Modified On Nov 10, 2021 05:00 PM By Dhruv for Mahindra XUV700

The XUV700 was crash-tested at 64kmph, and according to Global NCAP, its body shell could’ve taken more load

The one-above-base AX3 variant of the XUV700 was tested by Global NCAP.

It gets two front airbags, seat belt pretensioners, ABS, and ISOFIX mounting points.

Except for the driver and one of the co-passenger’s legs, all body parts were rated to have ‘good’ protection.

Global NCAP also noted that child occupants didn’t see any exposure to their heads.

The top-spec XUV700 gets additional safety features like more airbags, ESP, and ADAS.

The recently launched Mahindra XUV700 has been crash-tested by Global NCAP, and the results are reassuring. In a big positive, the SUV got a 5-star and a 4-star rating in adult occupant and child occupant protection, respectively.

The XUV700 tested by Global NCAP was the one-above-base AX3 variant, and it was fitted with two front airbags, ABS, seat belts with pretensioners, and ISOFIX mounting points for the child seats. For context, the SUV packs more safety features in the top variants.

In the detailed report, Global NCAP rated the body shell integrity ‘stable’ when crash-tested at 64kmph, and it was deemed fit to take on even more load. The head, neck, chest, and knees of both driver and front passenger dummies were well protected. Both the driver’s legs and one of the passenger’s legs below the knees were adequately protected, while the other leg of the passenger was well protected.

The child seats for 1.5-year and 3-year-olds were placed rearward facing, with ISOFIX and a supporting leg. With the former, the head and chest regions received ‘good’ protection, whereas in the case of the latter, the protection was rated ‘fair’. Global NCAP noted that head exposure was prevented in both cases, contributing to the 4-star rating for child occupants.

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP, said, “Mahindra has achieved a major milestone with this top score for adult protection and by becoming the first Indian made and owned brand to offer Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) as a safety option. Making this life saving technology available is an important step in encouraging the widespread fitment of crash avoidance technologies. Mahindra is one of the leading manufacturers in India, committed to improving their vehicles in response to Global NCAP’s call to democratise vehicle safety.”

The most reassuring angle to the crash tests is that it is the one-above-base variant which scored five stars. So, it follows that the top-spec XUV700, which gets a host of additional safety features like seven airbags, ESP and ADAS, will only be safer.

