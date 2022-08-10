Modified On Aug 10, 2022 09:49 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta

The segment, however, saw a month-on-month (MoM) decline of around 10 per cent

The compact SUV segment, for now, has as many as seven models, including the Korean and German duos. As seen every month, the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos continue to be the most preferred picks of the lot and the situation in July 2022 was no different.

Let’s see how each compact SUV performed last month:

Compact SUVs & crossovers July 2022 June 2022 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Creta 12625 13790 -8.44 42.24 46.81 -4.57 11237 Kia Seltos 8541 8388 1.82 28.57 25.14 3.43 8053 Mahindra Scorpio 3803 4131 -7.93 12.72 13.88 -1.16 3815 Skoda Kushaq 2064 2983 -30.8 6.9 6.56 0.34 2436 Volkswagen Taigun 1408 1327 6.1 4.71 0 4.71 2071 MG Astor 1362 1640 -16.95 4.55 0 4.55 1750 Nissan Kicks 84 184 -54.34 0.28 0.48 -0.2 152 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 0 697 -100 0 7.1 -7.1 1824 Total 29887 33140 -9.81 99.97

Takeaways

Hyundai’s compact SUV, the Creta, continues riding a wave of high demand as it was the only model in its segment to go past the 10,000-unit sales mark in July. Even though its market share went down by over 4.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY), it still had the majority by more than 42 per cent last month.

The Kia Seltos took second place with over 8,500 units sold. Kia’s SUV along with its Hyundai cousin were the only models in this space which bettered their average sales numbers for the past six-months.

Mahindra shipped nearly 4,000 units of the outgoing Scorpio in July. Although its month-on-month (MoM) sales went down by almost 8 per cent, the Scorpio was one of three SUVs here to still have a market share in double digits. Do note that deliveries of the Scorpio N will begin in September with the Scorpio Classic set to debut by mid-August.

Skoda and VW’s compact SUVs – the Kushaq and Taigun – were placed below the Scorpio and even their cumulative sales was less than that of the Mahindra SUV.

The MG Astor was close on the heels of the Taigun with almost 1,400 units sold. Its MoM figure dropped by nearly 17 per cent.

Nissan’s compact SUV, the Kicks, was the worst affected model of the lot in terms of the MoM figure, which came down by over 50 per cent (from those presently in production and on sale).

Maruti has unveiled the Grand Vitara, its new compact SUV, which will be replacing the S-Cross and go on sale in September. So, the latter’s production has come to an end and hence its sales stood at 0.

Toyota will be entering the competition in August with the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

