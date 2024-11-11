Take A Look At The Top 15 Best-selling Cars Of October 2024

All the models registered sales of more than 10,000 units in October 2024

The Indian automobile industry had high hopes for a sales boost during the festive season in October 2024, and for many, the results were positive. As usual, Maruti continued to dominate the charts with 9 models in the top 15 list. Notably, the Ertiga has once again secured its spot as the highest-selling car for the October month. Let’s take a closer look at the detailed sales report of India’s top 15 best-selling cars.

Models October 2024 October 2023 September 2024 Maruti Ertiga 18,785 14,209 17,441 Maruti Swift 17,539 20,598 16,241 Hyundai Creta 17,497 13,077 15,902 Maruti Brezza 16,565 16,050 15,322 Maruti Fronx 16,419 11,357 13,874 Maruti Baleno 16,082 16,594 14,292 Tata Punch 15,740 15,317 13,711 Mahindra Scorpio 15,677 13,578 14,438 Tata Nexon 14,759 16,887 11,470 Maruti Grand Vitara 14,083 10,834 10,267 Maruti Wagon R 13,922 22,080 13,339 Maruti Dzire 12,698 14,699 10,853 Maruti Eeco 11,653 12,975 11,908 Hyundai Venue 10,901 11,581 10,259 Mahindra XUV700 10,435 9,297 9,646

Key Takeaways

The Maruti Ertiga crossed the 18,700 sales mark as the best-selling car last month. Its year-on-year (YoY) sales went up by 32 percent, while Maruti sold 1,300-odd more units in October compared to September.

With sales of over 17,500 units, the Maruti Swift was the second best-selling car in October 2024. Though its month-on-month (MoM) sales went up by nearly 1,300 units, its YoY sales decreased by approximately 15 percent.

The Hyundai Creta ranked third on the October 2024 sales chart with nearly 17,500 units sold. It managed to have a positive MoM growth along with YoY increase of 34 percent.

The Maruti Brezza retained its fourth place in October 2024. That said, the carmaker managed to dispatch over 1,240 more units compared to September, while maintaining a YoY growth by 3 percent.

The Maruti Fronx also performed well, with over 16,400 units sold and showing a positive MoM growth of 18.3 percent and achieving the highest year-on-year YoY growth of 45 percent among all the models from this list.

Maruti’s premium hatchback, the Baleno, secured the sixth spot in the table with an MoM sales increase of over 1,700 units, but saw a marginal dip of 3 percent in its YoY sales figure.

Tata's micro SUV, the Punch, took the next spot on the list. It experienced an MoM sales increase of over 2,000 units, and the micro SUV also achieved a YoY growth of over 400 units only.

With over 15,600 units sold, Mahindra Scorpio became the only Mahindra SUV to be in the top 10 and the last model to cross over 15,000 sales mark. It achieved a notable 15 percent YoY growth.

The Tata Nexon witnessed a demand for a little over 14,700 units. It managed a positive MoM growth of 28 percent, while the YoY demand fell short by over 2,000 units.

More than 14,000 units of the Maruti Grand Vitara were dispatched in October. Its monthly sales declined by over 3,800 units, however it still registered a growth of 30 percent in YoY sales.

The Maruti Wagon R came down to eleventh spot in the sales table as the carmaker sold slightly over 13,900 units in October 2024. The carmaker managed to sell over 580 units more than September but the hatchback’s YoY sales experienced a loss of nearly 37 percent.

The Maruti Dzire is the only sedan on this list. It registered total sales of nearly 12,700 units last month. However, it saw a decline of 14 percent in YoY sales.

The basic people-mover MPV, the Maruti Eeco, had a consistent sales performance. More than 11,600 units of the Maruti MPV were sold in October 2024. However, it experienced a decline of slightly over 2 percent and 10 percent in its MoM and YoY sales, respectively.

The Hyundai Venue made it to the list of top 15 highest selling cars. The automaker managed to sell over 640 more units this October of the Venue compared to September 2024. However, its YoY sales suffered a loss of 6 percent.

Lastly, the Mahindra XUV700 took the last spot in the top 15 best-selling cars list in the previous month, recording a positive YoY growth of 12 percent. Mahindra dispatched 10,400-odd units of the SUV in October 2024.

