Limited Edition Maruti S-Cross Sigma Plus Introduced At Rs 8.39 Lakh

Modified On Oct 09, 2020 02:16 PM By Rohit for Maruti SX4 S Cross

It is based on the base-spec Sigma variant of the Maruti crossover

It gets accessories such as fog lamps, reversing camera, and a music system.

The complete accessory package is priced at Rs 36,997.

No mechanical changes.

The S-Cross is priced from Rs 8.39 lakh to Rs 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The petrol-only Maruti S-Cross was launched in August 2020. It is available in four variants: Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha, priced from Rs 8.39 lakh to Rs 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Maruti is now offering a limited edition of the S-Cross called the Sigma Plus that’s based on the base-spec Sigma variant.

Under the accessories package, customers can opt for a Pioneer music system with four speakers, a roof antenna, front fog lamps, and a reverse parking camera. Apart from the antenna, all other features are missing in the base-spec Sigma. The Sigma Plus also gets full wheel covers, a rear parcel tray, and a black finished spoiler. The entire package costs Rs 36,997. Apart from these features, the higher variants of the S-Cross come with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rain-sensing wipers, auto AC, and cruise control.

Maruti is offering the S-Cross with a 1.5-litre petrol engine (with mild-hybrid tech) that puts out 105PS and 138Nm, as seen on the facelifted Vitara Brezza. However, unlike the Brezza, the S-Cross features the mild-hybrid tech with both manual and automatic transmission options. This engine is paired to a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter gearbox. Like the Sigma variant, the Sigma Plus is offered only with the manual gearbox.

The Maruti crossover goes up against subcompact and compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. It will also face competition from the Skoda VISION IN and Volkswagen Taigun SUVs once they arrive in early-2021.

