English | हिंदी

BYD Seal vs Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Volvo XC40 Recharge, And BMW i4: Specifications Compared

Modified On Mar 06, 2024 12:39 PM By Shreyash for BYD Seal

  • 5455 Views
  • Write a comment

The BYD Seal is not only the most affordable offering in the segment, but it’s also the most powerful EV in this comparison

BYD Seal, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6

The BYD Seal electric sedan has now entered the Indian market as the third offering from the automaker in the country. This electric sedan competes with models such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Volvo XC40 Recharge, and BMW i4. So here’s a side-by-side comparison of their specifications, starting with their prices:

First, let’s have a look at the prices of these EVs:

BYD Seal

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Kia EV6

Volvo XC40 Recharge

BMW i4

Rs 41 lakh to Rs 53 lakh

Rs 46.05 lakh

Rs 60.95 lakh to Rs 65.95 lakh

Rs 57.90 lakh

Rs 72.50 lakh to Rs 77.50 lakh

  • The BYD Seal comes out to be the most affordable model in this comparison. Its entry-level variant undercuts Hyundai Ioniq 5 by more than Rs 5 lakh. Its top-spec AWD variant is also the most affordable performance option here, undercutting Volvo’s AWD electric offering by around Rs 5 lakh as well.

Dimensions

Models

BYD Seal

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Kia EV6

Volvo XC40 Recharge

BMW i4

Length

4800 mm

4635 mm

4695 mm

4440 mm

4783 mm

Width

1875 mm

1890 mm

1890 mm

1863 mm

1852 mm

Height

1460 mm

1625 mm

1570 mm

1647 mm

1448 mm

Wheelbase

2920 mm

3000 mm

2900 mm

2702 mm

2856 mm

BYD Seal Bookings Open, India Specifications Revealed

  • The BYD Seal is the longest electric car here. However, when it comes to width, the Ioniq 5 and EV6 are the widest.

  • The Volvo XC40 Recharge, due to its ‘proper SUV’ stance, is the tallest EV in this comparison.

  • However, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 boasts the maximum wheelbase.

Battery Pack & Electric Motor

Specifications

BYD Seal

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Kia EV6

Volvo XC40 Recharge

BMW i4

Battery Pack

61.44 kWh 

82.56 kWh

82.56 kWh

72.6 kWh

77.4 kWh

78 kWh

70.2 kWh

83.9 kWh

Drive Type

RWD 

RWD

AWD

RWD

RWD

AWD

AWD

RWD

RWD

Power

204 PS

313 PS

530 PS

217 PS

229 PS

325 PS

408 PS

286 PS

340 PS

Torque

310 Nm

360 Nm

670 Nm

350 Nm

350 Nm

605 Nm

660 Nm

430 Nm

430 Nm

Claimed Range

510 km

650 km

580 km

631 km

Up to 708 km

419 km

Up to 590 km

  • The BYD Seal also comes with the most powertrain options. The Kia EV6 and BMW i4 also come with two powertrain options while the Ioniq 5 and XC40 Recharge only get the one.

  • The Seal’s all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant is the most powerful here. However, the Kia EV6 offers the highest claimed driving range of 708 km (ARAI-rated).

  • The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and BMW i4 miss out on AWD drivetrains for Indian buyers.

BMW i4 Side View (Left)

  • The BMW i4, despite having the largest 83.9 kWh battery pack mated to a rear-wheel-drive motor, offers less range than Seal, Ioniq 5, and EV6.

Also Check Out: BYD Seal Prices Undercut All Premium EV Rivals In India!

Charging

Specifications

BYD Seal

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Kia EV6

Volvo XC40 Recharge

BMW i4

Battery Pack

61.44 kWh 

82.56 kWh

82.56 kWh

72.6 kWh

77.4 kWh

78 kWh

70.2 kWh

83.9 kWh

AC Charger

7 kW

7 kW

7 kW

11 kW

7.2 kW

11 kW

11kW

11kW

DC Fast Charger

110 kW

150 kW

150 kW

50 kW ,150 kW

50 kW, 350 kW

150 kW

180 kW

205 kW

  • The Kia EV6 supports the highest charging capacity of up to 350 kW, so its battery can be recharged from 0 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. The BYD Seal, on other hand, supports fast charging capabilities of up to 150 kW, while its smaller battery pack version only supports up to 110 kW fast charging.

Feature Highlights

Models

BYD Seal

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Kia EV6

Volvo XC40 Recharge

BMW i4

Exterior

  • LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • Sequential rear turn indicators

  • Flush-type door handles

  • 19-inch alloy wheels

  • Parametric pixel LED headlight & tail lamps

  • Flush-type door handles

  • Active air flap

  • 20-inch alloy wheels

  • Dual LED headlight with adaptive driving beam

  • LED DRLs with sequential turn indicators

  • Connected LED tail lamps with sequential rear turn indicators

  • Flush-type door handles

  • 19-inch alloy wheels

  • Pixel technology LED headlights

  • LED tail lights

  • 19-inch alloy wheels

  • LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • Flush-type door handles

  • 18-inch alloy wheels

Interior

  • Leather seat upholstery

  • Leather wrapped steering wheel

  • 8-way powered driver’s seat

  • 6-way powered co-driver’s seat

  • Rear fold-out armrest

  • 4-way powered lumbar adjustment driver’s seat

  • Eco-friendly leather upholstery

  • Power adjustable front seats

  • Memory seat configuration (all seats)

