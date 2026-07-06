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    Kia Syros EV And Kia Sorento Hybrid TEASED, India Launch Soon?

    The Syros EV will expand Kia’s electric portfolio in India, while the Sorento could be the brand’s first-ever hybrid offering

    Published On Jul 06, 2026 02:35 PM By Ninad

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    Kia Syros EV and Sorento Hybrid

    Kia India is known for its value-for-money, feature-loaded, and futuristic-designed SUVs and MPVs. The carmaker has now dropped a teaser where they have teased the Sorento and the Syros EV. The Sorento is already sold in global markets and, if brought to our shores, could become the brand’s very first hybrid product, while the Syros will sit as the second mass-market EV from Kia after the Carens Clavis EV.  If you’re curious to know what to expect from these two SUVs, let's have a closer look at the details below:

    Kia Syros EV

    The Kia Syros has been one of the unique offerings in the sub-4 metre SUV space, with an unconventional design and some segment-first features, like rear ventilated and reclining seats that are genuinely useful in our driving conditions. Until now, the Carens Clavis EV has been Kia’s entry into the EV space, and now, with the Syros EV, Kia is lowering the barrier to entry in EVs. 

    Kia Syros

    *Used current Kia Syros ICE for reference

    The Kia Syros EV was spied testing last year. It could be getting a similar powertrain to the Carens Clavis EV, with an expected range of up to 490 kms. It could carry over features from the ICE counterpart and add some more as well. 

    Here’s the Carens Clavis EV specifications for reference:

    Battery 

    42 kWh

    51.4 kWh

    Power

    135 PS

    171 PS

    Torque

    255 Nm

    255 Nm 

    Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 

    404 kms

    480 kms

    Drivetrain

    Front Wheel Drive

    Front Wheel Drive

    The Syros EV is expected to feature a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a premium sound system, a wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof, and automatic climate control.

    For safety, it is expected to be equipped with a 360-degree camera system, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), ABS with EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and 6 airbags. 

    Kia Sorento Hybrid

    Another space that Kia is long overdue to cater to is the three-row SUV segment. It only has the MPVs: Carens Clavis twins and the premium Carnival. In between was a huge gap left in its product line. Now with the Sorento, Kia could now be able to cater to the three-row SUV demand, and it is expected to bring the Sorento in a hybrid avatar, which could be the differentiator from the rivals.

    Kia Sorento Hybrid

    *International-spec for reference

    Also, the Kia Sorento Hybrid is expected to be equipped with a 1.6-litre petrol engine, which could be getting hybridised for India. It is also expected to have a 1.5-litre hybrid powertrain for the lower variants as well.  

    Here’s a closer look at what the international-spec Kia Sorento offers: 

    Engine

    1.6-litre petrol-hybrid

    Power

    230 PS (combined)

    Torque

    350 Nm (combined)

    Transmission

    6-speed AT

    *AT- Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

    Expected Price & Rivals

    The Kia Syros EV is expected to be priced at Rs 12-14 lakh (ex-showroom). If Kia introduces BaaS for the Syros EV, it could bring the price even lower. It will possibly rival the Tata Punch EV, Tata Nexon EV, and MG Windsor EV

    The Sorento Hybrid is expected to be priced at Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) at the top end, which will rival the likes of Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Safari, and MG Hector Plus

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    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
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