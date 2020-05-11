India-bound Suzuki Swift Facelift Leaked Online

Published On May 11, 2020 03:50 PM By Dhruv for Maruti Swift

The hatchback should inherit the new 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine which will give it a noticeable bump in power like the updated Dzire

Japan-spec model leaked online.

No major aesthetic revisions with majority of the changes made to its front fascia.

India-spec model expected to feature similar changes

Sedan counterpart, the Dzire, recently received a facelift in India.

New 1.2-litre engine, a few new goodies, and safety features expected on the India-spec model.

The Japan-spec Suzuki Swift facelift has leaked ahead of its official debut and we believe the upcoming India-spec facelifted model should be inspired by the same. We expect noticeable revisions to the front fascia of the popular hatchback and a change underneath the bonnet. Its sedan counterpart, the Dzire, received a facelift recently while the updated Swift is expected to be launched later this year.

According to the leaked images, the front grille will now feature a honeycomb pattern or chrome-studded layout as opposed to the horizontal slats. There rests a new horizontal slat with body-colour coded or chrome inserts in the middle of the new grille. The lower section of the redesigned bumper looks sportier. The fog lamp housing, which is being joined underneath the air dam, looks similar to the current model. It remains to be seen which grille of the Japan-spec Swift makes it to the India-spec model. It could also feature minor revisions to its rear profile along with a set of new alloy wheels.

As for the changes underneath the bonnet, the updated Swift should get the new 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine as seen on the 2020 Dzire. This engine comes with an idle start-stop feature which helps improve the overall fuel efficiency. In the Dzire’s case, for reference, the fuel economy has gone up by at least 2kmpl. The engine makes 90PS, 7PS more than the current Swift’s petrol engine but the torque figure is the same at 113Nm. The transmission will continue to be a 5-speed manual or AMT. There will be no diesel engine on offer like the outgoing model.

Other expected updates include a rejigged upholstery, auto-folding ORVMs, cruise control, and a new 4.2-inch colour MID. These updates were also a part of the Dzire facelift. Safety features such as electronic stability control and hill hold assist are also expected to be added to the AMT variants.

The facelifted Swift is expected to come with a hike of up to Rs 20,000. It is currently priced between Rs 5.19 lakh and Rs 8.02 lakh (both ex-showroom). It will continue to rival the likes of the Ford Figo, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and the Renault Triber.

