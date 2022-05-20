Modified On May 20, 2022 06:04 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio N

It will be offered with petrol and diesel engines and optional 4WD

Update: Mahindra's new-gen Scorpio will be known as the 'Scorpio-N'.

SUV to be launched on June 27, unofficial bookings already open.

To be offered with six- and seven-seater configurations.

To use the XUV700’s 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engines; 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes.

Four-wheel drive with low-range gearbox optional for both petrol and diesel.

Prices expected to start from around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra is going to launch the third-gen Scorpio on June 27. The date comes very near to the 20th anniversary of the SUV which first made its debut on June 20, 2002. The nameplate is one of the oldest running ones in India today.

The 2022 Scorpio will get a complete generation upgrade, which will give it a completely new look and redesigned cabin. It will be offered in six and seven seater configurations.

The new Scorpio will gain a plethora of features, including full LED lighting, an electric sunroof, dual zone climate control, roof-mounted speakers, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, and cruise control. Safety features will include a 360-degree camera, multiple airbags, traction control, electronic stability control (ESC) and hill start/descent control.

Powering the SUV will be 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo-petrol options, both of which can be teamed with a 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The diesel engine will be offered in multiple tunings (185PS for the higher-variants), while the 200PS turbo-petrol could be a standard offering. There will be an optional 4WD with a low-range gearbox for both the engines.

The new Scorpio is expected to retail from around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be an alternative to the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Nissan Kicks, Kia Seltos, and the Volkswagen Taigun when it comes to pricing. .

Read More on : Mahindra Scorpio diesel