BYD Seal vs Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Volvo XC40 Recharge, And BMW i4: Specifications Compared
Modified On Mar 06, 2024 12:39 PM By Shreyash for BYD Seal
The BYD Seal is not only the most affordable offering in the segment, but it’s also the most powerful EV in this comparison
The BYD Seal electric sedan has now entered the Indian market as the third offering from the automaker in the country. This electric sedan competes with models such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Volvo XC40 Recharge, and BMW i4. So here’s a side-by-side comparison of their specifications, starting with their prices:
First, let’s have a look at the prices of these EVs:
|
BYD Seal
|
Hyundai Ioniq 5
|
Kia EV6
|
Volvo XC40 Recharge
|
BMW i4
|
Rs 41 lakh to Rs 53 lakh
|
Rs 46.05 lakh
|
Rs 60.95 lakh to Rs 65.95 lakh
|
Rs 57.90 lakh
|
Rs 72.50 lakh to Rs 77.50 lakh
-
The BYD Seal comes out to be the most affordable model in this comparison. Its entry-level variant undercuts Hyundai Ioniq 5 by more than Rs 5 lakh. Its top-spec AWD variant is also the most affordable performance option here, undercutting Volvo’s AWD electric offering by around Rs 5 lakh as well.
Dimensions
|
Models
|
BYD Seal
|
Hyundai Ioniq 5
|
Kia EV6
|
Volvo XC40 Recharge
|
BMW i4
|
Length
|
4800 mm
|
4635 mm
|
4695 mm
|
4440 mm
|
4783 mm
|
Width
|
1875 mm
|
1890 mm
|
1890 mm
|
1863 mm
|
1852 mm
|
Height
|
1460 mm
|
1625 mm
|
1570 mm
|
1647 mm
|
1448 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2920 mm
|
3000 mm
|
2900 mm
|
2702 mm
|
2856 mm
-
The BYD Seal is the longest electric car here. However, when it comes to width, the Ioniq 5 and EV6 are the widest.
-
The Volvo XC40 Recharge, due to its ‘proper SUV’ stance, is the tallest EV in this comparison.
-
However, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 boasts the maximum wheelbase.
Battery Pack & Electric Motor
|
Specifications
|
BYD Seal
|
Hyundai Ioniq 5
|
Kia EV6
|
Volvo XC40 Recharge
|
BMW i4
|
Battery Pack
|
61.44 kWh
|
82.56 kWh
|
82.56 kWh
|
72.6 kWh
|
77.4 kWh
|
78 kWh
|
70.2 kWh
|
83.9 kWh
|
Drive Type
|
RWD
|
RWD
|
AWD
|
RWD
|
RWD
|
AWD
|
AWD
|
RWD
|
RWD
|
Power
|
204 PS
|
313 PS
|
530 PS
|
217 PS
|
229 PS
|
325 PS
|
408 PS
|
286 PS
|
340 PS
|
Torque
|
310 Nm
|
360 Nm
|
670 Nm
|
350 Nm
|
350 Nm
|
605 Nm
|
660 Nm
|
430 Nm
|
430 Nm
|
Claimed Range
|
510 km
|
650 km
|
580 km
|
631 km
|
Up to 708 km
|
419 km
|
Up to 590 km
-
The BYD Seal also comes with the most powertrain options. The Kia EV6 and BMW i4 also come with two powertrain options while the Ioniq 5 and XC40 Recharge only get the one.
-
The Seal’s all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant is the most powerful here. However, the Kia EV6 offers the highest claimed driving range of 708 km (ARAI-rated).
-
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and BMW i4 miss out on AWD drivetrains for Indian buyers.
-
The BMW i4, despite having the largest 83.9 kWh battery pack mated to a rear-wheel-drive motor, offers less range than Seal, Ioniq 5, and EV6.
Charging
|
Specifications
|
BYD Seal
|
Hyundai Ioniq 5
|
Kia EV6
|
Volvo XC40 Recharge
|
BMW i4
|
Battery Pack
|
61.44 kWh
|
82.56 kWh
|
82.56 kWh
|
72.6 kWh
|
77.4 kWh
|
78 kWh
|
70.2 kWh
|
83.9 kWh
|
AC Charger
|
7 kW
|
7 kW
|
7 kW
|
11 kW
|
7.2 kW
|
11 kW
|
11kW
|
11kW
|
DC Fast Charger
|
110 kW
|
150 kW
|
150 kW
|
50 kW ,150 kW
|
50 kW, 350 kW
|
150 kW
|
180 kW
|
205 kW
- The Kia EV6 supports the highest charging capacity of up to 350 kW, so its battery can be recharged from 0 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. The BYD Seal, on other hand, supports fast charging capabilities of up to 150 kW, while its smaller battery pack version only supports up to 110 kW fast charging.
Feature Highlights
|
Models
|
BYD Seal
|
Hyundai Ioniq 5
|
Kia EV6
|
Volvo XC40 Recharge
|
BMW i4
|
Exterior
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
-
When it comes to features, all five electric cars here offer an extensive list of comforts and technologies.
-
The BYD Seal gets the largest 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system here, and it’s the only one that can rotate between portrait and landscape orientation. After the Seal, it’s the BMW i4 which gets a 14.9-inch infotainment system.
-
The Seal electric sedan also gets a memory function for the ORVMs which no other EV offers here.
- The Volvo XC40 Recharge has the smallest 9-inch portrait infotainment screen. While it lacks Android Auto connectivity, its infotainment system is powered by Google itself so you do get features like built-in Google Maps. In fact, this system doesn’t even offer wireless connectivity for the Apple CarPlay.
-
The BMW i4 has the best 17-speaker Harman Kardon audio system among all other EVs. The XC40 Recharge also gets the Harman Kardon audio system but with fewer speakers. The Seal on other hand gets a 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system.
-
Save for the BMW i4 and the Volvo XC40 Recharge, all other EVs here come with vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality. Through this feature, you can power your external devices using your car’s battery power.
-
The BMW i4 is the only offering in this comparison which comes with rear axle mounted air suspension. In this, the suspension can automatically adjust the ride height depending on the road surface in order to provide smooth ride quality.
-
Also, the i4 is the only EV to offer a tri-zone climate control feature, while all other EVs come with dual-zone climate control.
-
In terms of safety, it’s again the BYD Seal which gets the most airbags (9 in total), while the Ioniq 5 and BMW i4 only come with 6 airbags.
-
Save for the BMW i4, all EVs here come equipped with a 360-degree camera, and the full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) technology.
The BYD Seal offers tough competition to all other premium electric cars and emerges as the most value-for-money option in this comparison. It not only offers the most features but also boasts an impressive driving range of up to 650 km. On the other hand, the BMW i4 seems to be an expensive choice for what it offers, but that is perhaps due to its luxury badge. So, which of these EV do you think is the best, and why? Let us know in the comments
