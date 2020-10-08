Cars In Demand: Top 10 Best Selling Cars Of September 2020
Oct 08, 2020
The Maruti Swift enjoyed a demand of more than 20,000 units last month while the Hyundai Creta continues to be the best selling SUV
The auto industry is looking forward to a strong festive season as most carmakers are enjoying higher sales in terms of both monthly and year-on-year figures. While some brands have benefitted from newer models that have been launched over the past few months, others have gained from renewed buyer interest via special offers. Let’s see which cars were most in demand in September:
|
Rank
|
Model
|
September 2020 Sales
|
1
|
Maruti Suzuki Swift
|
22,643
|
2
|
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
|
19,433
|
3
|
Maruti Suzuki Alto
|
18,246
|
4
|
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
|
17,581
|
5
|
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
|
13,988
|
6
|
Hyundai Creta
|
12,325
|
7
|
Hyundai Grand i10
|
10,373
|
8
|
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
|
9,982
|
9
|
Hyundai Elite i20
|
9,852
|
10
|
Kia Sonet
|
9,266
Key Takeaways
-
Given that Maruti as a whole sold almost 1.48 lakh cars in September 2020, it’s no surprise that 6 of the 10 highest selling models were from their lineup.
-
It was a good month for mid-size and premium hatchbacks as they take 5 of the top 10 spots for monthly sales in September.
-
The Swift mid-size hatchback retained its spot as the best selling car last month and the only one to cross the 20,000 units mark. Meanwhile, Maruti recorded sales of more than 17,500 units of the Wagon R during the same period and it was the fourth-highest selling model.
-
Maruti’s premium hatchback offering, the Baleno, moved up to being the second highest seller with over 19,000 units sold. That is almost double its August 2020 sales figure.
-
The final podium spot for September sales went to the Maruti Alto. Over 18,000 units of the entry-level offering were shipped in the last month. The current model has been on sale for well over a decade now but the nameplate continues to remain ever popular. That said, a new generation model is under work which could reach us in 2021.
-
Maruti’s sub-4m sedan continued to experience a growth in demand for September with just under 14,000 units sold. The Dzire was the fifth-best selling car of the month, more than 3,000 units behind the fourth-place Wagon R. But it remains the best-selling sedan on the list.
-
The Hyundai Creta continues to be the best of the rest among SUVs but sat at sixth in the monthly top 10 seller’s list. More than 12,000 units of this compact SUV were sold in September, making it the most popular and the only one from that segment in that month’s top 10.
-
The next highest selling model of September and also the only other one to cross the 10,000 units mark was the Hyundai Grand i10 hatchback. Its numbers were consistent with August 2020’s.
-
Maruti’s final model in the monthly top 10 seller’s of September is the Ertiga MPV which was only 18 units short of the 10,000 mark.
-
The ninth spot on this list goes to the Hyundai Elite i20 premium hatchback with 9,852 units sold in September. That’s nearly half the numbers of its main rival, the Baleno. The new-gen i20 is due to launch in India soon, which should see its numbers go up but it's unlikely to catch its Maruti rival.
-
Final spot on the monthly seller’s list goes to the newest entrant of the sub-4m SUV segment, the Kia Sonet. Even though it was launched towards the end of September, Kia had been shipping units for the pre-orders and the month’s tally came to 9,266 units. Expect this model’s numbers to go up over the next couple of months.
-
All models except the Maruti Dzire and Hyundai Elite i20 enjoyed a year-on-year growth in demand. The Swift and Baleno recorded a growth of over 70 per cent in 2020 as compared to September 2019 despite losing the diesel engine and not getting any feature updates during that time period.
