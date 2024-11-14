Hyundai Creta Beat Maruti Grand Vitara To Become The Best-selling Compact SUV In October 2024

Only the Kia Seltos and Citroen Basalt experienced a negative month-on-month (MoM) sales in October 2024

The model-wise sales data for October 2024 is out and we’ve compiled the performance of the hotly contested compact SUV segment. As a whole, the segment witnessed a notable increase in month-on-month (MoM) growth by 13 percent with over 56,200 units dispatched.

Here’s a detailed look at how these compact SUVs performed in October 2024 sales:

October 2024 September 2024 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Creta 17497 15902 10.03 31.11 25.75 5.36 16069 Maruti Grand Vitara 14083 10267 37.16 25.04 21.33 3.71 9292 Kia Seltos 6365 6959 -8.53 11.32 24.34 -13.02 6436 Toyota Hyryder 5449 5385 1.18 9.69 7.85 1.84 5129 Tata Curvv 5351 4763 12.34 9.51 0 9.51 1370 Skoda Kushaq 2213 1767 25.24 3.93 4.81 -0.88 1309 Honda Elevate 2149 1960 9.64 3.82 9.76 -5.94 1743 Volkswagen Taigun 2028 1611 25.88 3.6 4.37 -0.77 1607 MG Astor 767 760 0.92 1.36 1.75 -0.39 929 Citroen Basalt 221 341 -35.19 0.39 0 0.39 153 Citroen Aircross 103 41 151.21 0.18 0 0.18 107 Total 56226 49756

Key Takeaways

Hyundai continued to dominate the segment with the Creta, which was the only SUV to achieve close to 17,500unit sales in October 2024. The Creta also had over 31 percent of the market share, the highest among the list. Its MoM and year-on year (YoY) demand also increased by slightly over 10 and 5 percent, respectively. Its sales number also includes the sales of the Creta N Line.

The Maruti Grand Vitara was the only compact SUV after the Creta to cross the sales mark of 10,000 units, with over 14,000 units sold in October. It had the highest MoM growth by more than 37 percent from among the list.

The Kia Seltos was the only compact SUV in this segment to witness a drop in both MoM and YoY sales figures by a little over 8.5 and 13 percent, respectively. Its sales tally for October month was also below its 6-month average sales by nearly 70 units.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder also remained a consistent performer in October 2024. Toyota dispatched over 5,400 units of the Hyryder last month, marking an MoM growth of a marginal 1 percent only.

The Tata Curvv’s October 2024 sales beat its average 6-month sales figures, with more than 5,300 units dispatched in October 2024. It experienced an increase of slightly over 12 percent in its MoM figures. Note that the Curvv’s sales figures also include the sales numbers of the Tata Curvv EV too.

Experiencing MoM growth of over 25 percent, the VW-Skoda siblings, namely the Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq, failed to surpass the collective sales mark of 5,000 units in October 2024. Their individual market share, too, was less than 5 percent last month.

The Honda Elevate’s MoM figure increased by over 9.5 percent in October 2024. Honda managed to retail over 2,100 units of the Elevate SUV. The Elevate’s market share in the segment stood close to 4 percent.

MG remained a consistent performer with the Astor by just selling 7 units more in October 2024 than inSeptember 2024. In October, it even did less than its 6-months average sales numbers, with 700-odd units sold.

The Citroen Basalt managed to register slightly over 220 unit sales in October. It recorded the highest negative MoM sales, with a decline of slightly over 35 percent.

Surprisingly, the Citroen Aircross achieved a whopping MoM growth of over 151 percent, although featuring on the last spot on our list. Despite the mammoth MoM growth, only a little more than 100 units of this SUV were sold in October.

