Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Cabin Previewed By 2020 SsangYong Tivoli

Modified On May 19, 2020 04:31 PM By Sonny for Mahindra XUV300

The 2020 Tivoli gets a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster and a relatively modern dashboard layout

2020 Ssangyong Tivoli’s new cabin previews interior of the facelifted XUV300.

It gets a restyled dashboard with a new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster.

The updated centre console looks more modern than the console layout of the XUV300/pre-facelift Tivoli.

XUV300 facelift’s exterior updates teased by all-electric e-XUV300 seen at Auto Expo 2020.

The facelifted XUV300 is expected to arrive by the end of 2021.

The Mahindra XUV300 was launched on Valentine’s Day 2019 and it is based on the Ssangyong Tivoli which is offered in other global markets like Europe. While they have different looking front and rear profiles, the interior of both SUVs is nearly identical. The 2020 Tivoli’s cabin hints at the changes we can expect to see in the facelifted XUV300, which is expected to arrive by the end of 2021.

Ssangyong’s 2020 Tivoli showcases a revamped dashboard. The all new centre console has the AC vents positioned above the infotainment system and the climate controls have a conventionally modern layout with the temperature display in the rotary dials. Its bigger 8.0-inch touchscreen display doesn’t sink into the dashboard as much as seen on the current XUV300. The new Tivoli also gets a 10.25-inch LCD digital instrument cluster.

Mahindra launched the XUV300 as a feature-loaded sub-4m SUV with upto seven airbags, front parking sensors, heated ORVMs, cruise control, a sunroof and steering modes. The facelift is unlikely to add to the XUV300’s equipment list apart from the digital instrument cluster and the restyled dashboard with the new infotainment system. It could also add ventilated front seats and ambient lighting for added convenience.

The cosmetic updates for the XUV300 facelift were previewed by the e-XUV300 at Auto Expo 2020 . The most notable change seemed to be the resculpted rear end with relatively sleeker tail lamps. The front end is expected to get a few cosmetic tweaks such as revised headlamps and bumper.

In terms of engines, the XUV300 currently comes with BS6 compliant petrol and diesel units. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol is offered with a 6-speed manual only and makes 110PS and 200Nm. Its 1.5-litre diesel gets the choice of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT and produces 116PS and 300Nm. Mahindra is due to introduce an improved version of the turbo-petrol engine with advanced direct fuel injection that increases its output to 130PS and 230Nm. This engine was showcased at Auto Expo 2020 in the Mahindra XUV300 Sportz , which will be launched soon. It may become the standard petrol option on the facelifted model with the introduction of a petrol automatic variant as well. It is to be noted that the same engine also powers the Euro-spec Tivoli facelift.

The current Mahindra XUV300 is priced from Rs 8.3 lakh to Rs 12.9 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It rivals the likes of the Hyundai Venue , Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport. The XUV300 will also compete with upcoming SUVs such as the Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault HBC (codename) and the Vitara Brezza-based Toyota Urban Cruiser.

Read More on : XUV300 AMT