Mahindra XUV700 Playing Hard To Get, Waiting Period Up To A Year
Published On Feb 02, 2022 04:54 PM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV700
Ten of the 19 cities listed in the table have a year-long waiting period
All metro cities have a waiting period of 10-12 months.
Currently, Kolkata has the least waiting period.
The XUV700 recently received a price hike of up to Rs 81,000.
The wait for the Mahindra XUV700 is getting longer by the day. The SUV was launched in October 2021, but customers still have to settle for a high waiting period, ranging up to a year in almost every city. This essentially means that if you book yours today, you will probably get it by the end of this year or early-2023.
Here’s how long you’ll have to wait for the Mahindra XUV700 in your city:
|
City
|
Waiting Period
|
Delhi
|
12 months
|
Bangalore
|
10 months
|
Mumbai
|
12 months
|
Hyderabad
|
10 months
|
Pune
|
12 months
|
Chennai
|
10 months
|
Jaipur
|
12 months
|
Ahmedabad
|
10 months
|
Gurgaon
|
12 months
|
Lucknow
|
10 months
|
Kolkata
|
6-8 months
|
Thane
|
12 months
|
Surat
|
10 months
|
Ghaziabad
|
12 months
|
Chandigarh
|
12 months
|
Coimbatore
|
10 months
|
Patna
|
12 months
|
Faridabad
|
10 months
|
Indore
|
12 months
Mahindra recently hiked prices of the XUV700 by up to Rs 81,000. However, you’ll have to pay whatever’s applicable at the time of deliveries. So, while the new prices are valid for all bookings after October 8, 2021, buyers will have to shell out more should there be another hike leading up to the delivery dates.
The XUV700 is powered by 204PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 155PS/185PS 2.2-litre diesel engines, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The top-spec AX7 diesel-automatic can be had with an optional AWD.
The SUV now retails from Rs 12.96 lakh to Rs 23.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, and Tata Safari.
