Cars In Demand: Top 10 Best Selling Cars Of September 2020

The auto industry is looking forward to a strong festive season as most carmakers are enjoying higher sales in terms of both monthly and year-on-year figures. While some brands have benefitted from newer models that have been launched over the past few months, others have gained from renewed buyer interest via special offers. Let’s see which cars were most in demand in September:

Key Takeaways

Given that Maruti as a whole sold almost 1.48 lakh cars in September 2020, it’s no surprise that 6 of the 10 highest selling models were from their lineup.

It was a good month for mid-size and premium hatchbacks as they take 5 of the top 10 spots for monthly sales in September.

The Swift mid-size hatchback retained its spot as the best selling car last month and the only one to cross the 20,000 units mark. Meanwhile, Maruti recorded sales of more than 17,500 units of the Wagon R during the same period and it was the fourth-highest selling model.

Maruti’s premium hatchback offering, the Baleno, moved up to being the second highest seller with over 19,000 units sold. That is almost double its August 2020 sales figure.

The final podium spot for September sales went to the Maruti Alto. Over 18,000 units of the entry-level offering were shipped in the last month. The current model has been on sale for well over a decade now but the nameplate continues to remain ever popular. That said, a new generation model is under work which could reach us in 2021.

Maruti’s sub-4m sedan continued to experience a growth in demand for September with just under 14,000 units sold. The Dzire was the fifth-best selling car of the month, more than 3,000 units behind the fourth-place Wagon R. But it remains the best-selling sedan on the list.