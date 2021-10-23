HomeNew CarsNewsMahindra XUV700 AX7 Variant: Does The Premium Feel Justified?

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Variant: Does The Premium Feel Justified?

Modified On Oct 23, 2021 02:13 PM By Dhruv for Mahindra XUV700

We break down the pros, cons, and reasons to buy (or skip) the XUV700 AX7

The XUV700 adds a lot of exciting features to the segment, and most of them are only offered in the top-spec AX7 variant. Even then, there is a catch if you want the most feature-rich XUV700 possible, which we’ll explain as well.

Before we explain the nitty-gritties of the AX7 variant, here’s how much it will cost:

Variant

2.0-litre turbo petrol with 6-speed manual transmission (7-seater)

2.0-litre turbo petrol with 6-speed automatic transmission (7-seater)

2.2-litre diesel with 6-speed manual transmission (7-seater)

2.2-litre diesel with 6-speed automatic transmission (7-seater)

AX7

Rs 17.99 lakh

Rs 19.59 lakh

Rs 18.59 lakh

Rs 20.19 lakh

AX7 Luxury Pack

NA

Rs 21.39 lakh (Premium of Rs 1.8 lakh)

Rs 20.39 lakh (Premium of Rs 1.8 lakh)

Rs 21.99 lakh (Premium of Rs 1.8 lakh)

AX7 AWD*

NA

NA

NA

Rs Rs 21.49 lakh (Premium of Rs 1.3 lakh)

AX7 AWD + Luxury pack

NA

NA

NA

Rs 22.99 lakh (Premium of Rs 2.8 lakh) 

Why should you buy the AX7 variant?

The AX7 variant of the XUV700 brings ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) to the table. Features like automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning are segment-firsts and important for improving driver safety. It also gets a nicer interior with leatherette upholstery and the driver’s seat is power-adjustable with memory function. You can also spec certain variants with the Luxury pack which adds the rest of the premium features like the Sony sound system, adaptive cruise control and electrically operated flush door handles to the XUV700. So go for the AX7 variant if you are looking for a fully loaded experience.

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

  • LED headlamps with Auto Booster

  • Leatherette covered seats and instrument panel

  • Leather steering steering and gear lever

  • 6-way power adjustable front seats with slide-back feature

  • Auto headlamps

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Reversing camera

  • Air purifier

  • Electrically folding ORVMs

  • One touch driver power window close

  • Dual zone climate control

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Steering mounted audio controls

  • ADAS features

  • Side airbags (6 total)

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

Other features

  • Dynamic LED turn indicators

  • Cornering lamps

  • LED DRLs

  • Fog lamps
  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Push button start

  • Passenger seat sliding lever

  • Cruise control

  • Drive modes (diesel only)

  • 2 year Adrenox subscription

  • Driver drowsiness detection

  • ESP

Get the Luxury pack if you want

  • Flush door handles pop-out electrically

  

  • 360 degree camera

  • Passive keyless entry

  • Adaptive cruise control

  • Telescopic adjust for steering

  • Wireless smartphone charging

  • 12-speaker Sony sound system

  • Blind view monitor

  • Continuous Video Recording

  • Knee airbag for driver

  • Electronic parking brake

The AX7 variant offers all the convenience features you expect from a car, but if you want a luxurious experience, you will have to opt for the Luxury Pack. It adds a premium Sony sound system, a 360 degree camera, adaptive cruise control and more to the XUV700, which really set it apart from its competition. So if you can afford to spend that much extra, we recommend you go for the Luxury pack as it will elevate the experience of owning an XUV700. However, it does feel a little overpriced.

Variant

Verdict

MX

Good list of equipment for a base variant. Consider this if you are on a strict budget.

AX3

The premium doesn’t feel justified for the feature additions. Skip this variant.

AX5

The most value-for-money variant and our overall recommendation. 

AX7

The premium feels justified and consider if you want ADAS. Luxury pack feels a little overpriced.

Write your Comment on Mahindra XUV700

1 comment
1
S
subrata baidyaroy
Oct 23, 2021 11:38:11 PM

Need to be test drive

