Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Variant: Does The Premium Feel Justified?

Mahindra XUV700

We break down the pros, cons, and reasons to buy (or skip) the XUV700 AX7

The XUV700 adds a lot of exciting features to the segment, and most of them are only offered in the top-spec AX7 variant. Even then, there is a catch if you want the most feature-rich XUV700 possible, which we’ll explain as well.

Before we explain the nitty-gritties of the AX7 variant, here’s how much it will cost:

Variant 2.0-litre turbo petrol with 6-speed manual transmission (7-seater) 2.0-litre turbo petrol with 6-speed automatic transmission (7-seater) 2.2-litre diesel with 6-speed manual transmission (7-seater) 2.2-litre diesel with 6-speed automatic transmission (7-seater) AX7 Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 19.59 lakh Rs 18.59 lakh Rs 20.19 lakh AX7 Luxury Pack NA Rs 21.39 lakh (Premium of Rs 1.8 lakh) Rs 20.39 lakh (Premium of Rs 1.8 lakh) Rs 21.99 lakh (Premium of Rs 1.8 lakh) AX7 AWD* NA NA NA Rs Rs 21.49 lakh (Premium of Rs 1.3 lakh) AX7 AWD + Luxury pack NA NA NA Rs 22.99 lakh (Premium of Rs 2.8 lakh)

Why should you buy the AX7 variant?

The AX7 variant of the XUV700 brings ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) to the table. Features like automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning are segment-firsts and important for improving driver safety. It also gets a nicer interior with leatherette upholstery and the driver’s seat is power-adjustable with memory function. You can also spec certain variants with the Luxury pack which adds the rest of the premium features like the Sony sound system, adaptive cruise control and electrically operated flush door handles to the XUV700. So go for the AX7 variant if you are looking for a fully loaded experience.

Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

LED headlamps with Auto Booster Leatherette covered seats and instrument panel

Leather steering steering and gear lever 6-way power adjustable front seats with slide-back feature

Auto headlamps

Rain-sensing wipers

Reversing camera

Air purifier

Electrically folding ORVMs

One touch driver power window close

Dual zone climate control 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Steering mounted audio controls ADAS features

Side airbags (6 total)

Tyre pressure monitoring system Other features Dynamic LED turn indicators

Cornering lamps

LED DRLs

Fog lamps Panoramic sunroof Push button start

Passenger seat sliding lever

Cruise control

Drive modes (diesel only) 2 year Adrenox subscription Driver drowsiness detection

ESP Get the Luxury pack if you want Flush door handles pop-out electrically 360 degree camera

Passive keyless entry

Adaptive cruise control

Telescopic adjust for steering

Wireless smartphone charging 12-speaker Sony sound system Blind view monitor

Continuous Video Recording

Knee airbag for driver

Electronic parking brake

The AX7 variant offers all the convenience features you expect from a car, but if you want a luxurious experience, you will have to opt for the Luxury Pack. It adds a premium Sony sound system, a 360 degree camera, adaptive cruise control and more to the XUV700, which really set it apart from its competition. So if you can afford to spend that much extra, we recommend you go for the Luxury pack as it will elevate the experience of owning an XUV700. However, it does feel a little overpriced.

Variant Verdict MX Good list of equipment for a base variant. Consider this if you are on a strict budget. AX3 The premium doesn’t feel justified for the feature additions. Skip this variant. AX5 The most value-for-money variant and our overall recommendation. AX7 The premium feels justified and consider if you want ADAS. Luxury pack feels a little overpriced.

