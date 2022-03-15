Published On Mar 15, 2022 02:54 PM By Tarun for Jeep Meridian

It’s expected to go on sale in May

Expected to be offered in six and seven seater configurations.

To get a 10.1-inch touchscreen system, panoramic sunroof, seven airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

Expected to get ADAS features such as blind spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control.

To get a diesel engine with manual and automatic transmissions and an optional AWD at Launch.

Expected to retail from around Rs 30 lakh.

Jeep is going to reveal the features, dimensions, and engine specifications of the Meridian SUV on March 29. Jeep recently revealed its exterior and interior styling through images. Its launch is expected by May.

The Jeep Meridian SUV will be over 80 percent localized. It’s basically the recently-unveiled Brazil-spec Jeep Commander but with India-specific changes. It is expected to be offered in six and seven-seater configurations.

The Meridian will be offered with a diesel engine at launch, and it could be a retuned version of the Compass’s 2-litre diesel engine. It will be paired with manual and automatic transmissions and an optional AWD.

It’s expected to feature a powered tailgate, power-adjustable and ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, seven airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

The Jeep Meridian is also expected to feature ADAS with automatic emergency braking, blind spot and cross traffic detection, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and park assist.

The Meridian is expected to be priced from around Rs 30 lakh. It will be taking on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Skoda Kodiaq.