumper extenders, body side mouldings, and ‘Brezza’ body decals on the doors.

Also Check Out: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Unveiled At Auto Expo 2025, Check It Out In Detail In Our 8 Image Gallery

Fronx Turbo Concept

The Maruti Fronx’ Turbo concept is based on the turbo variants of the sub-4m crossover offering. It gets a silver finish paint shade and ‘Turbo’ body decals on both sides and even on the hood. Other unique touches include a grille garnish, and blacked-out alloy wheels and ORVMs.

Swift Champions

One of the unique concepts also includes the Swift Champions edition. It features a bold red finish with racing-inspired decals running across its doors, rear fenders, and even on the hood. Other exterior elements include sportier front and rear bumpers, blacked-out multi-spoke alloy wheels, and a big rear spoiler.

Invicto Executive Concept

Maruti has also introduced an Executive concept of the premium Invicto MPV. The only change in the Invicto Executive concept is the provision of a beige-themed upholstery, featuring a hexagonal pattern design. That said, it has retained the bronze accents around the centre console, side AC vents, and on the door pads.

Also Read: New Maruti e Vitara At Auto Expo 2025, Check Out Its 10 Colour Choices

Dzire Urban Luxe Concept

The Dzire has also received a new concept version called the Urban Luxe. It doesn’t get any major design changes but comes with some accessories borrowed from one of its packages. These include a chrome grille surround, chrome body side mouldings, and chrome garnishes for the rear bumper.

Which of these concepts has interested you the most? Let us know in the comments.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.