Maruti Baleno Was Twice As Popular As Hyundai i20 In May 2024 Sales
Maruti shipped more units of the Baleno than the Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz combined for the previous month
Although SUVs remain the highest selling type of cars in this automotive era, premium hatchbacks have remained a popular choice for many. Cars like the Maruti Baleno and Hyundai i20 are some of the most sought-after hatchbacks in our market. Let’s take a look at how the premium hatchbacks performed in May 2024 sales:
|
Model
|
May 2024
|
May 2023
|
April 2024
|
Maruti Baleno
|
12,842
|
18,733
|
14,049
|
Hyundai i20
|
5,169
|
6,094
|
5,199
|
Tata Altroz
|
4,983
|
5,420
|
5,148
|
Toyota Glanza
|
4,517
|
5,179
|
4,380
Takeaways
-
The Maruti Baleno maintains its streak as the best-selling premium hatchback in May and it was the only model in its segment to cross the 10,000-unit sales mark. That said, its month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) sales went down by 9 percent and 31 percent, respectively.
-
With over 5,000 units sold, the Hyundai i20 was the next most popular premium hatchback for the previous month. Although its YoY figure went down marginally, its MoM numbers fell by 15 percent. Do note that these figures are inclusive of the demand for the Hyundai i20 N Line as well.
-
Monthly sales of the Tata Altroz in May 2024 were a little shy of the 5,000-unit mark, with its MoM and YoY figures coming down by 3 percent and 8 percent, respectively. The Tata premium hatchback got a new derivative in early June in the form of the Altroz Racer, which has been launched with more features and performance.
-
The Toyota Glanza, based on the Maruti Baleno as a shared product from the two brand’s global partnership, enjoyed cumulative sales of more than 4,500 units in May 2024. While this figure was a MoM improvement of 3 percent, its YoY numbers witness a decline of 13 percent.
