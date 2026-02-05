All
    Hyundai i20 Base Era Variant Re-Introduced, Makes Premium Hatchback More Accessible By Rs 88,000

    The lower-spec Magna Executive and Magna variants are up to Rs 13,000 more affordable than before

    Published On Feb 05, 2026 04:32 PM By Bikramjit

    Hyundai i20

    The Hyundai i20 premium hatchback has received a model-year update, with prices starting from Rs 5.99 lakh. As part of this update, the i20’s base-spec Era variant has been reintroduced. Its other two lower trims, Magna Executive and Magna, also become more affordable. If you’re curious about the updated prices as well as equipment, read below:

    Prices

    The updated trims of the Hyundai i20 and their prices are listed below:

    Variant

    New Price

    Old Price

    Difference

    Era MT

    Rs 5.99 lakh

    Magna Executive MT

    Rs 6.74 lakh

    Rs 6.87 lakh

    (-)Rs 13,000

    Magna

    Rs 7 lakh

    Rs 7.12 lakh

    (-)Rs 12,000
    All prices are ex-showroom

    It should be noted that Hyundai hasn’t specified the transmission options of the prices mentioned. Unlike the Era and Magna Executive, which are offered only with a manual option, the Magna is offered with both manual and CVT (automatic) options.

    What’s New?

    The entry-level Era trim is now equipped with essentials like halogen headlamps, semi-digital driver’s display with multi-info display (MID), Type-C USB charger, telescopic steering, keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVM, manual AC and steering-mounted audio and calling controls. In terms of safety, it gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

    Besides the new base variant, the Magna variant has also been updated with features like an electric sunroof, LED DRLs, rear AC vents and a front armrest with storage. 

    Additional Offering:

    If you are buying any of these three lower variants, Hyundai is offering you a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a rear parking camera as a dealership fitment for Rs 14,999. It is backed by a 3-year warranty.

    The i20 is now available in a total of seven variants: Era, Magna Executive, Magna, Sportz, Sportz (O), Asta and Asta (O). The Sportz (O) and Asta (O) can also be had with a special Knight edition.

    Other Features And Safety

    The i20 in its top-spec is loaded with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-speaker Bose sound system, a single-pane sunroof, auto AC with rear vents, tilt and telescopic adjustments for steering and ambient lighting.

    Hyundai i20 Dashboard

    Safety is taken care of by 6 airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, rear parking camera with rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

    Powertrain Options

    The Hyundai i20 is powered by a single 1.2-litre NA petrol engine option, specifications of which are as follows:

    Engine option

    1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol

    Power

    83 PS

    88 PS

    Torque

    115 Nm

    115 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed manual

    5-speed CVT
    CVT- continuously variable transmission

    Rivals

    The Hyundai i20 rivals the likes of Maruti Baleno, Toyota Glanza and Tata Altroz, with a price range of them listed below:

    Model

    Ex-showroom Price

    Maruti Baleno

    Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.10 lakh

    Toyota Glanza

    Rs 6.39 lakh to Rs 9.44 lakh

    Tata Altroz

    Rs 6.30 lakh to Rs 10.51 lakh

    Overview

    With this latest update, the Hyundai i20, along with the Maruti Baleno, is now the most affordable hatchback in its segment.

    Hyundai i20 Base Era Variant Re-Introduced, Makes Premium Hatchback More Accessible By Rs 88,000
