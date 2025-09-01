Upcoming Kia Syros EV Spied Testing For The First Time In India

The Kia Syros EV sports a similar silhouette to its ICE counterpart, including the same design for its alloy wheels

The upcoming Kia Syros EV has been spotted testing under camouflage at a charging station in Kochi. Kia has already stepped into the mass-market EV space with the recently launched Kia Carens Clavis EV, and the Syros EV is intended to be the carmaker’s next offering in the segment. We already have the ICE-powered Syros on sale in India, and the EV’s test mule hints at a similar design and form. Here’s everything that we could spot:

What Was Spotted?

The test mule was heavily camouflaged on all sides. Despite the camouflage, it’s clear that the Syros EV looks nearly identical to its fossil-fuel-powered counterpart. The elements like A-, B- and C-pillars, outside rear view mirror (ORVMs), roof rails and shark fin antenna are unchanged. The Syros already carried a blanked-off fascia which would also likely remain all the same. The alloy wheel design is the same.

The charging port will likely be on the left side and you can expect EV-specific badging or some signature detailing at the front and rear to set it apart from the petrol version. That being said, some exclusive colour options may also be introduced for the EV version.

Expected Features & Safety

On the inside, the Syros EV is expected to mirror the ICE Syros in terms of cabin design and equipment. The panoramic sunroof could be spotted in the test mule. Besides, Kia could offer it with the same 12.3-inch displays for touchscreen infotainment and digital driver’s display, auto AC, wireless phone charger, ventilated seats, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and connected car tech.

The safety features will also likely remain the same, including six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Expected Powertrain

While official specs are not out yet, the Syros EV is likely to share battery packs with the global-spec Hyundai Inster EV. That means two options: a 42 kWh or a 49 kWh pack. With the larger battery, you can expect a range of around 370 km.

Expected Launch & Rivals

The Kia Syros EV is expected to launch in India in 2026, and it can be priced around Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the likes of the Tata Punch EV, MG Windsor EV, Tata Nexon EV, and Mahindra XUV400 EV.

