English | हिंदी

Hyundai Creta And Kia Seltos Take Top Honours In July 2022 Compact SUV Sales

Modified On Aug 10, 2022 09:49 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta

  • 19397 Views
  • Write a comment

The segment, however, saw a month-on-month (MoM) decline of around 10 per cent

The compact SUV segment, for now, has as many as seven models, including the Korean and German duos. As seen every month, the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos continue to be the most preferred picks of the lot and the situation in July 2022 was no different.

Let’s see how each compact SUV performed last month:

Compact SUVs & crossovers

July 2022

June 2022

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Hyundai Creta

12625

13790

-8.44

42.24

46.81

-4.57

11237

Kia Seltos

8541

8388

1.82

28.57

25.14

3.43

8053

Mahindra Scorpio

3803

4131

-7.93

12.72

13.88

-1.16

3815

Skoda Kushaq

2064

2983

-30.8

6.9

6.56

0.34

2436

Volkswagen Taigun

1408

1327

6.1

4.71

0

4.71

2071

MG Astor

1362

1640

-16.95

4.55

0

4.55

1750

Nissan Kicks

84

184

-54.34

0.28

0.48

-0.2

152

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

0

697

-100

0

7.1

-7.1

1824

Total

29887

33140

-9.81

99.97

Takeaways

Hyundai Creta

  • Hyundai’s compact SUV, the Creta, continues riding a wave of high demand as it was the only model in its segment to go past the 10,000-unit sales mark in July. Even though its market share went down by over 4.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY), it still had the majority by more than 42 per cent last month.

  • The Kia Seltos took second place with over 8,500 units sold. Kia’s SUV along with its Hyundai cousin were the only models in this space which bettered their average sales numbers for the past six-months.

  • Mahindra shipped nearly 4,000 units of the outgoing Scorpio in July. Although its month-on-month (MoM) sales went down by almost 8 per cent, the Scorpio was one of three SUVs here to still have a market share in double digits. Do note that deliveries of the Scorpio N will begin in September with the Scorpio Classic set to debut by mid-August.

Skoda Kushaq

  • Skoda and VW’s compact SUVs – the Kushaq and Taigun – were placed below the Scorpio and even their cumulative sales was less than that of the Mahindra SUV.

  • The MG Astor was close on the heels of the Taigun with almost 1,400 units sold. Its MoM figure dropped by nearly 17 per cent.

Nissan Kicks

  • Nissan’s compact SUV, the Kicks, was the worst affected model of the lot in terms of the MoM figure, which came down by over 50 per cent (from those presently in production and on sale).

  • Maruti has unveiled the Grand Vitara, its new compact SUV, which will be replacing the S-Cross and go on sale in September. So, the latter’s production has come to an end and hence its sales stood at 0.

  • Toyota will be entering the competition in August with the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Read More on : Hyundai Creta on road price

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Hyundai Creta

Read Full News
  • Skoda Kushaq
  • Maruti S-Cross
  • Hyundai Creta
  • Volkswagen Taigun
  • Nissan Kicks
  • Kia Seltos
  • Mahindra Scorpio
Big Saving !!
Save upto 47% ! Find best deals on Used Hyundai Cars
View Used Hyundai Creta In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsHyundai Creta And Kia Seltos Take Top Honours In July 2022 Compact SUV Sales
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience