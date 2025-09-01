All
    Upcoming Kia Syros EV Spied Testing For The First Time In India

    Modified On Sep 01, 2025 04:55 PM By Bikramjit

    3K Views
    The Kia Syros EV sports a similar silhouette to its ICE counterpart, including the same design for its alloy wheels

    Kia Syros EV Spied

    • The Syros EV test mule sports a similar silhouette as its ICE version with same elements like roof rails, a blanked-off fascia and ORVMs.

    • It also has the same dual-tone alloy wheels as the ICE-Syros.

    • Top features might include dual 12.3-inch displays, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats and automatic climate control.

    • Safety features expected in the Syros EV are six airbags, a 360-degree camera and ADAS.

    • It will likely be launched in 2026 with prices expected to be around Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The upcoming Kia Syros EV has been spotted testing under camouflage at a charging station in Kochi. Kia has already stepped into the mass-market EV space with the recently launched Kia Carens Clavis EV, and the Syros EV is intended to be the carmaker’s next offering in the segment. We already have the ICE-powered Syros on sale in India, and the EV’s test mule hints at a similar design and form. Here’s everything that we could spot:

    What Was Spotted?

    Kia Syros EV Spied
    Kia Syros EV Spied

    The test mule was heavily camouflaged on all sides. Despite the camouflage, it’s clear that the Syros EV looks nearly identical to its fossil-fuel-powered counterpart. The elements like A-, B- and C-pillars, outside rear view mirror (ORVMs), roof rails and shark fin antenna are unchanged. The Syros already carried a blanked-off fascia which would also likely remain all the same. The alloy wheel design is the same.

    Kia Syros EV Spied
    Kia Syros EV Spied
     

    The charging port will likely be on the left side and you can expect EV-specific badging or some signature detailing at the front and rear to set it apart from the petrol version. That being said, some exclusive colour options may also be introduced for the EV version.

    Expected Features & Safety

    On the inside, the Syros EV is expected to mirror the ICE Syros in terms of cabin design and equipment. The panoramic sunroof could be spotted in the test mule. Besides, Kia could offer it with the same 12.3-inch displays for touchscreen infotainment and digital driver’s display, auto AC, wireless phone charger, ventilated seats, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and connected car tech. 

    The safety features will also likely remain the same, including six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). 

    Expected Powertrain

    While official specs are not out yet, the Syros EV is likely to share battery packs with the global-spec Hyundai Inster EV. That means two options: a 42 kWh or a 49 kWh pack. With the larger battery, you can expect a range of around 370 km. 

    Expected Launch & Rivals

    Kia Syros EV Spied

    The Kia Syros EV is expected to launch in India in 2026, and it can be priced around Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the likes of the Tata Punch EV, MG Windsor EV, Tata Nexon EV, and Mahindra XUV400 EV.

    Write your Comment on Kia Syros

    1 comment
    1
    M
    m jayaram
    Sep 1, 2025, 5:16:22 PM

    Seating syros

    Read More...
      Reply
      Write a Reply

