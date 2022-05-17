Published On May 17, 2022 03:51 PM By CarDekho for Hyundai IONIQ 5

Aims to install 60kWh DC fast chargers across Hyundai’s 34 EV touch points in 29 cities

As part of the partnership between Tata Power and Hyundai Motor India, an additional 60kWh fast DC chargers will be installed along with the current 7.2kWh AC chargers at 34 Hyundai EV dealerships across 29 cities in India.

Moreover, Tata Power will provide and install the chargers at the preferred location of Hyundai’s EV customers. The 60kWh DC fast chargers require a shorter charging time in comparison to the 7.2kWh AC chargers, which ups the ownership experience of an EV.

These charging stations will be open to all-electric vehicles users, but Hyundai customers will get the added benefit of reduced rates. While the South Korean marque will handle the logistics and administration of the charging stations, Tata Power will be responsible for the operation and maintenance. These charging points will be accessible through Tata Power’s EZ Charge Mobile App which offers a host of services including slot pre-bookings.

After the introduction of the Kona EV back in 2020, Hyundai is planning to launch its second all-electric offering in the form of the Ioniq 5 sometime around October 2022. To be brought in as a completely built-up unit (CBU), the electric hatchback gets the option of two battery packs internationally: a 58kWh battery pack and a 72.6kWh unit, with WLTP-certified range of 384km and 481km, respectively. It is likely to be priced similarly to the likes of the Volvo XC40 Recharge and its cousin, the Kia EV6.

