Seltos X Line Is The New Top-spec Variant Of The Kia Seltos, Priced At Rs 17.79 Lakh Onwards

Modified On Sep 02, 2021 09:56 AM By Dhruv for Kia Seltos

The X Line variant comes in a Matte Grey shade from the factory, a first in India for a mass market car

Kia is charging a different premium from petrol and diesel buyers, with the latter paying Rs 10,000 more.

Powertrain options are the same as the GTX Plus variant - can only be had with auto transmissions.

Chrome has been replaced by piano black finish in many exterior places.

Interior gets a new blue upholstery with a quilted pattern for the seats.

No new feature additions.

Kia has launched the Seltos X Line in India, positioning it as the new top-spec variant over the GTX Plus. Here’s how their prices stack up:

Powertrain X Line GTX Plus* Difference 1.4-litre turbo-petrol with 7-speed DCT Rs 17.79 lakh Rs 17.44 lakh Rs 35,000 1.5-litre diesel with 6-speed auto Rs 18.10 lakh Rs 17.65 lakh Rs 45,000

*GTX Plus prices are of single tone paint scheme. Dual tone adds Rs 20,000 to the price.

Just like the GTX variant, the X Line can only be had with either the turbo-petrol or the diesel engine, both of which can only be paired with automatic transmissions. Also, as you can see from the table above, diesel buyers will have to shell out an additional premium of Rs 10,000 over the premium that turbo-petrol buyers will have to pay.

The X Line variant of the Seltos is a cosmetic update, and as such features quite a few exterior changes. The body colour is Matte Grey, or Matte Graphite as Kia calls it - the first time a mass market car in India is being offered with a matte paint scheme from the factory. The alloy wheels have not only grown in size (to 18 inches) but their design has also been reworked. The ORVMs are now finished in piano black instead of the body colour, a lot of the chrome on the car has been replaced with gloss black (the finish around the grille for instance), and the grille itself is now finished in a matte grey colour that matches the body colour. Finally, there’s an X Line logo on the boot instead of the GT Line logo. You’ll also find orange accents around the car that compliment the body colour quite well, although they can be found on the GTX Plus variant as well.

Kia has also redone the upholstery and you now get a dark blue shade for the seats and the door pads. The seats feature a quilted pattern that looks quite upmarket. Overall, this upholstery looks like it belongs in a much more expensive car.

There are no new feature additions, and we feel Kia has missed an opportunity to add a panoramic sunroof into the mix. The Kia Seltos will continue to rival the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, and will also go up against the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun.

