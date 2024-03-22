English | हिंदी

Kia Cars Are Set To Become Expensive From April 2024

Modified On Mar 22, 2024 08:23 AM

The price hike will be applicable to all mass market models, including Kia Sonet, Kia Seltos, and Kia Carens

Kia logo

The Korean automaker, Kia, has announced that it will increase the prices of its models, effective from 1st April 2024. The price hike will affect all mass-market models, including the Seltos, Sonet, and Carens which will become more expensive by up to 3 percent from next month. The last price hike on Kia cars was announced in October 2023, making this the first price hike on Kia models in 2024.

Reason For The Price Hike

Kia Seltos

Kia has stated that it is raising the prices of its cars due to the increase in commodity prices, rising input costs, and supply chain-related inputs. 

Commenting on this decision, Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head -Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, "At Kia, we consistently strive to deliver premium and technologically advanced products to our esteemed customers. However, due to the continuous increase in commodity prices, adverse exchange rate and rising input cost, we are compelled to implement a partial price hike. The company is absorbing a significant portion of the increase, allowing customers to continue driving their favourite Kia cars without a major dent in their pockets".

Existing Price Range Of Kia Cars

Models

Price Range

Kia Sonet

Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.69 lakh

Kia Seltos

Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh

Kia Carens

Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 19.45 lakh

Kia EV6

Rs 60.95 lakh to Rs 65.95 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Kia currently offers four models in India, including one EV, the Kia EV6. The price hike will be effective on all models except the EV6 which is not a mass-market model.

Additionally, since the Kia Sonet received a midlife update in January 2024, its introductory prices will come to an end in April 2024.

Kia’s Future Plans

Kia EV9

In the near future, Kia plans to launch its flagship electric SUV, the Kia EV9, and introduce a new generation of the Kia Carnival in India. You can click on this link to learn more about upcoming Kia cars in India.

