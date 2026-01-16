All
    Kia Rejigs The Variant Lineup Of Kia Carens Clavis And Kia Syros, Both Get New EX Trims

    Modified On Jan 16, 2026 04:54 PM By Bikramjit

    5.2K Views
    The EX variants of both Carens Clavis and Syros command a premium of up to Rs 51,000 over the trims they are based upon

    Kia

    Kia India has tossed up the variant lineups of both Kia Carens Clavis MPV and the Kia Syros sub-4 metre SUV with new EX trim additions. These variants have been introduced based on customer feedback. Notably, the Carens Clavis gets a new HTE (EX) trim based on the one-above-base HTE (O), and the Syros HTK (EX) trim sits on top of the HTK (O). If that got you scratching your head with the thought of what’s really there with this update, fret not, we have clarified it below:

    Prices

    Kia Carens Clavis

    Here are the prices of the new HTE (EX) variant across the different powertrain options:

    Variant

    1.5-litre NA Petrol MT

    1.5-litre Turbo Petrol MT

    1.5-litre Diesel MT

    HTE (EX) (New)

    Rs 12.55 lakh

    Rs 13.42 lakh

    Rs 14.53 lakh

    HTE (O)

    Rs 12.04 lakh

    Rs 12.91 lakh 

    Rs 14.02 lakh

    Difference

    +51,000

    +Rs 51,000

    +Rs 51,000 

    *MT- manual transmission

    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    • Prices for the new Carens Clavis HTE (EX) trim range from Rs 12.55 lakh to Rs 14.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

    • The new variant commands a premium of about Rs 51,000, over the HTE (O).

    Kia Carens Clavis front

    Kia Syros

    Here are the prices of the new HTK (EX) variant of the Syros for your reference:

    Variant

    1-litre Turbo Petrol MT

    1.5-litre Diesel MT

    HTK (EX) (New)

    Rs 9.89 lakh

    Rs 10.64 lakh

    HTK (O)

    Rs 9.39 lakh

    Rs 10.14 lakh

    Difference

    +Rs 50,000

    +Rs 50,000

    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    • Prices of the new Syros HTK (EX) trim sit between Rs 9.89 lakh and Rs 10.64 lakh.

    • As seen above, it commands a Rs 50,000 premium across both turbo petrol and diesel engine options.

    Kia Syros

    What Are The Updates?

    Carens Clavis

    • The Carens Clavis HTE (EX) builds over the HTE (O) variant by offering LED DRLs, auto AC, and driver window auto one-touch up/down, all of which were previously offered in higher variants.

    • Notably, the HTE (EX) gets a single-pane sunroof. This also means that the NA petrol Clavis can be had with a sunroof now, which wasn’t the case earlier. 

    Syros

    • The HTK (EX) variant in the Syros is an all new addition to the lineup, taking its variant count to seven from six.

    • It makes a couple of things more accessible, like LED headlamps and taillamps as well as 16-inch alloy wheels.

    • Besides the above updates, this new variant of the Syros carries over the key features from the HTK (O) like a 12.3-inch infotainment system, the single-pane sunroof, six airbags and rear parking camera.

    Powertrain Option

    Here are the overall powertrain specifications offered in both cars:

    Models

    Kia Carens Clavis

    Kia Syros

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel 

    Power

    115 PS

    160 PS

    116 PS

    120 PS

    116 PS

    Torque

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    250 Nm

    172 Nm

    250 Nm 

    Transmission*

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT*

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT^

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT^

    *DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission, iMT = Clutchless manual transmission, AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

    • Do note that the new variants in both the Carens Clavis and Syros are offered only with manual transmission options.

    Rivals

    If you’re not buying a Kia Carens Clavis, you can buy a Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6, Toyota Rumion, Maruti Invicto and the Toyota Innova till it exists.

    Kia Carens Clavis front look
    Kia Syros Side

    On the other hand, against the Kia Syros, you have a lot of sub-4 metre SUV options like Skoda Kylaq, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, and Maruti Brezza.

