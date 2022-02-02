Mahindra XUV700 Playing Hard To Get, Waiting Period Up To A Year

Published On Feb 02, 2022 04:54 PM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV700

Ten of the 19 cities listed in the table have a year-long waiting period

All metro cities have a waiting period of 10-12 months.

Currently, Kolkata has the least waiting period.

The XUV700 recently received a price hike of up to Rs 81,000.

The wait for the Mahindra XUV700 is getting longer by the day. The SUV was launched in October 2021, but customers still have to settle for a high waiting period, ranging up to a year in almost every city. This essentially means that if you book yours today, you will probably get it by the end of this year or early-2023.

Here’s how long you’ll have to wait for the Mahindra XUV700 in your city:

City Waiting Period Delhi 12 months Bangalore 10 months Mumbai 12 months Hyderabad 10 months Pune 12 months Chennai 10 months Jaipur 12 months Ahmedabad 10 months Gurgaon 12 months Lucknow 10 months Kolkata 6-8 months Thane 12 months Surat 10 months Ghaziabad 12 months Chandigarh 12 months Coimbatore 10 months Patna 12 months Faridabad 10 months Indore 12 months

Mahindra recently hiked prices of the XUV700 by up to Rs 81,000. However, you’ll have to pay whatever’s applicable at the time of deliveries. So, while the new prices are valid for all bookings after October 8, 2021, buyers will have to shell out more should there be another hike leading up to the delivery dates.

The XUV700 is powered by 204PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 155PS/185PS 2.2-litre diesel engines, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The top-spec AX7 diesel-automatic can be had with an optional AWD.

The SUV now retails from Rs 12.96 lakh to Rs 23.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the Hyundai Alcazar , MG Hector Plus , and Tata Safari .

Read More on : XUV700 on road price