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    2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Teased: CONFIRMED Debut On August 14

    Big, bold and imposing, we are already excited to see the Scorpio N Pickup!

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Aug 12, 2026 11:05 IST
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    Published OnAug 12, 2026 11:00 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 12, 2026 11:05 IST
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    Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup

    After giving us a glimpse of the BE 6 SPORTEQ yesterday, Mahindra has now dropped a teaser of its second big product set to be unveiled later this month, which is the Scorpio N Pickup. While details, including its potential name are under wraps, this teaser shows us some key design cues and its interior that will make it the most tech-loaded offering in its body style in India. Let’s see what we know so far:

    A post shared by CarDekho India (@cardekhoindia)

    What Can Be Seen?

    Starting from its front-end, the short video shows us a dominating stance with squared-off LED DRLs. Later, it also shows intricate headlamp detailing with ‘LED’ written on it, further confirming that LED headlamps are going to be offered.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup

    From the sides, it retains the boxy stance from its SUV sibling, which got updated recently, and there is also a signature windowline which curves upwards towards the rear. Notably, this teaser only shows a dual-cab setup hinting at a more lifestyle-oriented positioning compared to a commercial target audience.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup

    The rear-end is kept interesting with smart-looking LED headlamps, and there is a massive ‘MAHINDRA’ text embossed on the tailgate which aids its road presence.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup

    Moving on inside, the Mahindra Scorpio Pickup Truck features a massive portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system, slim central AC vents with aluminium inserts, a gloss-black illuminated centre console, digital instrument cluster and a new four-spoke steering wheel.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup

    We can also confirm features such as a four-wheel drive system, electronic parking brake (EPB), auto-dimming IRVM and dual-zone climate control, while an automatic gearbox will be available too. All of these features will make it the most feature-rich pickup truck on sale in India.

    Features & Safety

    According to the rumours, a major chunk of the Scorpio N’s feature-set will be carried over from the new Scorpio N facelift such as a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats and a 12-speaker Sony sound system.

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    *Image of Scorpio N for representation

    Considering that the Scorpio N carries a 5-star Global NCAP safety score, expect the pickup truck to also score similarly if tested, and be equipped with features such as 6 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 540-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes and hill descent control (HDC).

    Powertrains

    Under the hood, the Scorpio N pickup may retain the 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options from its SUV version, whose specifications are detailed below:

    Engine

    2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol

    2.2-litre mHawk diesel

    Power

    203 PS

    Up to 175 PS

    Torque

    Up to 380 Nm

    Up to 400 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    RWD

    RWD/4WD

    MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

    RWD- Rear-wheel drive, 4WD- Four-wheel drive

    Expected Price & Rivals

    A launch date for the Scorpio N pickup is still a few months away, with the unveiling scheduled for August 14. Once on sale, it will rival the Isuzu V-Cross and Toyota Hilux.

    CarDekho Says…

    This is not the first time the Scorpio brand has seen a pickup style vehicle, previously Mahindra sold a version called the Scorpio Getaway in India, and even the current Scorpio Classic gets a pickup version in multiple international markets.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup

    However, ever since its discontinuation, fans have been yearning for a true-blue Mahindra lifestyle pickup which has made it one of the most anticipated products of recent times. It feels good to see the Scorpio N pickup truck now closer to production. A few years ago, Mahindra had taken wraps off a similar concept, but now with more details emerging, the hype is building up and a Scorpio N with a cargo bed is a lot closer to reality!

    Stay tuned to CarDekho for more details on the Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup truck, and meanwhile, let us know in the comments below, what you think of it!

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    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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