Hyundai i20 Base Era Variant Re-Introduced, Makes Premium Hatchback More Accessible By Rs 88,000

The Hyundai i20 premium hatchback has received a model-year update, with prices starting from Rs 5.99 lakh. As part of this update, the i20’s base-spec Era variant has been reintroduced. Its other two lower trims, Magna Executive and Magna, also become more affordable. If you’re curious about the updated prices as well as equipment, read below:

Prices

The updated trims of the Hyundai i20 and their prices are listed below:

Variant New Price Old Price Difference Era MT Rs 5.99 lakh — — Magna Executive MT Rs 6.74 lakh Rs 6.87 lakh (-)Rs 13,000 Magna Rs 7 lakh Rs 7.12 lakh (-)Rs 12,000

All prices are ex-showroom

It should be noted that Hyundai hasn’t specified the transmission options of the prices mentioned. Unlike the Era and Magna Executive, which are offered only with a manual option, the Magna is offered with both manual and CVT (automatic) options.

What’s New?

The entry-level Era trim is now equipped with essentials like halogen headlamps, semi-digital driver’s display with multi-info display (MID), Type-C USB charger, telescopic steering, keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVM, manual AC and steering-mounted audio and calling controls. In terms of safety, it gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Besides the new base variant, the Magna variant has also been updated with features like an electric sunroof, LED DRLs, rear AC vents and a front armrest with storage.

Additional Offering: If you are buying any of these three lower variants, Hyundai is offering you a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a rear parking camera as a dealership fitment for Rs 14,999. It is backed by a 3-year warranty.

The i20 is now available in a total of seven variants: Era, Magna Executive, Magna, Sportz, Sportz (O), Asta and Asta (O). The Sportz (O) and Asta (O) can also be had with a special Knight edition.

Other Features And Safety

The i20 in its top-spec is loaded with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-speaker Bose sound system, a single-pane sunroof, auto AC with rear vents, tilt and telescopic adjustments for steering and ambient lighting.

Safety is taken care of by 6 airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, rear parking camera with rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Powertrain Options

The Hyundai i20 is powered by a single 1.2-litre NA petrol engine option, specifications of which are as follows:

Engine option 1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol Power 83 PS 88 PS Torque 115 Nm 115 Nm Transmission 5-speed manual 5-speed CVT

Rivals

CVT- continuously variable transmission

The Hyundai i20 rivals the likes of Maruti Baleno, Toyota Glanza and Tata Altroz, with a price range of them listed below:

Model Ex-showroom Price Maruti Baleno Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.10 lakh Toyota Glanza Rs 6.39 lakh to Rs 9.44 lakh Tata Altroz Rs 6.30 lakh to Rs 10.51 lakh

With this latest update, the Hyundai i20, along with the Maruti Baleno, is now the most affordable hatchback in its segment.