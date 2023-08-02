Modified On Aug 02, 2023 11:38 AM By Rohit for Maruti FRONX

The 22,000 pending orders of the Maruti Fronx are part of the carmaker’s approximately 3.55 lakh undelivered units

Maruti launched the Baleno-based Fronx in April 2023.

The carmaker produces an average of 9,000 units of the Fronx each month.

The Fronx gets 1.2-litre petrol and 1-litre turbo-petrol engines; CNG on offer too.

Gets a 9-inch touchscreen, up to six airbags, and 360-degree camera.

Priced between Rs 7.46 lakh and Rs 13.14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Back in April 2023, we got a new crossover SUV in the form of the Maruti Fronx. It is a Maruti Baleno-based styling, though its fascia is inspired by that of the Grand Vitara. The carmaker, in its recent quarterly results declaration meeting, revealed the average production number and pending orders of the sub-4m crossover, while also giving us an idea about its overall order backlog.

Details Of Fronx And Pending Orders

Maruti produces an average of 9,000 units of the Fronx each month, while its exports have begun only recently. The carmaker also gave an update saying approximately 22,000 units of the Fronx are yet to be delivered. Maruti has also revealed that it has around 3.55 lakh pending orders.

Maruti Fronx: In Summary

The Maruti Fronx is available with two petrol engines: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit making 90PS and 113Nm, and the other a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (100PS/148Nm) with mild-hybrid tech. While the former gets 5-speed MT and AMT options, the latter gets 5-speed MT and 6-speed AT.

Maruti also offers the Fronx with an optional CNG kit on the 1.2-litre unit, wherein it produces 77.5PS and 98.5Nm while being mated to only the manual gearbox.

The crossover SUV is loaded with features such as a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto climate control, heads-up display, up to six airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

Prices And Competitors

Maruti retails the Fronx between Rs 7.46 lakh and Rs 13.14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Although it doesn’t have any direct rivals, the Fronx takes on the Citroen C3 and Hyundai Exter. It also goes up against sub-4m SUVs like the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

