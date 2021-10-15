Here Are Some Simple Things The Mahindra XUV700 Missed Out On

Published On Oct 15, 2021 06:48 PM By Sonny for Mahindra XUV700

The middle variants of the XUV700 get some cool features but miss out on some of the basics in the process

The Mahindra XUV700 has stirred the compact and mid-size SUV segments with its aggressive pricing, segment-first features and powerful engines. However, its variant-wise list of features does have its shortcomings too. Mahindra has sacrificed some conveniences from the mid-spec variants, especially the AX5, in order to offer some of its new tech instead. Here are some of the most notable misses from the XUV700 AX5 as the middle variant of a premium offering:

Reverse camera

A rear parking camera is an important feature, especially in cars of this size. Still, Mahindra opted to offer it only from the top-spec AX7 variant onwards. Meanwhile, it is offered from one-above-base variants of the Kia Seltos and MG Hector, and the mid-spec Hyundai Creta S.

Cruise control

Even though the XUV700 offers adaptive cruise control in its top variant, it doesn’t offer regular cruise control on the lower trims. It’s a common feature in SUVs of similar prices and useful for highway driving. Its rivals offer it in lower trims priced similar to the AX5.

Auto AC

Mahindra XUV700 is the first in its segment to offer dual-zone climate control in the top variant, though all variants below it have to make do with manual AC. This feature is available on the likes of the Creta and Seltos from the mid-spec variants.

Powerfold ORVMs, ESP, steering mounted controls for the driver’s display and more

A relatively simple convenience such as electrically folding outside rearview mirrors has been left for only the top end though those ones auto-fold as well. Since electrically adjustable ORVMs are offered as standard, they should be electrically foldable from the AX3 variant or the AX5 trim at most. Mahindra says that it has equipped the XUV700 with its latest electronic stability program (ESP) but restricted it to the top trim as well, while it is a standard feature on the likes of the Skoda Kushaq, Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

Even though Mahindra offers the XUV700 with dual 10.25-inch displays for the touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, steering-mounted controls for the driver’s display are offered on the AX7 only. Other features that we believe should have been available from lower variants include telescopic steering adjustment, push-button engine start/stop, passive keyless entry and one touch driver’s window with pinch alert, all which are offered on the AX7 only and some with the additional Luxury Pack.

Feature misses: Ventilated front seats and auto-dimming IRVM

While the comforts and conveniences mentioned above should have been available on the more affordable variants, the XUV700 misses out on some features altogether that are offered on similarly priced rivals. The most obvious exclusion is the auto-dimming inside rearview mirror for a premium offering. It also misses out on ventilated front seats that are especially useful in Indian summers and are available on the likes of the Creta, Seltos and Kushaq. However, the XUV700 isn’t alone in that regard, as the Tata Safari also does not offer ventilated front seats with the exception of the recently launched Gold Edition variant.

Will Mahindra address these concerns?

Despite these shortcomings, the XUV700 has already recorded over 50,000 bookings. However, we expect Mahindra to address some of the feature misses listed above as time passes. It could either be added to the features set when prices are increased in 2022, or maybe as new packs for the AX3 and AX5 trims.

At present, the XUV700 Is priced from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It is offered in both five- and seven-seater configurations, with petrol and diesel engines that are available with both a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options. The XUV700 takes on a wide variety of SUVs that includes the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Hyundai Alcazar, and Tata Safari.

