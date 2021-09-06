HomeNew CarsNewsKia Increases Prices Of The Sonet And Seltos By Up To Rs 20,000, Carnival Remains Unaffected
English | हिंदी

Kia Increases Prices Of The Sonet And Seltos By Up To Rs 20,000, Carnival Remains Unaffected

Modified On Sep 06, 2021 10:44 AM By Rohit for Kia Sonet

  • 10613 Views
  • Write a comment

The prices of the recently introduced top-spec X-Line trim of the Seltos remain unaffected by the price hike

  • The Sonet’s revised prices range from Rs 6.89 lakh to Rs 13.55 lakh.

  • Kia now retails the Seltos between Rs 9.95 lakh and Rs 18.10 lakh.

  • No change in Carnival’s prices.

Kia India has increased the prices of the two SUVs in its lineup -- the Sonet and Seltos. However, the Carnival remains unaffected by the price hike and is still priced between Rs 24.95 lakh and Rs 33.95 lakh. Here’s a look at the revised variant-wise prices of both the SUVs:

Sonet

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

1.2-litre Petrol

HTE

Rs 6.79 lakh

Rs 6.89 lakh

+Rs 10,000

HTK

Rs 7.79 lakh

Rs 7.89 lakh

+Rs 10,000

HTK+

Rs 8.65 lakh

Rs 8.75 lakh

+Rs 10,000

1-litre Turbo-petrol iMT

HTK+

Rs 9.79 lakh

Rs 9.89 lakh

+Rs 10,000

HTX

Rs 10.29 lakh

Rs 10.39 lakh

+Rs 10,000

HTX+

Rs 11.75 lakh

Rs 11.85 lakh

+Rs 10,000

HTX+ Dual Tone

Rs 11.85 lakh

Rs 11.95 lakh

+Rs 10,000

GTX+

Rs 12.19 lakh

Rs 12.29 lakh

+Rs 10,000

GTX+ Dual Tone

Rs 12.29 lakh

Rs 12.39 lakh

+Rs 10,000

1-litre Turbo-petrol DCT

HTX

Rs 10.99 lakh

Rs 11.09 lakh

+Rs 10,000

GTX+

Rs 12.99 lakh

Rs 12.99 lakh

--

GTX+ Dual Tone

Rs 13.09 lakh

Rs 13.09 lakh

--

1.5-litre Diesel

HTE MT

Rs 8.35 lakh

Rs 8.55 lakh

+Rs 20,000

HTK MT

Rs 9.29 lakh

Rs 9.49 lakh

+Rs 20,000

HTK+ MT

Rs 9.89 lakh

Rs 9.99 lakh

+Rs 10,000

HTX

Rs 10.49 lakh

Rs 10.69 lakh

+Rs 20,000

HTX AT

Rs 11.29 lakh

Rs 11.49 lakh

+Rs 20,000

HTX+

Rs 11.99 lakh

Rs 12.19 lakh

+Rs 20,000

HTX+ Dual Tone

Rs 12.09 lakh

Rs 12.29 lakh

+Rs 20,000

GTX+

Rs 12.45 lakh

Rs 12.65 lakh

+Rs 20,000

GTX+ Dual Tone

Rs 12.55 lakh

Rs 12.75 lakh

+Rs 20,000

GTX+ AT

Rs 13.25 lakh

Rs 13.45 lakh

+Rs 20,000

GTX+ AT Dual Tone

Rs 13.35 lakh

Rs 13.55 lakh

+Rs 20,000

  • The prices of the Sonet have been increased by up to Rs 20,000.

  • Kia has still priced the 1-litre turbo-petrol GTX+ DCT at Rs 12.99 lakh and its dual-tone variant at Rs 13.09 lakh respectively.

Also See: This Modified Kia Sonet Rendering Looks So Hot You'd Wish It Were Real

Seltos

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

1.5-litre Petrol

HTE

Rs 9.95 lakh

Rs 9.95 lakh

--

HTK

Rs 10.74 lakh

Rs 10.84 lakh

+Rs 10,000

HTK+

Rs 11.79 lakh

Rs 11.89 lakh

+Rs 10,000

HTK+ iMT

Rs 12.19 lakh

Rs 12.29 lakh

+Rs 10,000

HTX

Rs 13.65 lakh

Rs 13.75 lakh

+Rs 10,000

HTX CVT

Rs 14.65 lakh

Rs 14.75 lakh

+Rs 10,000

1.4-litre Turbo-petrol

GTX (O)

Rs 15.35 lakh

Rs 15.45 lakh

+Rs 10,000

GTX+

Rs 16.65 lakh

Rs 16.75 lakh

+Rs 10,000

GTX+ Dual Tone

Rs 16.85 lakh

Rs 16.95 lakh

+Rs 10,000

GTX+ DCT

Rs 17.44 lakh

Rs 17.54 lakh

+Rs 10,000

GTX+ DCT Dual Tone

Rs 17.64 lakh

Rs 17.74 lakh

+Rs 10,000

X-Line DCT

Rs 17.79 lakh

Rs 17.79 lakh

--

1.5-litre Diesel

HTE

Rs 10.45 lakh

Rs 10.65 lakh

+Rs 20,000

HTK

Rs 11.79 lakh

Rs 11.99 lakh

+Rs 20,000

HTK+

Rs 12.99 lakh

Rs 13.19 lakh

+Rs 20,000

HTK+ AT

Rs 13.95 lakh

Rs 14.15 lakh

+Rs 20,000

HTX

Rs 14.75 lakh

Rs 14.95 lakh

+Rs 20,000

HTX+

Rs 15.79 lakh

Rs 15.99 lakh

+Rs 20,000

HTX+ Dual Tone

Rs 15.99 lakh

Rs 16.19 lakh

+Rs 20,000

GTX+ AT

Rs 17.65 lakh

Rs 17.85 lakh

+Rs 20,000

GTX+ AT Dual Tone

Rs 17.85 lakh

Rs 18.05 lakh

+Rs 20,000

X-Line AT

Rs 18.10 lakh

Rs 18.10 lakh

--

  • While the petrol variants of the Seltos have become costlier by Rs 10,000, Kia has increased the prices of the diesel variants by Rs 20,000.

  • The recently introduced top-spec X-Line trim remains unaffected by the price hike.

Also See: Check Out This Kia Seltos GTZ Concept In All Its Orange Glory

In related news, Kia’s Seltos-based 7-seater SUV was spied testing once again, this time in near-production form. It is expected to be launched in early 2022.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Kia Sonet on road price

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Kia Sonet

Read Full News
  • Kia Seltos
  • Kia Sonet
Big Saving !!
Save upto 21% ! Find best deals on Used Kia Cars
View Used Kia Sonet In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience