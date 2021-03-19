2021 Mahindra XUV500 And Scorpio Spied Showcasing Their Sunroof Design

Published On Mar 19, 2021 08:00 AM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV500 2020

Mahindra will launch the new-generation XUV500 in the coming months followed by the Scorpio

The new-generation XUV500 and Scorpio are set to be launched in 2021.

The new spy shots show that the XUV500 will get a panoramic sunroof while the Scorpio will get a normal one.

Both of them are expected to gain a lot of new features including a bigger touchscreen infotainment, multiple airbags, new instrument panels and multiple airbags.

Engine options might remain the same for both - a 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol.

Mahindra is gearing up for two big launches this year, which include the new generations of the Scorpio and XUV500. The new set of spy shots show them testing in the hilly areas and about six test mules about the Scorpio and the XUV500.

You can spot that the Scorpio and XUV500, both, will offer a sunroof on their range-topping variants. The XUV500 gets a panoramic sunroof, while the Scorpio gets a normal one. Some test mules can be seen without a sunroof which indicate that those are base or mid-spec variants.

Speaking for the 2021 Scorpio, it will carry a new seven-slat grille, sharper and sportier bumpers, new alloy wheels, rear disc brakes and slightly better ground clearance. The cabin will sport a completely new dashboard design with a larger touchscreen, a new instrument panel, multiple airbags and more.

The XUV500 will also get a complete makeover, since its a completely new generation model. Its interior has been spied recently, which shows a dual-digital screen setup, its automatic gearbox, wooden inserts and chrome detailing.

Both of them are expected to get a 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Both the engines are borrowed from the Thar. The diesel engine is rated at 150PS and 320Nm, while the petrol engine produces 130PS and 300Nm. The turbo-petrol engine could come in a higher state of tuning for both of them. Also, the transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic for both the engines.

The current Scorpio retails from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 16.53 lakh, while the XUV500 ranges between Rs 15.13 lakh to Rs 19.56 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). Both their new generations will demand a premium over the current prices.

