BYD Seal vs Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Volvo XC40 Recharge, And BMW i4: Specifications Compared

The BYD Seal is not only the most affordable offering in the segment, but it’s also the most powerful EV in this comparison

The BYD Seal electric sedan has now entered the Indian market as the third offering from the automaker in the country. This electric sedan competes with models such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Volvo XC40 Recharge, and BMW i4. So here’s a side-by-side comparison of their specifications, starting with their prices:

First, let’s have a look at the prices of these EVs:

BYD Seal Hyundai Ioniq 5 Kia EV6 Volvo XC40 Recharge BMW i4 Rs 41 lakh to Rs 53 lakh Rs 46.05 lakh Rs 60.95 lakh to Rs 65.95 lakh Rs 57.90 lakh Rs 72.50 lakh to Rs 77.50 lakh

The BYD Seal comes out to be the most affordable model in this comparison. Its entry-level variant undercuts Hyundai Ioniq 5 by more than Rs 5 lakh. Its top-spec AWD variant is also the most affordable performance option here, undercutting Volvo’s AWD electric offering by around Rs 5 lakh as well.

Dimensions

Models BYD Seal Hyundai Ioniq 5 Kia EV6 Volvo XC40 Recharge BMW i4 Length 4800 mm 4635 mm 4695 mm 4440 mm 4783 mm Width 1875 mm 1890 mm 1890 mm 1863 mm 1852 mm Height 1460 mm 1625 mm 1570 mm 1647 mm 1448 mm Wheelbase 2920 mm 3000 mm 2900 mm 2702 mm 2856 mm

The BYD Seal is the longest electric car here. However, when it comes to width, the Ioniq 5 and EV6 are the widest.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge, due to its ‘proper SUV’ stance, is the tallest EV in this comparison.

However, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 boasts the maximum wheelbase.

Battery Pack & Electric Motor

Specifications BYD Seal Hyundai Ioniq 5 Kia EV6 Volvo XC40 Recharge BMW i4 Battery Pack 61.44 kWh 82.56 kWh 82.56 kWh 72.6 kWh 77.4 kWh 78 kWh 70.2 kWh 83.9 kWh Drive Type RWD RWD AWD RWD RWD AWD AWD RWD RWD Power 204 PS 313 PS 530 PS 217 PS 229 PS 325 PS 408 PS 286 PS 340 PS Torque 310 Nm 360 Nm 670 Nm 350 Nm 350 Nm 605 Nm 660 Nm 430 Nm 430 Nm Claimed Range 510 km 650 km 580 km 631 km Up to 708 km 419 km Up to 590 km

The BYD Seal also comes with the most powertrain options. The Kia EV6 and BMW i4 also come with two powertrain options while the Ioniq 5 and XC40 Recharge only get the one.

The Seal’s all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant is the most powerful here. However, the Kia EV6 offers the highest claimed driving range of 708 km (ARAI-rated).

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and BMW i4 miss out on AWD drivetrains for Indian buyers.

The BMW i4, despite having the largest 83.9 kWh battery pack mated to a rear-wheel-drive motor, offers less range than Seal, Ioniq 5, and EV6.

Charging

Specifications BYD Seal Hyundai Ioniq 5 Kia EV6 Volvo XC40 Recharge BMW i4 Battery Pack 61.44 kWh 82.56 kWh 82.56 kWh 72.6 kWh 77.4 kWh 78 kWh 70.2 kWh 83.9 kWh AC Charger 7 kW 7 kW 7 kW 11 kW 7.2 kW 11 kW 11kW 11kW DC Fast Charger 110 kW 150 kW 150 kW 50 kW ,150 kW 50 kW, 350 kW 150 kW 180 kW 205 kW

The Kia EV6 supports the highest charging capacity of up to 350 kW, so its battery can be recharged from 0 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. The BYD Seal, on other hand, supports fast charging capabilities of up to 150 kW, while its smaller battery pack version only supports up to 110 kW fast charging.

Feature Highlights

Models BYD Seal Hyundai Ioniq 5 Kia EV6 Volvo XC40 Recharge BMW i4 Exterior LED headlights with LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Sequential rear turn indicators

Flush-type door handles

19-inch alloy wheels Parametric pixel LED headlight & tail lamps

Flush-type door handles

Active air flap

20-inch alloy wheels Dual LED headlight with adaptive driving beam

LED DRLs with sequential turn indicators

Connected LED tail lamps with sequential rear turn indicators

Flush-type door handles

19-inch alloy wheels Pixel technology LED headlights

LED tail lights

19-inch alloy wheels LED headlights with LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Flush-type door handles

