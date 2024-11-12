Maruti Brezza Surpasses Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue in October 2024 Sub-4m SUVs Sales

All the models in the sub-4m SUV segment, except for the Mahindra XUV 3XO, registered positive month-on-month (MoM) growth in October 2024

The sub-4m SUV segment has seven key members, with popular models like the Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza leading the pack. In October 2024, the Brezza dominated the segment’s sales chart, and also secured a spot among the top 5 best-selling cars overall. The segment witnessed sales of over 65,000 units, reflecting a notable increase of close to 10.5 percent compared to September 2024.

Here’s a detailed look at how these SUVs performed in October 2024 sales:

October 2024 September 2024 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Maruti Brezza 16565 15322 8.11 25.22 27.03 -1.81 15610 Tata Nexon 14759 11470 28.67 22.47 28.44 -5.97 12059 Hyundai Venue 9562 9000 6.24 14.56 8.19 6.37 8417 Kia Sonet 10901 10259 6.25 16.6 19.5 -2.9 9420 Mahindra XUV 3XO 9699 10335 -6.15 14.77 10.93 3.84 9170 Nissan Magnite 1053 988 6.57 1.6 1.53 0.07 955 Renault Kiger 3119 2100 48.52 4.75 4.33 0.42 2182 Total 65658 59474

Key Takeaways

With over 16,500 units shipped, the Maruti Brezza claimed the title of the best-selling sub-4m SUV in October 2024, and it was also the only car crossing the 15,000 units sales mark. Its market share stood at a little over 25 percent. However, the year-on-year (YoY) declined by around 2 percent.

The Tata Nexon secured the second spot with total sales of over 14,700 units. Its YoY figure dipped by nearly 6 percent but managed to get a healthy MoM growth of nearly 29 percent. Do note that the total sales figure includes sales data of the Tata Nexon EV as well.

The Hyundai Venue’s October 2024 sales beat its average 6-month sales figures, with more than 9,500 units dispatched. It experienced an increase of slightly over 6 percent in both its MoM and YoY sales figures, respectively. Note that the Venue’s sales figures also include the sales numbers of the Hyundai Venue N Line.

With more than 10,900 units dispatched, the Kia Sonet was the last sub-4m SUV to cross the 10,000-unit sales milestone. Its market share stood over 16.5 percent.

Although the Mahindra XUV 3XO managed to register close to 9,700 units, it saw the highest MoM decline of a little over 6 percent. However, its market share stood at a little over 14.5 percent.

The combined sales of the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger didn’t manage to go beyond the 5,000-unit sales mark, putting both the SUVs at the bottom of the list. That said, the Kiger witnessed the highest positive MoM growth over 48.5 percent among all the models listed here. That said, the market share of the Magnite stood at just around 1.5 percent from among the list.

