Modified On Mar 06, 2024 08:52 AM By Sonny for BYD Seal

Launched at a starting price of Rs 41 lakh (ex-showroom), the BYD Seal is here to take on all manner of premium EV rivals!

The premium electric car segment in India has just been shaken up with the arrival of the BYD Seal electric sedan. First showcased at Auto Expo 2023, the Seal has finally been launched in the country with a highly competitive price tag. Before we discuss the numbers, you need to know that the BYD Seal is a fairly well-equipped model with the top variant offering a dual-motor setup and enough performance to do the 0-100 kmph sprint in under 4 seconds. Here’s how its variant-wise prices compare to its closest rivals and alternatives:

BYD Seal Prices Vs Rivals

BYD Seal Kia EV6 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Volvo XC40 Recharge BMW i4 Dynamic - Rs 41 lakh Premium - Rs 45.50 lakh Rs 46.05 lakh Performance AWD - Rs 53 lakh P8 AWD - Rs 57.90 lakh GT Line - Rs 60.95 lakh GT Line AWD - Rs 65.95 lakh eDrive35 M Sport - Rs 72.5 lakh

The base-variant of the BYD Seal undercuts the Hyundai Ioniq 5 by Rs 5 lakh. Even in its top-spec performance-oriented form, the dual-motor BYD Seal undercuts the sporty XC40 Recharge (with AWD) by close to Rs 5 lakh. But perhaps most impressively, the top-spec BYD Seal undercuts the next available premium electric sedan in India, the BMW i4, by nearly Rs 20 lakh!

BYD Seal: Battery, Range and Performance

In case you are now considering the BYD Seal as your next premium EV, here are the variant-wise powertrain specifications for the electric sedan:

Seal Dynamic Range Seal Premium Range Seal Performance Battery size 61.44 kWh 82.56 kWh 82.56 kWh Drivetrain Single motor (RWD) Single motor (RWD) Dual motor (AWD) Power 204 PS 313 PS 530 PS Torque 310 Nm 360 Nm 670 Nm Claimed Range 510 km 650 km 580 km

Features Overview

As a premium offering, the BYD Seal has a lot to offer in terms of comfort and technology. It comes with a panoramic glass roof, dual-zone climate control, a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system and 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.

As a 5-star safety rated EV by Euro NCAP (2023), it comes with plenty of safety equipment too. The India-spec BYD Seal gets 9 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a suite of advanced driver assist systems (ADAS).

Worth It?

While BYD has certainly impressed us with the aggressive pricing for its flagship offering in India, we have yet to experience the Seal electric sedan for ourselves. So stay tuned to CarDekho for our first drive review and more content around the BYD Seal in the coming weeks.

