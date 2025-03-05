Maruti Brezza And Mahindra XUV 3XO Command Highest Waiting Periods This March

The subcompact SUVs have become popular since last decade, owing to the taller stance, powerful engine, features list, ground clearance, and most importantly, all of this at a competitive price range. If you are looking to buy a sub-4m SUV this month, we have detailed their waiting periods in top 20 cities of India for March 2025.

If you are looking to buy a Maruti Brezza this March, you might have to experience a maximum waiting period of up to 3 months, in Jaipur. The average waiting time for the Brezza is up to 2 months. However, you can get the delivery in one month if you live in New Delhi. That said, the Brezza has no waiting period in Surat.

The Tata Nexon is witnessing an average wait time of around 1.5 months. However, you can get the delivery in just 1 month if you reside in cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Patna, and Faridabad. However, customers in cities like Lucknow, Jaipur, Noida, and Coimbatore may have to wait for up to 2 months to get home the Nexon.

The Kia Sonet is readily available for delivery in 6 cities, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Gurugram. Kia’s subcompact SUV is witnessing an average waiting time of more than half a month.

Both Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line are experiencing an average waiting period of 1.5 months. The maximum waiting time on both versions of the Venue stretches to up to 2 months. Customers who booked these SUVs in Chennai and Kolkata can take the delivery in 1 month.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is experiencing the highest waiting times of up to 3 months in Jaipur, and on average you might have to wait for up to 2 months to get your car delivered this March. Those who booked the SUV in New Delhi can get the delivery in less than 2 months.

Nissan’s subcompact SUV, the Magnite, has no waiting time in 7 cities, including New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Patna. While the maximum waiting time on the Magnite is up to 1 month, you can get it delivered in less than 1 month if you live in Surat, Indore, Noida, and Faridabad.

The Renault Kiger not only has the least waiting period, but it is readily available in 10 cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Patna.