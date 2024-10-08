All
Maruti Grand Vitara Dominion Edition Launched, Gets Added Accessories

Modified On Oct 08, 2024 05:06 PM By Dipan for Maruti Grand Vitara

The Dominion Edition is available with the Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants of the Grand Vitara

Maruti grand Vitara Dominion Edition launched

  • The Maruti Grand Vitara Dominion Edition adds interior and exterior accessories to the variants.

  • It has exterior accessories like a sidestep, door visor and front and rear skid plate.

  • Interior accessories include 3D mats, seat covers and dashboard trim.

  • The Dominion Edition will be on offer till the end of October 2024.

The Maruti Grand Vitara has got a new Dominion Edition for the festive season. This limited-run edition adds a range of accessories for both the exterior and interior and is available with the Alpha, Zeta and Delta variants. The Grand Vitara Dominion Edition costs up to Rs 52,699 more than the corresponding regular variants. Let us take a look at the accessories in detail:

Maruti Grand Vitara Dominion Edition: Accessories

Grand Vitara Dominion Edition sidestep

Accessory

Delta

Zeta

Alpha

Chrome front bumper lip

Front skid plate

Black and chrome rear skid plate

Body cover

Car care kit

Door visor

Black ORVM garnish

Black headlight garnish

Chrome side moulding

Black chrome tail light garnish

All-weather 3D mats

Wood garnish on the dashboard

Cushion with ‘Nexa’ branding

Door sill guard

Boot load lip protective sill

3D boot mat

Sidestep

Brown seat cover

Dual-tone seat cover

Total Price

Rs 48,599

Rs 49,999

Rs 52,699

Grand Vitara Dominion Edition 3d mats

The Dominion Edition adds exterior accessories like a sidestep, door visors, and front and rear skid plates, and interior accessories like 3D mats, seat covers and cushions. Notably, these accessories can also be purchased individually.

Also Read: Maruti, Hyundai, And Mahindra Were The Best-selling Car Brands In September 2024

Features & Safety

Maruti Grand Vitara

In terms of features, it gets a 9-inch touchscreen that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wirelessly, a 6-speaker music system, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger. The safety net includes six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Powertrain Options

Maruti Grand Vitara powertrain

The Maruti Grand Vitara gets an option between a mild hybrid and a strong hybrid engine, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine

1.5-litre Mild Hybrid

1.5-litre Strong Hybrid

1.5-litre petrol-CNG

Power

103PS

116 PS (combined)

88 PS

Torque

137Nm

122 Nm

121.5 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT / 6-speed AT

e-CVT (single-speed gearbox)

5-speed MT

Drivetrain

FWD, AWD (only with MT)

FWD

FWD

Also Read: Maruti Is Offering Discounts Of Over Rs 62,000 On Arena Cars This Festive Season

Price and Rivals

Maruti Grand Vitara Rear

Prices of the Maruti Grand Vitara range from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals the likes of other compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun. It can also be considered a stylish SUV-coupe alternative to the Tata Curvv and the Citroen Basalt.

