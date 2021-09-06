Kia Increases Prices Of The Sonet And Seltos By Up To Rs 20,000, Carnival Remains Unaffected

Modified On Sep 06, 2021 10:44 AM By Rohit for Kia Sonet

The prices of the recently introduced top-spec X-Line trim of the Seltos remain unaffected by the price hike

The Sonet’s revised prices range from Rs 6.89 lakh to Rs 13.55 lakh.

Kia now retails the Seltos between Rs 9.95 lakh and Rs 18.10 lakh.

No change in Carnival’s prices.

Kia India has increased the prices of the two SUVs in its lineup -- the Sonet and Seltos. However, the Carnival remains unaffected by the price hike and is still priced between Rs 24.95 lakh and Rs 33.95 lakh. Here’s a look at the revised variant-wise prices of both the SUVs:

Sonet

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 1.2-litre Petrol HTE Rs 6.79 lakh Rs 6.89 lakh +Rs 10,000 HTK Rs 7.79 lakh Rs 7.89 lakh +Rs 10,000 HTK+ Rs 8.65 lakh Rs 8.75 lakh +Rs 10,000 1-litre Turbo-petrol iMT HTK+ Rs 9.79 lakh Rs 9.89 lakh +Rs 10,000 HTX Rs 10.29 lakh Rs 10.39 lakh +Rs 10,000 HTX+ Rs 11.75 lakh Rs 11.85 lakh +Rs 10,000 HTX+ Dual Tone Rs 11.85 lakh Rs 11.95 lakh +Rs 10,000 GTX+ Rs 12.19 lakh Rs 12.29 lakh +Rs 10,000 GTX+ Dual Tone Rs 12.29 lakh Rs 12.39 lakh +Rs 10,000 1-litre Turbo-petrol DCT HTX Rs 10.99 lakh Rs 11.09 lakh +Rs 10,000 GTX+ Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh -- GTX+ Dual Tone Rs 13.09 lakh Rs 13.09 lakh -- 1.5-litre Diesel HTE MT Rs 8.35 lakh Rs 8.55 lakh +Rs 20,000 HTK MT Rs 9.29 lakh Rs 9.49 lakh +Rs 20,000 HTK+ MT Rs 9.89 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh +Rs 10,000 HTX Rs 10.49 lakh Rs 10.69 lakh +Rs 20,000 HTX AT Rs 11.29 lakh Rs 11.49 lakh +Rs 20,000 HTX+ Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 12.19 lakh +Rs 20,000 HTX+ Dual Tone Rs 12.09 lakh Rs 12.29 lakh +Rs 20,000 GTX+ Rs 12.45 lakh Rs 12.65 lakh +Rs 20,000 GTX+ Dual Tone Rs 12.55 lakh Rs 12.75 lakh +Rs 20,000 GTX+ AT Rs 13.25 lakh Rs 13.45 lakh +Rs 20,000 GTX+ AT Dual Tone Rs 13.35 lakh Rs 13.55 lakh +Rs 20,000

The prices of the Sonet have been increased by up to Rs 20,000.

Kia has still priced the 1-litre turbo-petrol GTX+ DCT at Rs 12.99 lakh and its dual-tone variant at Rs 13.09 lakh respectively.

Seltos

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 1.5-litre Petrol HTE Rs 9.95 lakh Rs 9.95 lakh -- HTK Rs 10.74 lakh Rs 10.84 lakh +Rs 10,000 HTK+ Rs 11.79 lakh Rs 11.89 lakh +Rs 10,000 HTK+ iMT Rs 12.19 lakh Rs 12.29 lakh +Rs 10,000 HTX Rs 13.65 lakh Rs 13.75 lakh +Rs 10,000 HTX CVT Rs 14.65 lakh Rs 14.75 lakh +Rs 10,000 1.4-litre Turbo-petrol GTX (O) Rs 15.35 lakh Rs 15.45 lakh +Rs 10,000 GTX+ Rs 16.65 lakh Rs 16.75 lakh +Rs 10,000 GTX+ Dual Tone Rs 16.85 lakh Rs 16.95 lakh +Rs 10,000 GTX+ DCT Rs 17.44 lakh Rs 17.54 lakh +Rs 10,000 GTX+ DCT Dual Tone Rs 17.64 lakh Rs 17.74 lakh +Rs 10,000 X-Line DCT Rs 17.79 lakh Rs 17.79 lakh -- 1.5-litre Diesel HTE Rs 10.45 lakh Rs 10.65 lakh +Rs 20,000 HTK Rs 11.79 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh +Rs 20,000 HTK+ Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 13.19 lakh +Rs 20,000 HTK+ AT Rs 13.95 lakh Rs 14.15 lakh +Rs 20,000 HTX Rs 14.75 lakh Rs 14.95 lakh +Rs 20,000 HTX+ Rs 15.79 lakh Rs 15.99 lakh +Rs 20,000 HTX+ Dual Tone Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 16.19 lakh +Rs 20,000 GTX+ AT Rs 17.65 lakh Rs 17.85 lakh +Rs 20,000 GTX+ AT Dual Tone Rs 17.85 lakh Rs 18.05 lakh +Rs 20,000 X-Line AT Rs 18.10 lakh Rs 18.10 lakh --

While the petrol variants of the Seltos have become costlier by Rs 10,000, Kia has increased the prices of the diesel variants by Rs 20,000.

The recently introduced top-spec X-Line trim remains unaffected by the price hike.

In related news, Kia’s Seltos-based 7-seater SUV was spied testing once again, this time in near-production form. It is expected to be launched in early 2022.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