18-inch alloy wheels Interior Leather seat upholstery

Leather wrapped steering wheel

8-way powered driver’s seat

6-way powered co-driver’s seat

Rear fold-out armrest

4-way powered lumbar adjustment driver’s seat Eco-friendly leather upholstery

Power adjustable front seats

Memory seat configuration (all seats) Vegan leather seat upholstery

Vegan leather wrapped steering wheel

10-way adjustable driver’s seat with memory function

10-way adjustable co-driver’s seat Leather-free upholstery

Partially recycled carpets

Artificial leather wrapped steering wheel

Powered front seats

4-way power adjustable driver’s seat Leather seat upholstery

M leather steering wheel

Powered front seats Comfort & Convenience Dual-zone climate control

Ventilated & heated front seats

Rear AC vents

Panoramic glass roof

2 wireless phone chargers

Heated ORVMs

Mood lighting

V2L (vehicle-to-load) function Heads-up display

Air purifier

Driver’s seat with memory function

Memory function for ORVMs

Door mirror auto tilt function Dual-zone climate control

Ambient lighting

Powered tailgate

Ventilated & heated front seats

Heated Rear seats

Heated ORVMs

Wireless phone charger

Rear Window sunshade

Panoramic sunroof

V2L (vehicle-to-load) function

Virtual engine sound system (VESS) Dual zone climate control

Ventilated and front seats

Heated steering wheel

64 colour ambient lighting

Single-pane sunroof

Wireless phone charger V2L (Vehicle-To-Load) function

Powered tailgate Air purifier Heads-up display Dual-zone climate control

Ambient lighting

Powered tailgate

Driver’s seat with memory function

Cushion extension for the front seats

Panoramic sunroof

Wireless phone charger

Air purifier

Auto-dimming ORVMs Triple-zone climate control

Ambient lighting

Glass roof

Driver’s seat with memory function Wireless charging

Rear axle Air suspension Infotainment 15.6-inch rotational touchscreen infotainment

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

12-speaker Dynaudio sound system

10.25-inch digital driver’s display 12.3-inch integrated dual screens for driver’s display and infotainment system

8-speaker Bose sound system

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Ambient sound Integrated display for dual 12.3-inch driver’s display and touchscreen infotainment

14-speaker Meridian audio system

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

9-inch portrait-oriented infotainment display

14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system

Apple CarPlay (Wired) 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment

12.3-inch digital driver’s display

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

17-speaker Harman Kardon audio system

Cruise control with braking function Safety 9 airbags

360-degree camera

Front & rear parking sensors

Rear defogger

Rain-sensing wipers (frameless)

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

Hill hold assist

Electronic stability control

Traction control

ISOFIX child seat anchorage ADAS tech 6 airbags

360-degree camera

Electronic stability control

Hill hold assist

Front & rear parking sensors

Electric parking brake ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Rain-sensing wipers

Tyre pressure monitoring system

ADAS tech 8 airbags

360-degree camera

Electronic stability control

Hill hold assist

Front & rear parking sensors

Electric parking brake ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Rain-sensing wipers

Tyre pressure monitoring system

ADAS tech 7 airbags

360-degree camera Tyre pressure monitoring system

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Electronic parking brake

ADAS tech 6 airbags

Rear view camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Park assist

Electronic stability control

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Electronic parking brake

When it comes to features, all five electric cars here offer an extensive list of comforts and technologies.

The BYD Seal gets the largest 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system here, and it’s the only one that can rotate between portrait and landscape orientation. After the Seal, it’s the BMW i4 which gets a 14.9-inch infotainment system.

The Seal electric sedan also gets a memory function for the ORVMs which no other EV offers here.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge has the smallest 9-inch portrait infotainment screen. While it lacks Android Auto connectivity, its infotainment system is powered by Google itself so you do get features like built-in Google Maps. In fact, this system doesn’t even offer wireless connectivity for the Apple CarPlay.

The BMW i4 has the best 17-speaker Harman Kardon audio system among all other EVs. The XC40 Recharge also gets the Harman Kardon audio system but with fewer speakers. The Seal on other hand gets a 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system.

Save for the BMW i4 and the Volvo XC40 Recharge, all other EVs here come with vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality. Through this feature, you can power your external devices using your car’s battery power.

The BMW i4 is the only offering in this comparison which comes with rear axle mounted air suspension. In this, the suspension can automatically adjust the ride height depending on the road surface in order to provide smooth ride quality.

Also, the i4 is the only EV to offer a tri-zone climate control feature, while all other EVs come with dual-zone climate control.

In terms of safety, it’s again the BYD Seal which gets the most airbags (9 in total), while the Ioniq 5 and BMW i4 only come with 6 airbags.

Save for the BMW i4, all EVs here come equipped with a 360-degree camera, and the full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) technology.

The BYD Seal offers tough competition to all other premium electric cars and emerges as the most value-for-money option in this comparison. It not only offers the most features but also boasts an impressive driving range of up to 650 km. On the other hand, the BMW i4 seems to be an expensive choice for what it offers, but that is perhaps due to its luxury badge. So, which of these EV do you think is the best, and why? Let us know in the comments

