Jeep Cars New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Compare Old vs New Prices Here
Modified On Sep 23, 2025 08:33 AM By Rohit
-
- Write a comment
All Jeep offerings in India get savings of more than Rs 1 lakh but it’s the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee duo that come with benefits of over Rs 4 lakh each
-
Jeep has reduced the prices of the Compass SUV by up to Rs 2.16 lakh.
-
Prices of the Jeep Meridian SUV have been reduced by up to Rs 2.58 lakh.
-
The Jeep Wrangler’s price now begins from Rs 64.08 lakh.
-
Jeep has cut down the price of the Grand Cherokee SUV by Rs 4.5 lakh.
As part of the reformed Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, many products – including cars – have become more affordable. Taking advantage of this, most of the carmakers in India have reduced prices of their models, including Jeep. The American brand has now revealed the updated variant-wise prices of its SUV portfolio, which also includes the popular Compass and Wrangler SUVs. Here’s a look:
Jeep Compass
|
Variant
|
Old Price (Old GST rates)
|
New Price (Updated GST rates)
|
Savings
|
Sport MT
|
Rs 19 lakh
|
Rs 17.73 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.27 lakh)
|
Longitude (O) MT
|
Rs 24.83 lakh
|
Rs 23.18 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.65 lakh)
|
Longitude (O) AT
|
Rs 26.83 lakh
|
Rs 25.05 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.78 lakh)
|
Trail Edition MT
|
Rs 25.34 lakh
|
Rs 23.66 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.68 lakh)
|
Trail Edition AT
|
Rs 27.34 lakh
|
Rs 25.52 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.82 lakh)
|
Limited (O) MT
|
Rs 26.33 lakh
|
Rs 24.58 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.75 lakh)
|
Limited (O) AT
|
Rs 28.33 lakh
|
Rs 26.45 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.88 lakh)
|
Model S 4x2 MT
|
Rs 28.33 lakh
|
Rs 26.45 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.88 lakh)
|
Model S 4x2 AT
|
Rs 30.33 lakh
|
Rs 28.31 lakh
|
(-Rs 2.02 lakh)
|
Model S 4x4 AT
|
Rs 32.41 lakh
|
Rs 30.25 lakh
|
(-Rs 2.16 lakh)
-
The highest savings of over Rs 2 lakh (stretching up to Rs 2.16 lakh) are available on the higher-spec Model S 4x2 AT and Model S 4x4 AT variants of the Jeep Compass.
-
Prices of all other variants have been reduced in the range of Rs 1.27 lakh to Rs 1.88 lakh.
Jeep Meridian
|
Variant
|
Old Price (Old GST rates)
|
New Price (Updated GST rates)
|
Savings
|
Longitude MT
|
Rs 24.99 lakh
|
Rs 23.33 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.66 lakh)
|
Longitude AT
|
Rs 28.79 lakh
|
Rs 26.88 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.91 lakh)
|
Longitude Plus MT
|
Rs 27.80 lakh
|
Rs 25.95 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.85 lakh)
|
Longitude Plus AT
|
Rs 30.79 lakh
|
Rs 28.74 lakh
|
(-Rs 2.05 lakh)
|
Limited (O) 4x2 MT
|
Rs 30.79 lakh
|
Rs 28.74 lakh
|
(-Rs 2.05 lakh)
|
Limited (O) 4x2 AT
|
Rs 34.79 lakh
|
Rs 32.48 lakh
|
(-Rs 2.31 lakh)
|
Limited (O) 4x4 AT
|
Rs 36.79 lakh
|
Rs 34.34 lakh
|
(-Rs 2.45 lakh)
|
Trail Edition MT
|
Rs 31.20 lakh
|
Rs 29.12 lakh
|
(-Rs 2.08 lakh)
|
Trail Edition AT
|
Rs 35.20 lakh
|
Rs 32.86 lakh
|
(-Rs 2.34 lakh)
|
Overland 4x2 AT
|
Rs 36.79 lakh
|
Rs 34.34 lakh
|
(-Rs 2.45 lakh)
|
Overland 4x4 AT
|
Rs 38.79 lakh
|
Rs 36.21 lakh
|
(-Rs 2.58 lakh)
- Jeep is offering maximum savings of over Rs 2.5 lakh on the fully loaded Overland 4x4 AT variant of the Meridian SUV.
-
While the lower-spec variants come with benefits ranging between Rs 1.66 lakh and Rs 1.91 lakh, it’s the remaining variants that get the highest offers, as all come with savings of more than Rs 2 lakh.
Jeep Wrangler
|
Variant
|
Old Price (Old GST rates)
|
New Price (Updated GST rates)
|
Savings
|
Unlimited
|
Rs 67.65 lakh
|
Rs 64.08 lakh
|
(-Rs 3.57 lakh)
|
Rubicon
|
Rs 71.65 lakh
|
Rs 67.81 lakh
|
(-Rs 3.84 lakh)
-
Both Jeep Wrangler variants get a price cut of over Rs 3.5 lakh because of the new GST rates.
-
Prices of the top-spec Rubicon trim have now fallen below Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom).
Jeep Grand Cherokee
|
Variant
|
Old Price (Old GST rates)
|
New Price (Updated GST rates)
|
Savings
|
Limited (O) AT
|
Rs 67.50 lakh
|
Rs 63 lakh
|
(-Rs 4.5 lakh)
- Jeep is offering a flat price cut of Rs 4.5 lakh on its flagship Grand Cherokee SUV.
Reason For The Price Cut
Prior to the revision, all the four SUVs in Jeep India’s lineup attracted up to 50 percent taxes, which was divided as 28 percent GST and 22 percent cess. Now, after the GST reforms, the four Jeep SUVs – which include the flagship Grand Cherokee – will be subject to a 40 percent tax only. Check the table below for more details.
|
Type Of Vehicle
|
Old GST Slab (Including Cess)
|
New GST Rates
|
Savings
|
SUVs (above 4 metres in length with engine capacity exceeding 1,500 cc)
|
Up to 50 percent (28 percent GST + up to 22 percent cess)
|
40 percent
|
10 percent
When Do The New Prices Come Into Effect?
The updated variant-wise prices are now effective, putting them in accordance with the Central Government’s directive of implementing the new GST rates across the nation.
Jeep SUVs’ Rivals
While the Jeep Compass takes on the Hyundai Tucson and Tata Harrier, the Meridian is a rival to the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and Skoda Kodiaq. On the other hand, the Wrangler serves as an affordable alternative to the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Land Rover Defender in India. The Jeep Grand Cherokee faces competition from the Volvo XC90, Audi Q7, BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE.
Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.
3 out of 3 found this helpful