Modified On May 08, 2024 03:29 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Dzire 2024

The new-generation Dzire is likely to borrow the new 1.2-litre Z series petrol engine from the new Maruti Swift

The 2024 Maruti Dzire is expected to be launched soon, following the launch of the new-generation Maruti Swift. The new-generation Dzire is expected to come with refreshed styling inside and out, along with a host of new features and an updated petrol engine. Here’s a list of the biggest updates the 2024 Dzire is expected to offer over its existing version.

New 9-inch Touchscreen

One of the major updates expected in the 2024 Maruti Dzire is the bigger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This infotainment system also supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and is being offered with other Maruti offerings such as Baleno, Fronx, Grand Vitara, and Jimny.

The current version of the Maruti Dzire comes with the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which only supports wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Sunroof

The new-generation Maruti Dzire is expected to feature a single-pane sunroof, based on reports of spied test mules that have surfaced on the internet. If true, the 2024 Dzire will become the first subcompact sedan in India to offer a sunroof, which we know is an extremely popular (if not functionally helpful) feature these days.

Wireless Charger

Another new feature for the Maruti Dzire can be wireless smartphone charging in the 2024 version. This feature eliminates the need for cables dangling around the centre console area, which could potentially interfere with gear changes. Combined with the new infotainment unit with wireless smartphone connectivity, this can make for a clutter-free console experience.

6 Airbags As Standard

For improved safety, the 2024 Maruti Dzire will most likely come with six airbags as standard across all variants. While the government-issued mandate for six airbags remains pending, it has already been implemented by rivals like Hyundai and will also be present on the new-generation Swift hatchback.

New 1.2-litre Z Series Petrol

Given that the Maruti Dzire shares its mechanical underpinnings with the Swift, it would also apply that the new-generation Dzire will feature the new 1.2-litre Z series 3-cylinder petrol engine, which is set to debut in India with the new-generation Swift. This engine produces 82 PS and up to 112 Nm, and it will likely be offered with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT.

Expected Price & Rivals

The 2024 Maruti Dzire is expected to be launched by June 2024 starting from Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to rival the Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor, and Honda Amaze.