  • Vegan leather seat upholstery

  • Vegan leather wrapped steering wheel

  • 10-way adjustable driver’s seat with memory function

  • 10-way adjustable co-driver’s seat

  • Leather-free upholstery

  • Partially recycled carpets

  • Artificial leather wrapped steering wheel

  • Powered front seats

  • 4-way power adjustable driver’s seat

  • Leather seat upholstery

  • M leather steering wheel

  • Powered front seats

Comfort & Convenience

  • Dual-zone climate control

  • Ventilated & heated front seats

  • Rear AC vents

  • Panoramic glass roof

  • 2 wireless phone chargers

  • Heated ORVMs

  • Mood lighting

  • V2L (vehicle-to-load) function

  • Heads-up display

  • Air purifier

  • Driver’s seat with memory function

  • Memory function for ORVMs

  • Door mirror auto tilt function

  • Dual-zone climate control

  • Ambient lighting

  • Powered tailgate

  • Ventilated & heated front seats

  • Heated Rear seats

  • Heated ORVMs

  • Wireless phone charger 

  • Rear Window sunshade

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • V2L (vehicle-to-load) function

  • Virtual engine sound system (VESS)

  • Dual zone climate control

  • Ventilated and front seats

  • Heated steering wheel

  • 64 colour ambient lighting

  • Single-pane sunroof

  • Wireless phone charger

  • V2L (Vehicle-To-Load) function

  • Powered tailgate

  • Air purifier

  • Heads-up display 

  • Dual-zone climate control

  • Ambient lighting

  • Powered tailgate

  • Driver’s seat with memory function

  • Cushion extension  for the front seats

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Air purifier

  • Auto-dimming ORVMs

  • Triple-zone climate control

  • Ambient lighting

  • Glass roof

  • Driver’s seat with memory function

  • Wireless charging

  • Rear axle Air suspension

Infotainment

  • 15.6-inch rotational touchscreen infotainment

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • 12.3-inch integrated dual screens for driver’s display  and infotainment system

  • 8-speaker Bose sound system

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • Ambient sound

  • Integrated display for dual 12.3-inch driver’s display and touchscreen infotainment

  • 14-speaker Meridian audio system

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

  • 9-inch portrait-oriented infotainment display

  • 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system

  • Apple CarPlay (Wired)

  • 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment

  • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • 17-speaker Harman Kardon audio system

  • Cruise control with braking function

Safety

  • 9 airbags

  • 360-degree camera

  • Front & rear parking sensors

  • Rear defogger

  • Rain-sensing wipers (frameless)

  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold

  • Hill hold assist

  • Electronic stability control

  • Traction control

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage 

  • ADAS tech

  • 6 airbags

  • 360-degree camera

  • Electronic stability control

  • Hill hold assist

  • Front & rear parking sensors

  • Electric parking brake

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage 

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • ADAS tech

  • 8 airbags

  • 360-degree camera

  • Electronic stability control

  • Hill hold assist

  • Front & rear parking sensors

  • Electric parking brake

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • ADAS tech

  • 7 airbags

  • 360-degree camera

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage

  • Electronic parking brake

  • ADAS tech

  • 6 airbags

  • Rear view camera

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Park assist

  • Electronic stability control

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Electronic parking brake

  • When it comes to features, all five electric cars here offer an extensive list of comforts and technologies.

BYD Seal cabin

  • The BYD Seal gets the largest 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system here, and it’s the only one that can rotate between portrait and landscape orientation. After the Seal, it’s the BMW i4 which gets a 14.9-inch infotainment system. 

  • The Seal electric sedan also gets a memory function for the ORVMs which no other EV offers here.

  • The Volvo XC40 Recharge has the smallest 9-inch portrait infotainment screen. While it lacks Android Auto connectivity, its infotainment system is powered by Google itself so you do get features like built-in Google Maps. In fact, this system doesn’t even offer wireless connectivity for the Apple CarPlay.

  • The BMW i4 has the best 17-speaker Harman Kardon audio system among all other EVs. The XC40 Recharge also gets the Harman Kardon audio system but with fewer speakers. The Seal on other hand gets a 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system. 

  • Save for the BMW i4 and the Volvo XC40 Recharge, all other EVs here come with vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality. Through this feature, you can power your external devices using your car’s battery power.

Also Check Out: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelifted Unveiled: 7 Key Changes Explained

BMW i4 Front Left Side

  • The BMW i4 is the only offering in this comparison which comes with rear axle mounted air suspension. In this, the suspension can automatically adjust the ride height depending on the road surface in order to provide smooth ride quality.

  • Also, the i4 is the only EV to offer a tri-zone climate control feature, while all other EVs come with dual-zone climate control.

  • In terms of safety, it’s again the BYD Seal which gets the most airbags (9 in total), while the Ioniq 5 and BMW i4 only come with 6 airbags. 

  • Save for the BMW i4, all EVs here come equipped with a 360-degree camera, and the full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) technology.

The BYD Seal offers tough competition to all other premium electric cars and emerges as the most value-for-money option in this comparison. It not only offers the most features but also boasts an impressive driving range of up to 650 km. On the other hand, the BMW i4 seems to be an expensive choice for what it offers, but that is perhaps due to its luxury badge. So, which of these EV do you think is the best, and why? Let us know in the comments

Read More on : Seal Automatic

S
Published by
Shreyash
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on BYD Seal

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Sedan Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
BYD Seal vs Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Volvo XC40 Recharge, And BMW i4: Specifications Compared
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience