Maruti Grand Vitara Dominion Edition Launched, Gets Added Accessories

Modified On Oct 08, 2024 05:06 PM By Dipan for Maruti Grand Vitara

The Dominion Edition is available with the Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants of the Grand Vitara

The Maruti Grand Vitara Dominion Edition adds interior and exterior accessories to the variants.

It has exterior accessories like a sidestep, door visor and front and rear skid plate.

Interior accessories include 3D mats, seat covers and dashboard trim.

The Dominion Edition will be on offer till the end of October 2024.

The Maruti Grand Vitara has got a new Dominion Edition for the festive season. This limited-run edition adds a range of accessories for both the exterior and interior and is available with the Alpha, Zeta and Delta variants. The Grand Vitara Dominion Edition costs up to Rs 52,699 more than the corresponding regular variants. Let us take a look at the accessories in detail:

Maruti Grand Vitara Dominion Edition: Accessories

Accessory Delta Zeta Alpha Chrome front bumper lip ✅ ✅ ✅ Front skid plate ✅ ✅ ✅ Black and chrome rear skid plate ✅ ✅ ✅ Body cover ✅ ✅ ✅ Car care kit ✅ ✅ ✅ Door visor ✅ ✅ ✅ Black ORVM garnish ✅ ✅ ✅ Black headlight garnish ✅ ✅ ✅ Chrome side moulding ✅ ✅ ✅ Black chrome tail light garnish ✅ ✅ ✅ All-weather 3D mats ✅ ✅ ✅ Wood garnish on the dashboard ✅ ✅ ✅ Cushion with ‘Nexa’ branding ✅ ✅ ✅ Door sill guard ✅ ✅ ✅ Boot load lip protective sill ✅ ✅ ✅ 3D boot mat ✅ ✅ ✅ Sidestep ✅ ❌ ❌ Brown seat cover ❌ ✅ ❌ Dual-tone seat cover ✅ ❌ ❌ Total Price Rs 48,599 Rs 49,999 Rs 52,699

The Dominion Edition adds exterior accessories like a sidestep, door visors, and front and rear skid plates, and interior accessories like 3D mats, seat covers and cushions. Notably, these accessories can also be purchased individually.

Also Read: Maruti, Hyundai, And Mahindra Were The Best-selling Car Brands In September 2024

Features & Safety

In terms of features, it gets a 9-inch touchscreen that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wirelessly, a 6-speaker music system, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger. The safety net includes six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Powertrain Options

The Maruti Grand Vitara gets an option between a mild hybrid and a strong hybrid engine, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre Mild Hybrid 1.5-litre Strong Hybrid 1.5-litre petrol-CNG Power 103PS 116 PS (combined) 88 PS Torque 137Nm 122 Nm 121.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT e-CVT (single-speed gearbox) 5-speed MT Drivetrain FWD, AWD (only with MT) FWD FWD

Also Read: Maruti Is Offering Discounts Of Over Rs 62,000 On Arena Cars This Festive Season

Price and Rivals

Prices of the Maruti Grand Vitara range from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals the likes of other compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun. It can also be considered a stylish SUV-coupe alternative to the Tata Curvv and the Citroen Basalt.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Maruti Grand Vitara on road price