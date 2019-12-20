Hyundai Venue Scores 4 Stars In ANCAP Crash Test

Published On Dec 20, 2019 08:00 AM By Saransh for Hyundai Venue

The test mule was equipped with 6 airbags, autonomous emergency braking and lane support system

The car tested was the Australia-spec Venue, which is better equipped than the India-spec model.

The standard safety features on the India-spec Venue include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, front seat belt reminders, high speed alert system and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Only the higher variants of the India-spec Venue are equipped with 6 airbags.

Hyundai Venue has received a 4-star rating in the latest round of crash tests conducted by the ANCAP (Australasian New Car Assessment Program). The sub-4m SUV scored 91 per cent in adult occupant protection, which includes various tests such as frontal offset, full width frontal, side impact, oblique pole test, whiplash protection and AEB (autonomous emergency brake) test. Meanwhile, the Venue scored 81 per cent in child protection.

It is to be noted that all the above mentioned tests were conducted on the Australia-spec car, which comes with 6 airbags, autonomous emergency braking, a lane support system with lane keep assist, lane departure warning and emergency lane keeping as standard on all variants.

The India-spec Venue, on the other hand, gets only dual front airbags as standard. It does get side and curtain airbags but they are limited to the higher variants only. Other features such as autonomous emergency braking and lane support system with lane keep assist are not offered in the India-spec Venue, even in the top-spec SX(O) variant.

So, the results of the ANCAP are not applicable on the India-spec car in their full capacity. However, it gives us a fair idea of how the India-spec Venue will perform when tested. It is expected to perform well since the structure of the car was rated stable in the frontal offset test.

Its arch rivals, the Tata Nexon and the Maruti Brezza, have already been tested by the Global NCAP under #SafeCarsForIndia campaign and both have performed well. Where the Maruti Brezza received a good 4 stars, the Tata Nexon became the first made-in-India car to receive a full 5-star rating. Both the sub-4m SUVs are equipped with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, front seat belt reminder and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

