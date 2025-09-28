All
    Land Rover SUVs New Prices After GST Rate Cut, Now Affordable By Up To Rs 30.40 Lakh

    Published On Sep 28, 2025 11:01 AM By Shreyash

    3.2K Views
    The flagship Range Rover gets the biggest price slash of over Rs 30 lakh, while the Defender gets a whopping cut of up to Rs 18.6 lakh

    Range Rover GST

    Land Rover, the British luxury marque, has announced massive price cuts of up to Rs 30.4 lakh across its India portfolio. The price reductions are applicable on all models including Land Rover Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque, Land Rover Defender, Land Rover Discovery, and Land Rover Discovery Sport. Let’s check out the variant-wise revised prices of Land Rover SUVs:

    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    Dynamic SE (2.0 Petrol/Diesel)

    Rs 67.90 lakh

    Rs 63.40 lakh

    (-) Rs 4.5 lakh
    • The Discovery Sport is the entry-level Land Rover SUV in India, which comes in a single Dynamic SE variant, available with both petrol and diesel options.

    • Both petrol and diesel variants of the Discovery Sport have gotten cheaper by Rs 4.5 lakh.

    Land Rover Discovery

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    Gemini 3.0 Diesel

    Rs 1.35 crore

    Rs 1.26 crore

    (-) Rs 9 lakh

    Dynamic HSE 3.0 Diesel

    Rs 1.39 crore

    Rs 1.29 crore

    (-) Rs 9.3 lakh

    Tempest 3.0 Diesel

    Rs 1.49 crore

    Rs 1.39 crore

    (-) Rs 9.9 lakh
    • The Discovery is a premium model in the lineup and is being offered in two variants: Dynamic and HSE.

    • Both variants get the price cut of over Rs 9 lakh.

    Land Rover Defender

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    110 X-Dynamic HSE 2.0 Petrol

    Rs 1.05 crore

    Rs 98 lakh

    (-) Rs 7 lakh

    90 X-Dynamic HSE 3.0 Diesel

    Rs 1.28 crore

    Rs 1.19 crore

    (-) Rs 9 lakh

    110 X-Dynamic HSE 3.0 Diesel

    Rs 1.35 crore

    Rs 1.26 crore

    (-) Rs 9 lakh

    110 Sedona Edition 3.0 Diesel

    Rs 1.42 crore

    Rs 1.33 crore

    (-) Rs 9 lakh

    110 X 3.0 Diesel

    Rs 1.45 crore

    Rs 1.35 crore

    (-) Rs 10 lakh

    130 X-Dynamic HSE 3.0 Diesel

    Rs 1.49 crore

    Rs 1.39 crore

    (-) Rs 10 lakh

    110 X-Dynamic HSE 5.0 V8 Petrol

    Rs 1.49 crore

    Rs 1.39 crore

    (-) Rs 9.9 lakh

    90 X 5.0 V8 Petrol

    Rs 1.52 crore

    Rs 1.42 crore

    (-) Rs 10 lakh

    130 X 3.0 Diesel

    Rs 1.59 crore

    Rs 1.48 crore

    (-) Rs 11 lakh

    110 X 5.0 V8 Petrol

    Rs 1.59 crore

    Rs 1.48 crore

    (-) Rs 11 lakh

    130 X-Dynamic HSE 5.0 V8 Petrol

    Rs 1.65 crore

    Rs 1.54 crore

    (-) Rs 11 lakh

    90 5.0 V8 Petrol

    Rs 1.72 crore

    Rs 1.61 crore

    (-) Rs 11 lakh

    130 X 5.0 V8 Petrol

    Rs 1.75 crore

    Rs 1.63 crore

    (-) Rs 12 lakh

    110 5.0 V8 Petrol

    Rs 1.79 crore

    Rs 1.67 crore

    (-) Rs 12 lakh

    130 5.0 V8 Petrol

    Rs 1.94 crore

    Rs 1.81 crore

    (-) Rs 13 lakh

    110 Octa 4.4 V8 Petrol

    Rs 2.59 crore

    Rs 2.42 crore

    (-) Rs 17.3 lakh

    110 Octa Edition One 4.4 V8 Petrol

    Rs 2.79 crore

    Rs 2.60 crore

    (-) Rs 18.6 lakh
    • Thanks to the new GST rates, the Land Rover Defender now starts below 1 crore, i.e., Rs 98 lakh onwards.

    • The top of the line Octa Edition One variant of the Defender gets the steepest price cut of Rs 18.6 lakh.

    Range Rover Evoque

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    Autobiography (2.0 Petrol/Diesel)

    Rs 69.50 lakh

    Rs 64.90 lakh

    (-) Rs 4.6 lakh
    • An entry-level SUV in Range Rover’s lineup, the Evoque is now more affordable by Rs 4.6 lakh. 

    Range Rover Velar

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    Dynamic SE 2.0 Petrol

    Rs 84.90 lakh

    Rs 79.24 lakh

    (-) Rs 5.66 lakh

    Autobiography (2.0 Petrol/Diesel)

    Rs 89.90 lakh

    Rs 83.90 lakh

    (-) Rs 6 lakh
    • Land Rover has slashed the prices of the Range Rover Velar by Rs 6 lakh, applicable across both petrol and diesel variants of the SUV.

    Range Rover Sport

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    Dynamic HSE (3.0 Petrol/Diesel)

    Rs 1.48 crore

    Rs 1.38 crore

    (-) Rs 9.8 lakh

    Autobiography 4.4 Petrol

    Rs 2.12 crore

    Rs 1.97 crore

    (-) Rs 14.10 lakh

    SV Edition 4.4 Petrol

    Rs 2.95 crore

    Rs 2.75 crore

    (-) Rs 19.70 lakh
    • Maximum savings of up to Rs 19.70 lakh are being offered with the top-spec SX Edition Two petrol variant of the Range Rover Sport.

    • The Dynamic HSE variants can be had with benefits of up to Rs 9.8 lakh.

    Land Rover Range Rover

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    HSE 3.0 Diesel

    Rs 2.48 crore

    Rs 2.31 crore

    (-) Rs 16.5 lakh

    Autobiography 3.0 Petrol

    Rs 2.75 crore

    Rs 2.57 crore

    (-) Rs 18.3 lakh

    LWB 3.0 Diesel

    Rs 4.10 crore

    Rs 3.83 crore

    (-) Rs 27.4 lakh

    LWB 4.4 Petrol 

    Rs 4.56 crore

    Rs 4.25 crore

    (-) Rs 30.4 lakh
    • The Land Range Rover gets the highest benefits amongst all Land Rover SUVs in India. Its 4.4-litre petrol LWB (long-wheelbase) variant gets a huge price cut of Rs 30.4 lakh.

    • You can save up to Rs 27.4 lakh on LWB diesel, while Autobiography petrol comes with benefits of Rs 18.3 lakh.

    What Are The Revised Tax Slabs For Land Rover SUVs?

    We have detailed the revised GST slabs for Land Rover SUV in the table below:

    SUVs (above 4 metres in length with engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc)

    Up to 50% (28% GST + up to 22% cess)

    40%

    10%

    When Do The New Prices Come Into Effect?

    As per the directives received by the Government of India regarding the implementation of new GST rates, the updated prices for Land Rover SUVs are now into effect.

