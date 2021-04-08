Mahindra XUV500 Successor To Be Called The XUV700

Modified On Apr 08, 2021 01:04 PM By Sonny for Mahindra XUV700

The iconic badge will see a change of digit as part of the model’s generational update

Mahindra renames the XUV500 to XUV700 as part of the next-gen model update.

Spied testing multiple times with the most recent test mule appearing to be production-ready.

XUV700 will get a fresh design inside and out for a sharper and more premium look.

Expected to get new features such as advanced driver assist systems, 360-degree camera, and ventilated front seats.

It will come with 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel units with optional AWD (all-wheel-drive).

New XUV700 to be unveiled soon, ahead of expected launch around July 2021.

The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 has been hotly anticipated for some time now, with the current model having been around for nearly a decade. It has been spied testing numerous times and as the launch draws nearer, the carmaker has announced that its mid-size 7-seater SUV will be called XUV700.

Based on the various camouflaged test mules that have been spotted, the new-gen model has the same Mahindra SUV shape overall but with a new design and possibly larger dimensions. It looks sharper, bolder, and more premium even under the camouflage. Underpinnings are different too with the XUV700 built on Mahindra’s new W601 monocoque platform.

From the spy shots we know, it gets a new interior and here as well the carmaker has upped the premium quotient. It features an integrated display on the dash for the digital instrument cluster and central infotainment system, with both screens probably measuring over 10-inches.

In terms of features, the XUV700 is expected to introduce radar-based safety features such as autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist, and adaptive cruise control to the segment. It will be equipped with comfort features including ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, and a powered driver’s seat with memory functions. Some spied test mules were also fitted with a panoramic sunroof.

Mahindra’s latest SUV offering will be powered by its new 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines. Those are the same engines found in the second-gen Thar but the carmaker is likely to offer them in a much higher state of tune (190PS for both) for the larger XUV700. In the sub-4m off-roader, the turbo-petrol engine makes 150PS/320Nm while the diesel engine produces 130PS/300Nm. Both units are offered with the choice of 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. Mahindra will offer the XUV700 in an all-wheel-drive variant as well.

The XUV500 is available from Rs 15.13 lakh to Rs 19.56 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The XUV700 is expected to be priced between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 22 lakh and take on the likes of the Tata Harrier/Safari, MG Hector/Hector Plus, premium variants of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, and the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar. We are yet to get a confirmation on the XUV700’s premiere date but expect it to reach showrooms around July.

