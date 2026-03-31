Kia Seltos GTX(O) & X-Line(O) Variants Launching Soon?

Kia’s Seltos recently scored an impressive 5-stars at the Bharat NCAP crash tests, and one small detail in the assessment is the addition of two new top-end variants, namely the GTX(O) and X-Line(O). This development leads us to believe that while the trims do not figure in the current Seltos lineup, they will in fact be introduced in the coming months. But what could these variants be like? Here is a breakdown:

Feature Additions

Being based on the top-spec GTX and X-Line trims, these variants could remain visually identical and feature sportier bumpers, dual-tone alloy wheels with green brake calipers (GT-Line) and blacked-out elements (X-Line).

Furthermore, being optional packs, they could also bring additional features above the top-end GTX(A) and X-Line(A) trims such as an air purifier, power-adjustable passenger seat, heads-up display and in-built navigation.

In terms of safety, they are likely to feature a Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) suite along with other safety features such as 6 airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, front, side and rear parking sensors, 360-degree camera, hill hold assist (HHA), electronic stability program (ESP) and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Other features that could be carried over from the lower trims include an 8-speaker BOSE sound system, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 10-way power adjustable driver seat with memory function, dual-zone climate control and ventilated front seats.

Note: The GT-Line and X-Line variants are equipped with the same set of features, and the only differentiation comes down to visual changes.

Powertrain

Unlike most other variants in the new Seltos which are offered across all three engine options, these new variants would be available with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines with only automatic transmissions on offer. Here are the detailed specifications of these powertrains:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 160 PS 116 PS Torque 253 Nm 250 PS Transmission 7-speed DCT 6-speed AT

DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

You can also check out this story for a more in-depth look at all the powertrain options.

Expected Price & Launch Date

While Kia has not officially confirmed the launch date for these variants yet, expect them to be introduced sometime in May or June this year. Positioned above the GTX(A)/X-Line(A) variants, they are likely to be priced around Rs 19 lakh to Rs 20 lakh(ex-showroom).

Rivals

The Kia Seltos rivals compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Tata Sierra, Renault Duster, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Citroen Aircross, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.