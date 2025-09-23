Jeep Cars New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Compare Old vs New Prices Here

All Jeep offerings in India get savings of more than Rs 1 lakh but it’s the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee duo that come with benefits of over Rs 4 lakh each

Jeep has reduced the prices of the Compass SUV by up to Rs 2.16 lakh.

Prices of the Jeep Meridian SUV have been reduced by up to Rs 2.58 lakh.

The Jeep Wrangler’s price now begins from Rs 64.08 lakh.

Jeep has cut down the price of the Grand Cherokee SUV by Rs 4.5 lakh.

As part of the reformed Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, many products – including cars – have become more affordable. Taking advantage of this, most of the carmakers in India have reduced prices of their models, including Jeep. The American brand has now revealed the updated variant-wise prices of its SUV portfolio, which also includes the popular Compass and Wrangler SUVs. Here’s a look:

Jeep Compass

Variant Old Price (Old GST rates) New Price (Updated GST rates) Savings Sport MT Rs 19 lakh Rs 17.73 lakh (-Rs 1.27 lakh) Longitude (O) MT Rs 24.83 lakh Rs 23.18 lakh (-Rs 1.65 lakh) Longitude (O) AT Rs 26.83 lakh Rs 25.05 lakh (-Rs 1.78 lakh) Trail Edition MT Rs 25.34 lakh Rs 23.66 lakh (-Rs 1.68 lakh) Trail Edition AT Rs 27.34 lakh Rs 25.52 lakh (-Rs 1.82 lakh) Limited (O) MT Rs 26.33 lakh Rs 24.58 lakh (-Rs 1.75 lakh) Limited (O) AT Rs 28.33 lakh Rs 26.45 lakh (-Rs 1.88 lakh) Model S 4x2 MT Rs 28.33 lakh Rs 26.45 lakh (-Rs 1.88 lakh) Model S 4x2 AT Rs 30.33 lakh Rs 28.31 lakh (-Rs 2.02 lakh) Model S 4x4 AT Rs 32.41 lakh Rs 30.25 lakh (-Rs 2.16 lakh)

The highest savings of over Rs 2 lakh (stretching up to Rs 2.16 lakh) are available on the higher-spec Model S 4x2 AT and Model S 4x4 AT variants of the Jeep Compass.

Prices of all other variants have been reduced in the range of Rs 1.27 lakh to Rs 1.88 lakh.

Jeep Meridian

Variant Old Price (Old GST rates) New Price (Updated GST rates) Savings Longitude MT Rs 24.99 lakh Rs 23.33 lakh (-Rs 1.66 lakh) Longitude AT Rs 28.79 lakh Rs 26.88 lakh (-Rs 1.91 lakh) Longitude Plus MT Rs 27.80 lakh Rs 25.95 lakh (-Rs 1.85 lakh) Longitude Plus AT Rs 30.79 lakh Rs 28.74 lakh (-Rs 2.05 lakh) Limited (O) 4x2 MT Rs 30.79 lakh Rs 28.74 lakh (-Rs 2.05 lakh) Limited (O) 4x2 AT Rs 34.79 lakh Rs 32.48 lakh (-Rs 2.31 lakh) Limited (O) 4x4 AT Rs 36.79 lakh Rs 34.34 lakh (-Rs 2.45 lakh) Trail Edition MT Rs 31.20 lakh Rs 29.12 lakh (-Rs 2.08 lakh) Trail Edition AT Rs 35.20 lakh Rs 32.86 lakh (-Rs 2.34 lakh) Overland 4x2 AT Rs 36.79 lakh Rs 34.34 lakh (-Rs 2.45 lakh) Overland 4x4 AT Rs 38.79 lakh Rs 36.21 lakh (-Rs 2.58 lakh)

Jeep is offering maximum savings of over Rs 2.5 lakh on the fully loaded Overland 4x4 AT variant of the Meridian SUV. While the lower-spec variants come with benefits ranging between Rs 1.66 lakh and Rs 1.91 lakh, it’s the remaining variants that get the highest offers, as all come with savings of more than Rs 2 lakh.

Jeep Wrangler

Variant Old Price (Old GST rates) New Price (Updated GST rates) Savings Unlimited Rs 67.65 lakh Rs 64.08 lakh (-Rs 3.57 lakh) Rubicon Rs 71.65 lakh Rs 67.81 lakh (-Rs 3.84 lakh)

Both Jeep Wrangler variants get a price cut of over Rs 3.5 lakh because of the new GST rates.

Prices of the top-spec Rubicon trim have now fallen below Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Variant Old Price (Old GST rates) New Price (Updated GST rates) Savings Limited (O) AT Rs 67.50 lakh Rs 63 lakh (-Rs 4.5 lakh)

Jeep is offering a flat price cut of Rs 4.5 lakh on its flagship Grand Cherokee SUV.

Reason For The Price Cut

Prior to the revision, all the four SUVs in Jeep India’s lineup attracted up to 50 percent taxes, which was divided as 28 percent GST and 22 percent cess. Now, after the GST reforms, the four Jeep SUVs – which include the flagship Grand Cherokee – will be subject to a 40 percent tax only. Check the table below for more details.

Type Of Vehicle Old GST Slab (Including Cess) New GST Rates Savings SUVs (above 4 metres in length with engine capacity exceeding 1,500 cc) Up to 50 percent (28 percent GST + up to 22 percent cess) 40 percent 10 percent

When Do The New Prices Come Into Effect?

The updated variant-wise prices are now effective, putting them in accordance with the Central Government’s directive of implementing the new GST rates across the nation.

Jeep SUVs’ Rivals

While the Jeep Compass takes on the Hyundai Tucson and Tata Harrier, the Meridian is a rival to the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and Skoda Kodiaq. On the other hand, the Wrangler serves as an affordable alternative to the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Land Rover Defender in India. The Jeep Grand Cherokee faces competition from the Volvo XC90, Audi Q7, BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE.

