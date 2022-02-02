HomeNew CarsNewsMahindra XUV700 Playing Hard To Get, Waiting Period Up To A Year
English | हिंदी

Mahindra XUV700 Playing Hard To Get, Waiting Period Up To A Year

Published On Feb 02, 2022 04:54 PM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV700

  • 16565 Views
  • Write a comment

Ten of the 19 cities listed in the table have a year-long waiting period

Mahindra XUV700

  • All metro cities have a waiting period of 10-12 months. 

  • Currently, Kolkata has the least waiting period. 

  • The XUV700 recently received a price hike of up to Rs 81,000.

The wait for the Mahindra XUV700 is getting longer by the day. The SUV was launched in October 2021, but customers still have to settle for a high waiting period, ranging up to a year in almost every city. This essentially means that if you book yours today, you will probably get it by the end of this year or early-2023.

Here’s how long you’ll have to wait for the Mahindra XUV700 in your city:

City

Waiting Period

Delhi

12 months

Bangalore

10 months

Mumbai

12 months

Hyderabad 

10 months

Pune

12 months

Chennai

10 months

Jaipur

12 months

Ahmedabad

10 months

Gurgaon

12 months

Lucknow

10 months

Kolkata

6-8 months

Thane

12 months

Surat

10 months

Ghaziabad

12 months

Chandigarh

12 months

Coimbatore

10 months

Patna

12 months

Faridabad

10 months

Indore

12 months

Mahindra recently hiked prices of the XUV700 by up to Rs 81,000. However, you’ll have to pay whatever’s applicable at the time of deliveries. So, while the new prices are valid for all bookings after October 8, 2021, buyers will have to shell out more should there be another hike leading up to the delivery dates.

Mahindra XUV700 Deliveries Getting Delayed To 2023

The XUV700 is powered by 204PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 155PS/185PS 2.2-litre diesel engines, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The top-spec AX7 diesel-automatic can be had with an optional AWD. 

The SUV now retails from Rs 12.96 lakh to Rs 23.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the Hyundai AlcazarMG Hector Plus, and Tata Safari

Read More on : XUV700 on road price

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra XUV700

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience