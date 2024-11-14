Hyundai Creta Beat Maruti Grand Vitara To Become The Best-selling Compact SUV In October 2024
Published On Nov 14, 2024 08:01 AM By Yashika for Hyundai Creta N Line
- 2.1K Views
-
- Write a comment
Only the Kia Seltos and Citroen Basalt experienced a negative month-on-month (MoM) sales in October 2024
The model-wise sales data for October 2024 is out and we’ve compiled the performance of the hotly contested compact SUV segment. As a whole, the segment witnessed a notable increase in month-on-month (MoM) growth by 13 percent with over 56,200 units dispatched.
Here’s a detailed look at how these compact SUVs performed in October 2024 sales:
|
October 2024
|
September 2024
|
MoM Growth
|
Market share current(%)
|
Market share (% last year)
|
YoY mkt share (%)
|
Average sales (6 months)
|
Hyundai Creta
|
17497
|
15902
|
10.03
|
31.11
|
25.75
|
5.36
|
16069
|
Maruti Grand Vitara
|
14083
|
10267
|
37.16
|
25.04
|
21.33
|
3.71
|
9292
|
Kia Seltos
|
6365
|
6959
|
-8.53
|
11.32
|
24.34
|
-13.02
|
6436
|
Toyota Hyryder
|
5449
|
5385
|
1.18
|
9.69
|
7.85
|
1.84
|
5129
|
Tata Curvv
|
5351
|
4763
|
12.34
|
9.51
|
0
|
9.51
|
1370
|
Skoda Kushaq
|
2213
|
1767
|
25.24
|
3.93
|
4.81
|
-0.88
|
1309
|
Honda Elevate
|
2149
|
1960
|
9.64
|
3.82
|
9.76
|
-5.94
|
1743
|
Volkswagen Taigun
|
2028
|
1611
|
25.88
|
3.6
|
4.37
|
-0.77
|
1607
|
MG Astor
|
767
|
760
|
0.92
|
1.36
|
1.75
|
-0.39
|
929
|
Citroen Basalt
|
221
|
341
|
-35.19
|
0.39
|
0
|
0.39
|
153
|
Citroen Aircross
|
103
|
41
|
151.21
|
0.18
|
0
|
0.18
|
107
|
Total
|
56226
|
49756
Key Takeaways
-
Hyundai continued to dominate the segment with the Creta, which was the only SUV to achieve close to 17,500unit sales in October 2024. The Creta also had over 31 percent of the market share, the highest among the list. Its MoM and year-on year (YoY) demand also increased by slightly over 10 and 5 percent, respectively. Its sales number also includes the sales of the Creta N Line.
-
The Maruti Grand Vitara was the only compact SUV after the Creta to cross the sales mark of 10,000 units, with over 14,000 units sold in October. It had the highest MoM growth by more than 37 percent from among the list.
Also Read: Take A Look At The Top 15 Best-selling Cars Of October 2024
-
The Kia Seltos was the only compact SUV in this segment to witness a drop in both MoM and YoY sales figures by a little over 8.5 and 13 percent, respectively. Its sales tally for October month was also below its 6-month average sales by nearly 70 units.
-
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder also remained a consistent performer in October 2024. Toyota dispatched over 5,400 units of the Hyryder last month, marking an MoM growth of a marginal 1 percent only.
-
The Tata Curvv’s October 2024 sales beat its average 6-month sales figures, with more than 5,300 units dispatched in October 2024. It experienced an increase of slightly over 12 percent in its MoM figures. Note that the Curvv’s sales figures also include the sales numbers of the Tata Curvv EV too.
-
Experiencing MoM growth of over 25 percent, the VW-Skoda siblings, namely the Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq, failed to surpass the collective sales mark of 5,000 units in October 2024. Their individual market share, too, was less than 5 percent last month.
Also Read: Maruti Brezza Surpasses Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue in October 2024 Sub-4m SUVs Sales
-
The Honda Elevate’s MoM figure increased by over 9.5 percent in October 2024. Honda managed to retail over 2,100 units of the Elevate SUV. The Elevate’s market share in the segment stood close to 4 percent.
-
MG remained a consistent performer with the Astor by just selling 7 units more in October 2024 than inSeptember 2024. In October, it even did less than its 6-months average sales numbers, with 700-odd units sold.
-
The Citroen Basalt managed to register slightly over 220 unit sales in October. It recorded the highest negative MoM sales, with a decline of slightly over 35 percent.
- Surprisingly, the Citroen Aircross achieved a whopping MoM growth of over 151 percent, although featuring on the last spot on our list. Despite the mammoth MoM growth, only a little more than 100 units of this SUV were sold in October.
Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates.
Read More on : Hyundai Creta N Line on road price
0 out of 0 found this helpful