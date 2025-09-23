All
    Jeep Cars New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Compare Old vs New Prices Here

    Modified On Sep 23, 2025 08:33 AM By Rohit

    3.1K Views
    All Jeep offerings in India get savings of more than Rs 1 lakh but it’s the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee duo that come with benefits of over Rs 4 lakh each

    Jeep prices after new GST rate cut

    • Jeep has reduced the prices of the Compass SUV by up to Rs 2.16 lakh.

    • Prices of the Jeep Meridian SUV have been reduced by up to Rs 2.58 lakh.

    • The Jeep Wrangler’s price now begins from Rs 64.08 lakh.

    • Jeep has cut down the price of the Grand Cherokee SUV by Rs 4.5 lakh.

    As part of the reformed Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, many products – including cars – have become more affordable. Taking advantage of this, most of the carmakers in India have reduced prices of their models, including Jeep. The American brand has now revealed the updated variant-wise prices of its SUV portfolio, which also includes the popular Compass and Wrangler SUVs. Here’s a look:

    Jeep Compass

    Jeep Compass

    Variant

    Old Price (Old GST rates)

    New Price (Updated GST rates)

    Savings

    Sport MT

    Rs 19 lakh

    Rs 17.73 lakh

    (-Rs 1.27 lakh)

    Longitude (O) MT

    Rs 24.83 lakh

    Rs 23.18 lakh

    (-Rs 1.65 lakh)

    Longitude (O) AT

    Rs 26.83 lakh

    Rs 25.05 lakh

    (-Rs 1.78 lakh)

    Trail Edition MT

    Rs 25.34 lakh

    Rs 23.66 lakh

    (-Rs 1.68 lakh)

    Trail Edition AT

    Rs 27.34 lakh

    Rs 25.52 lakh

    (-Rs 1.82 lakh)

    Limited (O) MT

    Rs 26.33 lakh

    Rs 24.58 lakh

    (-Rs 1.75 lakh)

    Limited (O) AT

    Rs 28.33 lakh

    Rs 26.45 lakh

    (-Rs 1.88 lakh)

    Model S 4x2 MT

    Rs 28.33 lakh

    Rs 26.45 lakh

    (-Rs 1.88 lakh)

    Model S 4x2 AT

    Rs 30.33 lakh

    Rs 28.31 lakh

    (-Rs 2.02 lakh)

    Model S 4x4 AT

    Rs 32.41 lakh

    Rs 30.25 lakh

    (-Rs 2.16 lakh)

    • The highest savings of over Rs 2 lakh (stretching up to Rs 2.16 lakh) are available on the higher-spec Model S 4x2 AT and Model S 4x4 AT variants of the Jeep Compass.

    • Prices of all other variants have been reduced in the range of Rs 1.27 lakh to Rs 1.88 lakh.

    Jeep Meridian

    Jeep Meridian

    Variant

    Old Price (Old GST rates)

    New Price (Updated GST rates)

    Savings

    Longitude MT

    Rs 24.99 lakh

    Rs 23.33 lakh

    (-Rs 1.66 lakh)

    Longitude AT

    Rs 28.79 lakh

    Rs 26.88 lakh

    (-Rs 1.91 lakh)

    Longitude Plus MT

    Rs 27.80 lakh

    Rs 25.95 lakh

    (-Rs 1.85 lakh)

    Longitude Plus AT

    Rs 30.79 lakh

    Rs 28.74 lakh

    (-Rs 2.05 lakh)

    Limited (O) 4x2 MT

    Rs 30.79 lakh

    Rs 28.74 lakh

    (-Rs 2.05 lakh)

    Limited (O) 4x2 AT

    Rs 34.79 lakh

    Rs 32.48 lakh

    (-Rs 2.31 lakh)

    Limited (O) 4x4 AT

    Rs 36.79 lakh

    Rs 34.34 lakh

    (-Rs 2.45 lakh)

    Trail Edition MT

    Rs 31.20 lakh

    Rs 29.12 lakh

    (-Rs 2.08 lakh)

    Trail Edition AT

    Rs 35.20 lakh

    Rs 32.86 lakh

    (-Rs 2.34 lakh)

    Overland 4x2 AT

    Rs 36.79 lakh

    Rs 34.34 lakh

    (-Rs 2.45 lakh)

    Overland 4x4 AT

    Rs 38.79 lakh

    Rs 36.21 lakh

    (-Rs 2.58 lakh)
    •  Jeep is offering maximum savings of over Rs 2.5 lakh on the fully loaded Overland 4x4 AT variant of the Meridian SUV.

    • While the lower-spec variants come with benefits ranging between Rs 1.66 lakh and Rs 1.91 lakh, it’s the remaining variants that get the highest offers, as all come with savings of more than Rs 2 lakh.

    Jeep Wrangler

    Jeep Wrangler

    Variant

    Old Price (Old GST rates)

    New Price (Updated GST rates)

    Savings

    Unlimited

    Rs 67.65 lakh

    Rs 64.08 lakh

    (-Rs 3.57 lakh)

    Rubicon

    Rs 71.65 lakh

    Rs 67.81 lakh

    (-Rs 3.84 lakh)

    • Both Jeep Wrangler variants get a price cut of over Rs 3.5 lakh because of the new GST rates.

    • Prices of the top-spec Rubicon trim have now fallen below Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Jeep Grand Cherokee

    Jeep Grand Cherokee

    Variant

    Old Price (Old GST rates)

    New Price (Updated GST rates)

    Savings

    Limited (O) AT

    Rs 67.50 lakh

    Rs 63 lakh

    (-Rs 4.5 lakh)
    •  Jeep is offering a flat price cut of Rs 4.5 lakh on its flagship Grand Cherokee SUV.

    Reason For The Price Cut

    Prior to the revision, all the four SUVs in Jeep India’s lineup attracted up to 50 percent taxes, which was divided as 28 percent GST and 22 percent cess. Now, after the GST reforms, the four Jeep SUVs – which include the flagship Grand Cherokee – will be subject to a 40 percent tax only. Check the table below for more details.

    Type Of Vehicle

    Old GST Slab (Including Cess)

    New GST Rates

    Savings

    SUVs (above 4 metres in length with engine capacity exceeding 1,500 cc)

    Up to 50 percent (28 percent GST + up to 22 percent cess)

    40 percent

    10 percent

    When Do The New Prices Come Into Effect?

    The updated variant-wise prices are now effective, putting them in accordance with the Central Government’s directive of implementing the new GST rates across the nation.

    Jeep SUVs’ Rivals

    While the Jeep Compass takes on the Hyundai Tucson and Tata Harrier, the Meridian is a rival to the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and Skoda Kodiaq. On the other hand, the Wrangler serves as an affordable alternative to the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Land Rover Defender in India. The Jeep Grand Cherokee faces competition from the Volvo XC90, Audi Q7, BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE.

