This Modified Kia Sonet Rendering Looks So Hot You'd Wish It Were Real

Published On Aug 29, 2021 02:40 PM By CarDekho for Kia Sonet

Gigantic wheel arches turn this benign subcompact SUV into a manic street-spec asphalt scorcher

Since its launch in September 2020, the Kia Sonet has been one of the most well-equipped and good-looking sub-4m SUVs in the market. But if you’re bored from reading about sensible cars all through last week, check out this new concept render from the animators behind the Instagram page ‘bozzconcepts’. It’s wider than it ought to be, but it’s also more fit-for-purpose than Kia’s original idea, and that’s why we love it! Check out the pictures:

At the front, you get stock-sized Sonet LED headlamps with more LED elements inside (similar to the Seltos) and a blacked-out front grille with the carmaker’s new logo at the centre (it’s on the bonnet on the standard Sonet). Look lower down, and that’s not the stock Sonet bumper; it’s a custom-designed version of the larger Kia Seltos’s bumper. You even get cutesy miniature vertically stacked ice cube fog lamps similar to the Seltos! See how the sunroof is peeping out from under the car-culture-appropriate roof box on top:

The taillamps seem similar to the regular unit, but the reflector trim bit that connects the taillamps in the stock Sonet is now a working LED bar that lights up! Notice how the rear windshield wiper mount is illuminated, too. The modifications are subtle at the rear, and the bumper features twin exhaust exits instead of the standard car’s silver-lined faux exhausts. Check out the car from this angle to see how wide it really is:

Although this render doesn’t seem to be any lower than the standard Kia Sonet, it clearly has the better stance, even hatchback-like proportions from some angles. The wheels are much wider, sit further apart, and could likely be larger than the regular Sonet’s 16-inch alloys. The fenders have large plastic extensions that extend over the edge of the wheel, with air inlets at the front for the front wheels and outlets at the rear for the rear wheels. If such a mod is to be done to a real car, you’ll have to cut and flare the metal fenders to ensure that they don’t rub against the wider wheels, and then custom-build the plastic fender extensions.

This render visualises the potential of the Kia Sonet subcompact SUV. It is based on the top-spec ‘GT Line’ trim, equipped with a 120PS 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Earlier this year, Kia added paddle shifters to the dual-clutch transmission-equipped GT Line automatic variant.

Such a mod-job would be of little use in real life, and the SUV shown here would likely be difficult to drive on our congested roads. But that’s what renders are for -- they allow our imagination to run wild, and even if our mind conceives something impractical, a render can showcase it as if it were real. So, let your imagination run amok, and let us know in the comments below how you would modify a Kia Sonet.

