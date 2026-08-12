2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Teased: CONFIRMED Debut On August 14

After giving us a glimpse of the BE 6 SPORTEQ yesterday, Mahindra has now dropped a teaser of its second big product set to be unveiled later this month, which is the Scorpio N Pickup. While details, including its potential name are under wraps, this teaser shows us some key design cues and its interior that will make it the most tech-loaded offering in its body style in India. Let’s see what we know so far:

What Can Be Seen?

Starting from its front-end, the short video shows us a dominating stance with squared-off LED DRLs. Later, it also shows intricate headlamp detailing with ‘LED’ written on it, further confirming that LED headlamps are going to be offered.

From the sides, it retains the boxy stance from its SUV sibling, which got updated recently, and there is also a signature windowline which curves upwards towards the rear. Notably, this teaser only shows a dual-cab setup hinting at a more lifestyle-oriented positioning compared to a commercial target audience.

The rear-end is kept interesting with smart-looking LED headlamps, and there is a massive ‘MAHINDRA’ text embossed on the tailgate which aids its road presence.

Moving on inside, the Mahindra Scorpio Pickup Truck features a massive portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system, slim central AC vents with aluminium inserts, a gloss-black illuminated centre console, digital instrument cluster and a new four-spoke steering wheel.

We can also confirm features such as a four-wheel drive system, electronic parking brake (EPB), auto-dimming IRVM and dual-zone climate control, while an automatic gearbox will be available too. All of these features will make it the most feature-rich pickup truck on sale in India.

Features & Safety

According to the rumours, a major chunk of the Scorpio N’s feature-set will be carried over from the new Scorpio N facelift such as a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats and a 12-speaker Sony sound system.

*Image of Scorpio N for representation

Considering that the Scorpio N carries a 5-star Global NCAP safety score, expect the pickup truck to also score similarly if tested, and be equipped with features such as 6 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 540-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes and hill descent control (HDC).

Powertrains

Under the hood, the Scorpio N pickup may retain the 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options from its SUV version, whose specifications are detailed below:

Engine 2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol 2.2-litre mHawk diesel Power 203 PS Up to 175 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm Up to 400 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD RWD/4WD

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

RWD- Rear-wheel drive, 4WD- Four-wheel drive

Expected Price & Rivals

A launch date for the Scorpio N pickup is still a few months away, with the unveiling scheduled for August 14. Once on sale, it will rival the Isuzu V-Cross and Toyota Hilux.

CarDekho Says…

This is not the first time the Scorpio brand has seen a pickup style vehicle, previously Mahindra sold a version called the Scorpio Getaway in India, and even the current Scorpio Classic gets a pickup version in multiple international markets.

However, ever since its discontinuation, fans have been yearning for a true-blue Mahindra lifestyle pickup which has made it one of the most anticipated products of recent times. It feels good to see the Scorpio N pickup truck now closer to production. A few years ago, Mahindra had taken wraps off a similar concept, but now with more details emerging, the hype is building up and a Scorpio N with a cargo bed is a lot closer to reality!

Stay tuned to CarDekho for more details on the Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup truck, and meanwhile, let us know in the comments below, what you think of it!