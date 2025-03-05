All
    Maruti Brezza And Mahindra XUV 3XO Command Highest Waiting Periods This March

    Modified On Mar 05, 2025 06:35 PM By Shreyash for Tata Nexon

    Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite are readily available for delivery in some many cities

    The subcompact SUVs have become popular since last decade, owing to the taller stance, powerful engine, features list, ground clearance, and most importantly, all of this at a competitive price range. If you are looking to buy a sub-4m SUV this month, we have detailed their waiting periods in top 20 cities of India for March 2025.

    Waiting Period Table

    City

    Tata Nexon

    Maruti Brezza

    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue N Line

    Kia Sonet

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Nissan Magnite

    Renault Kiger

    Skoda Kylaq

    New Delhi

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    No waiting

    No waiting

    N.A.

    Bengaluru

    1 month

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    1.5 months

    1 week

    2 months

    No waiting

    No waiting

    N.A.

    Mumbai

    1-1.5 months

    2-2.5 months

    2 months

    2 months

    No waiting

    2 months

    1 month

    No waiting

    2 months

    Hyderabad

    1 month

    1.5 months

    2 months

    1 month

    No waiting

    2 months

    No waiting

    No waiting

    2 months

    Pune

    1 month

    2 months

    1.5-2 months

    2 months

    No waiting

    2 months

    No waiting

    1 week

    2 months

    Chennai

    1 month

    2 months

    1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    2.5-3 months

    No waiting

    No waiting

    N.A.

    Jaipur

    1.5-2 months

    2-3 months

    1 month

    2 months

    1 month

    2 months

    1 month

    0.5 month

    2 months

    Ahmedabad

    1 month

    2 months

    1-2 months

    1.5 months

    1 month

    2 months

    No waiting

    0.5 month

    2 months

    Gurugram

    1-2 months

    1.5-2 months

    1 month

    2 months

    No waiting

    2.5 months

    1 month

    0.5-1 month

    2 months

    Lucknow

    2 months

    2 months

    0.5 month

    0.5 month

    0.5 month

    2 months

    1 month

    0.5 month

    N.A.

    Kolkata

    1 month

    2 months

    1 month

    1 month

    No waiting

    2 months

    1 month

    0.5-1 month

    1-1.5 months

    Thane

    1-1.5 months

    2 months

    1-2 months

    1.5 months

    No waiting

    2 months

    1 month

    No waiting

    N.A.

    Surat

    2 months

    No waiting

    2 months

    2 months

    1 month

    2 months

    0.5 month

    0.5-1 month

    2 months

    Ghaziabad

    1-1.5 months

    2 months

    1-2 months

    1 month

    1 month

    2 months

    1 month

    No waiting

    1-1.5 months

    Chandigarh

    1-1.5 months

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    1 month

    1 month

    N.A.

    Coimbatore

    1-2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    1 month

    2.5-3 months

    0.5 month

    0.5 month

    1-1.5 months

    Patna

    1 month

    2 months

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    0.5 month

    2 months

    No waiting

    No waiting

    N.A.

    Faridabad

    1 month

    2-2.5 months

    0.5-1 month

    2 months

    1 month

    1-2 months

    0.5 month

    No waiting

    N.A.

    Indore

    1.5 months

    2-2.5 months

    1 month

    2 months

    0.5 month

    2 months

    0.5 month

    0.5 month

    2 months

    Noida

    1-2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    1 month

    1.5-2 months

    0.5 month

    No waiting

    2 months

    AVG

    1.5

    2

    1.5

    1.6

    0.65

    2.1

    		      

    Key Takeaways

    Tata Nexon

    • The Tata Nexon is witnessing an average wait time of around 1.5 months. However, you can get the delivery in just 1 month if you reside in cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Patna, and Faridabad. However, customers in cities like Lucknow, Jaipur, Noida, and Coimbatore may have to wait for up to 2 months to get home the Nexon.

    • If you are looking to buy a Maruti Brezza this March, you might have to experience a maximum waiting period of up to 3 months, in Jaipur. The average waiting time for the Brezza is up to 2 months. However, you can get the delivery in one month if you live in New Delhi. That said, the Brezza has no waiting period in Surat.

    Hyundai Venue

    • Both Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line are experiencing an average waiting period of 1.5 months. The maximum waiting time on both versions of the Venue stretches to up to 2 months. Customers who booked these SUVs in Chennai and Kolkata can take the delivery in 1 month.

    • The Kia Sonet is readily available for delivery in 6 cities, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Gurugram. Kia’s subcompact SUV is witnessing an average waiting time of more than half a month.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    • The Mahindra XUV 3XO is experiencing the highest waiting times of up to 3 months in Jaipur, and on average you might have to wait for up to 2 months to get your car delivered this March. Those who booked the SUV in New Delhi can get the delivery in less than 2 months.

    • Nissan’s subcompact SUV, the Magnite, has no waiting time in 7 cities, including New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Patna. While the maximum waiting time on the Magnite is up to 1 month, you can get it delivered in less than 1 month if you live in Surat, Indore, Noida, and Faridabad.

    • The Renault Kiger not only has the least waiting period, but it is readily available in 10 cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Patna. 

    • The newly introduced Skoda Kylaq is experiencing an average wait time of up to 2 months in most cities.

