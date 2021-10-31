10 Features Offered By The Mahindra XUV700 Over The MG Astor

Modified On Nov 01, 2021 10:06 AM By CarDekho for Mahindra XUV700

They’re both feature-rich premium SUVs, but the XUV700 gets a few toys that the Astor does not

The Mahindra XUV700 had us excited for its first-in-segment ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) since we first spotted its pre-production test mule with radar technology. It surprised us further by offering a variety of segment-firsts and premium features at attractive prices when it launched in September. MG has been in the limelight as well with the launch of the Astor introducing ADAS to the compact SUV segment, a headline feature similar to the XUV700.

While both are packed with tech, the Mahindra has 10 features over the MG, and they're the following:

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Screen sizes matter in closely priced premium offerings, and the XUV700 wins this one. Its integrated dual-screen setup with 10.25-inch displays (for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster) looks more modern in comparison. The MG SUV also has a 7-inch digital driver's display, but it is not as premium as the XUV700.

Dual-zone climate control

Auto AC is common, but multi-zone climate control is a premium feature often limited to cars priced more than Rs 20 lakh. The XUV700 is equipped with dual-zone climate control, which allows the two front passengers to autonomously maintain two different temperatures simultaneously. For instance, the driver can set the AC to 26 degrees while the passenger can have theirs at 23 degrees Celsius.

Memory function for 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat

The top variants of many premium compact and midsize SUVs like the Astor and XUV700 are equipped with a power-adjustable driver's seat. But Mahindra has gone a step further by offering it a memory function, allowing the owner to save (in the car's system) a specific seat position. So, even if somebody (other than the driver) were to drive it and adjust the seat differently, the owner can reset it at the touch of a button instead of adjusting it all over again.

With this feature, the driver's seat will also automatically slide back for more comfort when entering the car. Luxury vehicles even allow for multiple seat settings to be saved for various users.

Drive modes

An engine’s ECU (electronic control unit) can control its responsiveness and alter the driving experience. The cars with driving modes allow the user to switch between ECU presets, which can either improve fuel efficiency or offer a sportier response, or automatically adjust the balance between the two. While the MG Astor offers different steering modes, it does not get driving modes, unlike the XUV700.

Select diesel variants of the Mahindra XUV700 are offered with four driving modes: Zip (comfort), Zap (extra thrust of power), Zoom (faster acceleration), and Custom (as per user preferences).

Wireless charging

Surprisingly, the MG Astor misses out on a popular feature in this segment -- a wireless charging pad. Mahindra has included it in the XUV700 but only in the most expensive variant -- AX7 (with the Luxury Pack).

Third-row of seats with third-row AC

The most significant advantage of the Mahindra XUV700 over the MG Astor is its larger size and the option of 7-seater variants with a third-row of seats. When those seats are not in use, they can be folded down to make room for luggage, making it a more versatile offering than the similarly priced Astor.

Electrically popping out door handles

Some premium features are more about offering an experience than serving a purpose. The XUV700’s door handles sit flush with the bodywork to improve the car’s overall aerodynamic efficiency. In the priciest variant, these handles pop out electronically when the vehicle is unlocked or when the person with the key is near it.

3D Sony audio with 12 speakers

Both SUVs get six speakers, but the XUV700’s top-spec trim with the Luxury Pack gets a premium Sony audio system. It uses 12 speakers for a 3D surround sound experience and customized acoustic modes.

Built-in Amazon Alexa

The Mahindra XUV700’s infotainment system may not have a digital AI assistant with a robot-head on the dashboard, but it does get built-in Amazon Alexa. This feature enables users to interact with certain vehicle functions and get information via voice commands. Plus, the XUV700 gets the Adrenox infotainment system with built-in Alexa from the one-above-base AX3 variant onwards.

All-wheel drive option

In most premium vehicles, all-wheel drive (AWD) is a costly option and thus not offered in cars costing less than Rs 20 lakh. Even the Mahindra XUV700 doesn’t do that, but at least it gives buyers the option of AWD with the top-spec AX7 diesel-automatic variant. This elevates the overall experience as it offers better traction off the road while making it safer to drive in wet conditions.

While the Mahindra XUV700 offers these features over the MG Astor, it charges a heavy premium.

