The third-generation Scorpio, if it receives the full five stars, would be the second newest Mahindra SUV to achieve the feat

Mahindra had recently put up an Instagram story hinting at the SUV’s crash test performance.

A minimum rating of four stars is almost certain, given Mahindra’s promise of safer cars.

The XUV300 was the first Mahindra model to get a perfect score in the crash tests.

To be powered by the XUV700’s petrol and diesel engines with similar power figures.

Mahindra to offer the SUV’s petrol engines with a 4x4 option for the first time.

Expected to go on sale in June with prices starting from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onward.

If the Instagram story that Mahindra had put up recently is anything to go by, the third-generation Scorpio is likely to get a perfect score in the Global NCAP crash tests.

Even if the new Mahindra SUV doesn’t get a five-star rating per se, it is safe to assume that it will score at least four stars in the safety assessment. This is because Mahindra had promised that all of its newer models will at least have a four-star rating in the Global NCAP tests.

In early 2020, the XUV300 became the first Mahindra car to get a full score in the Global NCAP crash test. Then the second-generation Thar achieved a four-star rating, whereas the latest Mahindra model to get a five-star rating was the new XUV700.

Speaking of the new Scorpio, it will be a feature-rich offering with many amenities being provided for the first time. It will be offered with the XUV700’s 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines. Both will get a standard 6-speed MT and an optional 6-speed automatic transmission. Mahindra will be providing both petrol and diesel versions of the SUV with the 4x4 option.

We expect the carmaker to unveil the new Scorpio by the end of this month, while the market launch will likely be in June. Mahindra could price the SUV from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onward. It will renew its rivalry with similarly priced compact SUVs such as the Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Hyundai Creta, and Skoda Kushaq.