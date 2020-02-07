Mahindra XUV300 Sportz Petrol Unveiled. More Powerful Than Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue

Modified On Feb 07, 2020 11:35 AM By Saransh for Mahindra XUV300

With the new 130PS 1.2-litre direct-injected TGDi turbo petrol, the Mahindra XUV300 Sportz has become the most powerful sub-4 metre SUV in the country

Makes 20PS and 30Nm more than the existing 1.2-litre MPFI turbo engine.

Likely to get an AMT as well. Currently the AMT is only available with the diesel motor.

Features cosmetic updates like body decals and matte red inserts inside the cabin.

Launch expected around mid-2020.

Will attract a premium of around Rs 50,000 compared to the current range topping XUV300 BS6 petrol W8 (O).

In mid-2019, we reported that the Mahindra XUV300 will get a more advanced DI (direct injection) petrol engine. Now, the carmaker has finally revealed the XUV300 with the new 1.2-litre T-GDI (DI equipped) turbo petrol engine. It makes 130PS/230Nm, 20PS/30Nm more than the existing MPFI (multi-point fuel injection) 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit.

This engine comes mated to a 6-speed MT but an AMT is also planned. In fact, this could be the petrol-AMT combination that we have been waiting for. Currently, the AMT is available with the diesel engine only. It is to be noted that the new 1.2-litre T-GDI will coexist with the 1.2-litre MPFI turbo unit.

Since Mahindra will launch the T-GDI powered XUV300 as an additional Sportz variant, it gets its own set of cosmetic updates. The more powerful XUV300 features sporty decals and red brake callipers on the outside, while the cabin features matte red inserts around the AC vents, centre console and on the steering wheel.

Featurewise, it remains identical to the standard top-spec XUV300. It gets upto 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, dual zone climate control, tyre pressure monitoring system and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Mahindra has not yet confirmed a launch date for the more powerful XUV300 but has hinted towards a mid-2020 launch. With this, the Mahindra XUV300 will become the most powerful petrol sub-4m SUV in the country.. The XUV300 Sportz T-GDI is expected to be available in a single top-spec variant and will attract a premium of around Rs 50,000 compared to the current range topping XUV300 BS6 petrol W8 (O) variant priced at Rs 11.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

