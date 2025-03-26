Land Rover Defender Octa Launched In India With Prices Starting From Rs 2.59 Crore

Launched as the flagship model, it is the most powerful Defender that you can buy today

The Land Rover Defender Octa was unveiled last year.

It is the flagship model and gets a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine putting out 635 PS.

The exterior gets multiple design and changes over the standard Defender for a meaner look.

The SUV maker is also offering a special Octa Edition One, which will be sold for only a year.

Feature highlights include a 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, premium sound system and haptic feedback seats.

It is priced at Rs 2.59 crore for the Octa and Rs 2.79 crore for the Octa Edition One.

Land Rover has launched its most powerful Defender yet, the Defender Octa, with prices starting from Rs 2.59 crore. The British carmaker unveiled it last year and has finally released the SUV in our market.While it is offered exclusively with the 110 (5-door) body style, it gets multiple changes, which gives it a different identity from the standard car. In this report we cover what you can get with the performance off-roading SUV.

Design

Land Rover is offering the Defender Octa only with the 110 body style, but has introduced some changes to design elements along with revised dimensions. The British carmaker has increased the ride height of the Octa by 28 mm and its width by 68 mm.

The Octa gets redesigned bumpers on either ends, which increases the approach and departure angle of the vehicle, improving its off-road capabilities. The Octa can not only traverse through rough roads, it can also wade through a meter of water, which is more than any other Defender. The grille for the SUV is also larger when compared to the standard car, which increases the airflow towards the engine bay and no doubt, makes it look even more aggressive.

The Defender Octa rides on 20-inch alloy wheels, with 22-inch wheels available as an option. The Octa gets two colour choices, Charente Grey and Petra Copper, while the Octa Edition One comes with Faroe Green and Carpathian Grey. All of these shades are offered with a Black contrast roof colour.

The rear end of the Defender Octa highlights the off roading nature of the SUV with its tailgate-mounted spare alloy wheel and towing hooks for the rare occasions the SUV might need help getting out of a pinch. It also gets a quad exhaust system, the sound of which changes with the use of OCTA mode.

Powertrain

This is where the Defender Octa gets the biggest change - a massive BMW-sourced twin turbo V8 engine that ensures you have power on tap when needed. The specifications of this engine are as follows:

Engine 4.4 litre twin turbo petrol with mild hybrid Power 635 PS Torque 750 Nm^ Transmission 8-speed Automatic Transmission Drivetrain 4WD

^The torque can be bumped up to 800 Nm with the help of launch control

The Octa is the most powerful Defender that is on offer by the British carmaker and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4 seconds. It also gets a 6D suspension system, which improves the off-road capability of the SUV by reducing the pitch and roll motion of the vehicle. It also ensures better stability when you are pushing the SUV to its limits on tarmac.

Interior

The cabin of the Defender Octa is quite minimalist and is similar to the standard car. While it gets the standard design elements like a 4-spoke steering wheel and plenty of physical controls, the easiest change that one can spot is the presence of sports front seats.

Features

The Defender Octa takes care of passenger comfort and convenience with the help of a 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 15-speaker Meridian surround sound system that is linked with the haptic seats, three-zone auto AC with rear vents, and keyless entry.

In terms of safety, it gets features one can expect from an SUV of this price, such as a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, hill hold assist, traction control and tyre pressure monitoring system. One special feature available with the Octa is the wade sensing, which informs the driver about the water depth in the infotainment system.

Rivals

Being the high-performance variant of the Defender, the Octa rivals the Lamborghini Urus, and Aston Martin DBX

(All prices are ex-showroom, India)

