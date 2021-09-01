Check Out This Kia Seltos GTZ Concept In All Its Orange Glory

Modified On Sep 02, 2021 05:54 PM By CarDekho for Kia Seltos

A new render shows us how the compact SUV would look with lowering springs

A new concept render showcases the Kia Seltos in a ‘GTZ’ edition finished in a bright orange shade. This goes far beyond the black and red exterior and interior trims and upholstery that Kia provides in its top-spec GT-Line variant. It has larger wheels, a lower stance and redesigned front and rear fascia, and looks sportier than the SUV it is based on. Check out the pictures below to see the latest concept from Shashank Das of ‘sdesyn.’

Kia recently updated the Seltos lineup with a new top-spec X Line variant that comes with matte paint, bigger wheels and blacked-out chrome. But even 18-inchers are puny by concept SUV standards, so Shashank has given it massive sportier-looking alloy wheels finished in chrome (probably 20 inches) shod with low-profile street-use-oriented tyres.

He’s also given it a slight facelift -- the lower halves of the headlamps and taillamps are now body-coloured, as are the trim bits on C-pillar, window frames and doors. We’ve seen these design cues in another recent concept drawing on Shashank’s page. The headlamps themselves are smoked-out and blue-tinged LED units. The Kia Seltos GTZ concept gets a subtler all-around black plastic cladding and wheel arch extensions on the fenders that add to that lowered stance. As you may have guessed from the ride height, this Kia Seltos is equipped with lowering springs.

The front bumper retains its wide faux air dam and stacked ice-cube LED fog lamps, but it protrudes lower and farther than the stock bumper, like a boxer’s jaw. The rear bumper looks stock except for its faux diffuser and quad exhaust exits. On a closer inspection, you will also spot the ‘GTZ’ badge on the tailgate of the SUV. The pics only detail the exterior, so we don’t know what interior mods Shashank would suggest, but the quad exits inspire us to imagine what’s under the bonnet.

In its stock form, the most powerful Kia Seltos comes with a 1.4-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that makes 145PS of power and 242Nm of torque. It can be paired with a standard 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). This concept drawing is based on the Kia Seltos that’s sold internationally -- check out the ‘AWD’ all-wheel drive badges on the front fenders and the prominent sensor panel mounted right under the centre of the grille.

The stock Kia Seltos isn’t equipped with all-wheel drive, a ladder frame chassis, locking hubs or any other hardware that would make it a capable soft-roader, let alone an off-roader. That’s why we appreciate Shashank’s GTZ concept -- it is clear in its road-going purpose. But what do you think of this new concept? Would you like it if Kia took inspiration from this for a more enthusiast-friendly new variant? Let us know in the comments.

Image Source

Read More on : Kia Seltos on road price