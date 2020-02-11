Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Previewed By e-XUV300

Published On Feb 11, 2020 12:57 PM By Sonny for Mahindra XUV300

Small cosmetic improvements and feature updates to be expected

e-XUV300 featured design changes over regular XUV300.

The updates include new headlamps, a revised front end and a resculpted rear end.

Expect these tweaks to feature on the XUV300 facelift.

The facelifted XUV300 is likely to get a new, larger touchscreen infotainment system.

The e-XUV300 is expected to arrive in late 2021 and the facelifted XUV300 could launch in the first half of 2021.

Mahindra’s stall at Auto Expo 2020 was headlined by its range of EVs which included the first real display of the e-XUV300 sub-4m electric SUV. It featured a host of design changes that are likely to make their way onto the facelifted version of the regular XUV300 powered by petrol and diesel engines.

While many details on the e-XUV300 were clearly for show as a concept, the overall changes to its shape will make it to production. The most notable change was the resculpted rear end with a new tail lamp design. It now looks more wholesome as opposed to the choppy rear end shape of the current XUV300 . The e-XUV300’s rear seems to slope into the bumper with new character lines and the taillamps don’t look as bug-eyed as the one’s on the current XUV300.

Up front, the XUV300 facelift could get a minor reshaping as well with new headlamps and bumpers. It will likely do away with the LED DRL connecting the headlamp and fog lamp housing. Both the front and rear bumpers will differ greatly from the e-XUV300 show car, of course.

The e-XUV300’s cabin featured one main change over the regular XUV300: a floating touchscreen infotainment system. The XUV300 currently comes with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system housed in the middle of the dashboard. Mahindra is likely to introduce a larger display with an eSIM for connected car tech in the facelifted model to keep up with the competition. For instance, the Hyundai Venue sub-4m SUV gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen display.

While the electric XUV300 is expected to be launched in the second-half of 2021, the facelift for the petrol and diesel powered XUV300 could arrive in the first half of 2021. It will continue to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine. The current XUV300 is priced between Rs 8.10 lakh and Rs 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

