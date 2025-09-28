Land Rover SUVs New Prices After GST Rate Cut, Now Affordable By Up To Rs 30.40 Lakh

Published On Sep 28, 2025 11:01 AM By Shreyash

The flagship Range Rover gets the biggest price slash of over Rs 30 lakh, while the Defender gets a whopping cut of up to Rs 18.6 lakh

Land Rover, the British luxury marque, has announced massive price cuts of up to Rs 30.4 lakh across its India portfolio. The price reductions are applicable on all models including Land Rover Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque, Land Rover Defender, Land Rover Discovery, and Land Rover Discovery Sport. Let’s check out the variant-wise revised prices of Land Rover SUVs:

Land Rover Discovery Sport

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings Dynamic SE (2.0 Petrol/Diesel) Rs 67.90 lakh Rs 63.40 lakh (-) Rs 4.5 lakh

The Discovery Sport is the entry-level Land Rover SUV in India, which comes in a single Dynamic SE variant, available with both petrol and diesel options.

Both petrol and diesel variants of the Discovery Sport have gotten cheaper by Rs 4.5 lakh.

Land Rover Discovery

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings Gemini 3.0 Diesel Rs 1.35 crore Rs 1.26 crore (-) Rs 9 lakh Dynamic HSE 3.0 Diesel Rs 1.39 crore Rs 1.29 crore (-) Rs 9.3 lakh Tempest 3.0 Diesel Rs 1.49 crore Rs 1.39 crore (-) Rs 9.9 lakh

The Discovery is a premium model in the lineup and is being offered in two variants: Dynamic and HSE.

Both variants get the price cut of over Rs 9 lakh.

Land Rover Defender

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings 110 X-Dynamic HSE 2.0 Petrol Rs 1.05 crore Rs 98 lakh (-) Rs 7 lakh 90 X-Dynamic HSE 3.0 Diesel Rs 1.28 crore Rs 1.19 crore (-) Rs 9 lakh 110 X-Dynamic HSE 3.0 Diesel Rs 1.35 crore Rs 1.26 crore (-) Rs 9 lakh 110 Sedona Edition 3.0 Diesel Rs 1.42 crore Rs 1.33 crore (-) Rs 9 lakh 110 X 3.0 Diesel Rs 1.45 crore Rs 1.35 crore (-) Rs 10 lakh 130 X-Dynamic HSE 3.0 Diesel Rs 1.49 crore Rs 1.39 crore (-) Rs 10 lakh 110 X-Dynamic HSE 5.0 V8 Petrol Rs 1.49 crore Rs 1.39 crore (-) Rs 9.9 lakh 90 X 5.0 V8 Petrol Rs 1.52 crore Rs 1.42 crore (-) Rs 10 lakh 130 X 3.0 Diesel Rs 1.59 crore Rs 1.48 crore (-) Rs 11 lakh 110 X 5.0 V8 Petrol Rs 1.59 crore Rs 1.48 crore (-) Rs 11 lakh 130 X-Dynamic HSE 5.0 V8 Petrol Rs 1.65 crore Rs 1.54 crore (-) Rs 11 lakh 90 5.0 V8 Petrol Rs 1.72 crore Rs 1.61 crore (-) Rs 11 lakh 130 X 5.0 V8 Petrol Rs 1.75 crore Rs 1.63 crore (-) Rs 12 lakh 110 5.0 V8 Petrol Rs 1.79 crore Rs 1.67 crore (-) Rs 12 lakh 130 5.0 V8 Petrol Rs 1.94 crore Rs 1.81 crore (-) Rs 13 lakh 110 Octa 4.4 V8 Petrol Rs 2.59 crore Rs 2.42 crore (-) Rs 17.3 lakh 110 Octa Edition One 4.4 V8 Petrol Rs 2.79 crore Rs 2.60 crore (-) Rs 18.6 lakh

Thanks to the new GST rates, the Land Rover Defender now starts below 1 crore, i.e., Rs 98 lakh onwards.

The top of the line Octa Edition One variant of the Defender gets the steepest price cut of Rs 18.6 lakh.

Range Rover Evoque

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings Autobiography (2.0 Petrol/Diesel) Rs 69.50 lakh Rs 64.90 lakh (-) Rs 4.6 lakh

An entry-level SUV in Range Rover’s lineup, the Evoque is now more affordable by Rs 4.6 lakh.

Range Rover Velar

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings Dynamic SE 2.0 Petrol Rs 84.90 lakh Rs 79.24 lakh (-) Rs 5.66 lakh Autobiography (2.0 Petrol/Diesel) Rs 89.90 lakh Rs 83.90 lakh (-) Rs 6 lakh

Land Rover has slashed the prices of the Range Rover Velar by Rs 6 lakh, applicable across both petrol and diesel variants of the SUV.

Range Rover Sport

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings Dynamic HSE (3.0 Petrol/Diesel) Rs 1.48 crore Rs 1.38 crore (-) Rs 9.8 lakh Autobiography 4.4 Petrol Rs 2.12 crore Rs 1.97 crore (-) Rs 14.10 lakh SV Edition 4.4 Petrol Rs 2.95 crore Rs 2.75 crore (-) Rs 19.70 lakh

Maximum savings of up to Rs 19.70 lakh are being offered with the top-spec SX Edition Two petrol variant of the Range Rover Sport.

The Dynamic HSE variants can be had with benefits of up to Rs 9.8 lakh.

Land Rover Range Rover

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings HSE 3.0 Diesel Rs 2.48 crore Rs 2.31 crore (-) Rs 16.5 lakh Autobiography 3.0 Petrol Rs 2.75 crore Rs 2.57 crore (-) Rs 18.3 lakh LWB 3.0 Diesel Rs 4.10 crore Rs 3.83 crore (-) Rs 27.4 lakh LWB 4.4 Petrol Rs 4.56 crore Rs 4.25 crore (-) Rs 30.4 lakh

The Land Range Rover gets the highest benefits amongst all Land Rover SUVs in India. Its 4.4-litre petrol LWB (long-wheelbase) variant gets a huge price cut of Rs 30.4 lakh.

You can save up to Rs 27.4 lakh on LWB diesel, while Autobiography petrol comes with benefits of Rs 18.3 lakh.

What Are The Revised Tax Slabs For Land Rover SUVs?

We have detailed the revised GST slabs for Land Rover SUV in the table below:

SUVs (above 4 metres in length with engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc) Up to 50% (28% GST + up to 22% cess) 40% 10%

When Do The New Prices Come Into Effect?

As per the directives received by the Government of India regarding the implementation of new GST rates, the updated prices for Land Rover SUVs are now into effect.