Kia Increases Prices Of The Sonet And Seltos By Up To Rs 20,000, Carnival Remains Unaffected
Modified On Sep 06, 2021 10:44 AM By Rohit for Kia Sonet
The prices of the recently introduced top-spec X-Line trim of the Seltos remain unaffected by the price hike
-
The Sonet’s revised prices range from Rs 6.89 lakh to Rs 13.55 lakh.
-
Kia now retails the Seltos between Rs 9.95 lakh and Rs 18.10 lakh.
-
No change in Carnival’s prices.
Kia India has increased the prices of the two SUVs in its lineup -- the Sonet and Seltos. However, the Carnival remains unaffected by the price hike and is still priced between Rs 24.95 lakh and Rs 33.95 lakh. Here’s a look at the revised variant-wise prices of both the SUVs:
Sonet
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
1.2-litre Petrol
|
HTE
|
Rs 6.79 lakh
|
Rs 6.89 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
HTK
|
Rs 7.79 lakh
|
Rs 7.89 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
HTK+
|
Rs 8.65 lakh
|
Rs 8.75 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
1-litre Turbo-petrol iMT
|
HTK+
|
Rs 9.79 lakh
|
Rs 9.89 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
HTX
|
Rs 10.29 lakh
|
Rs 10.39 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
HTX+
|
Rs 11.75 lakh
|
Rs 11.85 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
HTX+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 11.85 lakh
|
Rs 11.95 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
GTX+
|
Rs 12.19 lakh
|
Rs 12.29 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
GTX+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 12.29 lakh
|
Rs 12.39 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
1-litre Turbo-petrol DCT
|
HTX
|
Rs 10.99 lakh
|
Rs 11.09 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
GTX+
|
Rs 12.99 lakh
|
Rs 12.99 lakh
|
--
|
GTX+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 13.09 lakh
|
Rs 13.09 lakh
|
--
|
1.5-litre Diesel
|
HTE MT
|
Rs 8.35 lakh
|
Rs 8.55 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
HTK MT
|
Rs 9.29 lakh
|
Rs 9.49 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
HTK+ MT
|
Rs 9.89 lakh
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
HTX
|
Rs 10.49 lakh
|
Rs 10.69 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
HTX AT
|
Rs 11.29 lakh
|
Rs 11.49 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
HTX+
|
Rs 11.99 lakh
|
Rs 12.19 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
HTX+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 12.09 lakh
|
Rs 12.29 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
GTX+
|
Rs 12.45 lakh
|
Rs 12.65 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
GTX+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 12.55 lakh
|
Rs 12.75 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
GTX+ AT
|
Rs 13.25 lakh
|
Rs 13.45 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
GTX+ AT Dual Tone
|
Rs 13.35 lakh
|
Rs 13.55 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
-
The prices of the Sonet have been increased by up to Rs 20,000.
-
Kia has still priced the 1-litre turbo-petrol GTX+ DCT at Rs 12.99 lakh and its dual-tone variant at Rs 13.09 lakh respectively.
Also See: This Modified Kia Sonet Rendering Looks So Hot You'd Wish It Were Real
Seltos
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
1.5-litre Petrol
|
HTE
|
Rs 9.95 lakh
|
Rs 9.95 lakh
|
--
|
HTK
|
Rs 10.74 lakh
|
Rs 10.84 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
HTK+
|
Rs 11.79 lakh
|
Rs 11.89 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
HTK+ iMT
|
Rs 12.19 lakh
|
Rs 12.29 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
HTX
|
Rs 13.65 lakh
|
Rs 13.75 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
HTX CVT
|
Rs 14.65 lakh
|
Rs 14.75 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
1.4-litre Turbo-petrol
|
GTX (O)
|
Rs 15.35 lakh
|
Rs 15.45 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
GTX+
|
Rs 16.65 lakh
|
Rs 16.75 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
GTX+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 16.85 lakh
|
Rs 16.95 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
GTX+ DCT
|
Rs 17.44 lakh
|
Rs 17.54 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
GTX+ DCT Dual Tone
|
Rs 17.64 lakh
|
Rs 17.74 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
X-Line DCT
|
Rs 17.79 lakh
|
Rs 17.79 lakh
|
--
|
1.5-litre Diesel
|
HTE
|
Rs 10.45 lakh
|
Rs 10.65 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
HTK
|
Rs 11.79 lakh
|
Rs 11.99 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
HTK+
|
Rs 12.99 lakh
|
Rs 13.19 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
HTK+ AT
|
Rs 13.95 lakh
|
Rs 14.15 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
HTX
|
Rs 14.75 lakh
|
Rs 14.95 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
HTX+
|
Rs 15.79 lakh
|
Rs 15.99 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
HTX+ Dual Tone
|
Rs 15.99 lakh
|
Rs 16.19 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
GTX+ AT
|
Rs 17.65 lakh
|
Rs 17.85 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
GTX+ AT Dual Tone
|
Rs 17.85 lakh
|
Rs 18.05 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
X-Line AT
|
Rs 18.10 lakh
|
Rs 18.10 lakh
|
--
-
While the petrol variants of the Seltos have become costlier by Rs 10,000, Kia has increased the prices of the diesel variants by Rs 20,000.
-
The recently introduced top-spec X-Line trim remains unaffected by the price hike.
Also See: Check Out This Kia Seltos GTZ Concept In All Its Orange Glory
In related news, Kia’s Seltos-based 7-seater SUV was spied testing once again, this time in near-production form. It is expected to be launched in early 2022.
All prices, ex-showroom Delhi
