Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Variant: Does The Premium Feel Justified?
Modified On Oct 23, 2021 02:13 PM By Dhruv for Mahindra XUV700
We break down the pros, cons, and reasons to buy (or skip) the XUV700 AX7
The XUV700 adds a lot of exciting features to the segment, and most of them are only offered in the top-spec AX7 variant. Even then, there is a catch if you want the most feature-rich XUV700 possible, which we’ll explain as well.
Before we explain the nitty-gritties of the AX7 variant, here’s how much it will cost:
|
Variant
|
2.0-litre turbo petrol with 6-speed manual transmission (7-seater)
|
2.0-litre turbo petrol with 6-speed automatic transmission (7-seater)
|
2.2-litre diesel with 6-speed manual transmission (7-seater)
|
2.2-litre diesel with 6-speed automatic transmission (7-seater)
|
AX7
|
Rs 17.99 lakh
|
Rs 19.59 lakh
|
Rs 18.59 lakh
|
Rs 20.19 lakh
|
AX7 Luxury Pack
|
NA
|
Rs 21.39 lakh (Premium of Rs 1.8 lakh)
|
Rs 20.39 lakh (Premium of Rs 1.8 lakh)
|
Rs 21.99 lakh (Premium of Rs 1.8 lakh)
|
AX7 AWD*
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Rs Rs 21.49 lakh (Premium of Rs 1.3 lakh)
|
AX7 AWD + Luxury pack
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Rs 22.99 lakh (Premium of Rs 2.8 lakh)
Why should you buy the AX7 variant?
The AX7 variant of the XUV700 brings ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) to the table. Features like automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning are segment-firsts and important for improving driver safety. It also gets a nicer interior with leatherette upholstery and the driver’s seat is power-adjustable with memory function. You can also spec certain variants with the Luxury pack which adds the rest of the premium features like the Sony sound system, adaptive cruise control and electrically operated flush door handles to the XUV700. So go for the AX7 variant if you are looking for a fully loaded experience.
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Get the Luxury pack if you want
|
|
|
|
The AX7 variant offers all the convenience features you expect from a car, but if you want a luxurious experience, you will have to opt for the Luxury Pack. It adds a premium Sony sound system, a 360 degree camera, adaptive cruise control and more to the XUV700, which really set it apart from its competition. So if you can afford to spend that much extra, we recommend you go for the Luxury pack as it will elevate the experience of owning an XUV700. However, it does feel a little overpriced.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Good list of equipment for a base variant. Consider this if you are on a strict budget.
|
The premium doesn’t feel justified for the feature additions. Skip this variant.
|
The most value-for-money variant and our overall recommendation.
|
The premium feels justified and consider if you want ADAS. Luxury pack feels a little overpriced.
Read More on : XUV700 on road price
- Renew Mahindra XUV700 Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
1 out of 1 found this helpful