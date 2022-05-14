Published On May 14, 2022 02:41 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio 2022

Both the SUVs will share powertrains but will have completely different driving purposes

Mahindra has started teasing the 2022Scorpio ahead of its expected launch in June. The new generation model will get a complete makeover, which will make it larger, more powerful and feature-rich than its predecessor.

The Scorpio will be sharing its powertrains with the XUV700, but will serve completely different purposes. While the XUV700 is touted as a premium feature-loaded monocoque SUV, the Scorpio will serve more as a rugged alternative with go-anywhere capabilities.

So, here are seven key differences between both the Mahindras, on the basis of all the available information.

Engine/Gearbox

As said above, the Scorpio will borrow the XUV700’s powertrains. For reference, the XUV and the Thar use the same 2.2-litre diesel engine, but in different states of tune. For the XUV, the figures are 155PS and 185PS, while the same unit delivers 130PS on the Thar.

The Scorpio will also use the same 2.2-litre diesel engine but likely in two different tunings. It will use the Thar’s 130PS tune for the lower variants and possibly the 155PS or closer to the XUV700’s top-spec diesel’s 185PS tune for the higher variants. The 2-litre turbo-petrol engine is unlikely to deliver multiple tunes and should deliver a power figure somewhere between the Thar’s 150PS and the XUV’s 200PS.

In terms of transmission, the new Scorpio will continue with the 6-speed manual and automatic units, as seen on the other two Mahindras.

Drivetrain

Now here’s a big difference. Being monocoque, the XUV700 is offered with front-wheel drive as standard and an all-wheel drive drivetrain is optional with the diesel. Meanwhile, the body-on-frame Scorpio will instead get rear-wheel drive as standard with the optional four-wheel drive. The latter will also get a low-range gearbox, limited rear slip differential, off-road modes, and possibly, the Thar’s real-time adventure statistics feature as well, with incline angles, compass and other off-road related data.

Seating Configuration

The Mahindra XUV700 can be had with five and seven seats, the latter being exclusive to the base-spec AX trim. As for the 2022 Scorpio, it will be offered in six and seven seater configurations, finally replacing the third-row jump seats with a two-seater bench of the existing model. As for the six-seater, it will get captain seats for the second and third rows, which are not offered with the XUV.

Styling

The Mahindra Scorpio has always been a rugged body-on-frame SUV, and thankfully, will continue to be so. Mahindra will retain its iconic styling cues like the chunky bumpers, slightly stepped-up roof, and the kink around the C-pillar. It’s basically the good ol’ SUV but in a modern and more premium avatar.

As for the Mahindra XUV700, it goes towards the more elegant and classy side with nicely sculpted body lines, minimal wheel arches (compared to the Scorpio), huge C-shaped headlights and flush-fitting door handles.

Interior

We’ve already got a good glimpse of the 2022 Scorpio’s interior. From what it looks, Mahindra has definitely upped the game, if compared to its outgoing version. The SUV gets a tech-laden cabin with many premium upgrades. The XUV700 offers a minimalistic layout while the Scorpio will come with a more traditional dashboard layout, which will feel more utilitarian than the XUV700’s simple but premium feel.

Features

The Scorpio will borrow most of its features from the XUV700, like the base-spec MX’s semi-digital instrument cluster featuring a 7-inch screen and 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, flat-bottom steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, auto LED headlights and wipers, a 360-degree camera, and sequential turn indicators. As for the XUV700, it does offer more niceties such as dual 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment and driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker Sony 3D sound system, and a powered driver’s seat.

In terms of safety, the Scorpio will offer multiple airbags (mostly six), a 360-degree camera, traction control, and ESC. The XUV also gets an identical features list, but most importantly, offers the ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) suite. With ADAS, you get segment-first adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keep assist.

Now what remains to be seen is whether the Scorpio also scores high in the global NCAP crash test, just like the XUV700. While XUV700 scored a full five stars, we expect the Scorpio to score a minimum 4-star rating, as promised by Mahindra for its future products

Price

The Mahindra XUV700 retails from Rs 13.18 lakh to Rs 24.59 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). As for the Scorpio, we expect it to be priced from around Rs 10 lakh. Prices of some of the variants will surely overlap, like that of the Scorpio’s top-end variants with the XUV’s mid-spec variants.

Rivals

The Mahindra Scorpio will serve as a rugged (but indirect) alternative to the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks, and Maruti S-Cross. As for the XUV700, its direct competitors include the MG Hector/Hector Plus and Tata Harrier/Safari. However, it does come as an indirect alternative to the Scorpio’s competition too.

