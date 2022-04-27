Published On Apr 27, 2022 08:55 AM By Sonny for Hyundai IONIQ 5

The EV that placed Hyundai as a premium rival to Tesla is packed with interesting features

The Ioniq 5 is a momentous vehicle for Hyundai on a global scale. Built on the brand’s new dedicated battery electric vehicle platform (E-GMP) with brilliant styling cues that blended both past and future of technology, the Ioniq 5 has received a lot of acclaim. Now, the premium EV is coming to India in the second half of 2022. While you can find out about most of the practical aspects of the Ioniq 5 here, these are our top 5 picks for the coolest features in Hyundai’s coolest EV:

Sustainable and eco-friendly cabin

While not a unique prospect among the latest premium EVs, it is noteworthy when done well. In the Ioniq 5, many bits of the cabin are made from green materials such as recycled PET bottles, plant-based yarns and wools, and eco-friendly processed leather. They cover various touch points like the seats, headliner, floor and door tris. Additionally, the crash pads and door trim contain sustainable materials extracted from sugar cane.

Sliding center console

The flat floor of the Ioniq 5 allows for added space and adjustability which is not limited to just the seats. Its front center console, separate from the dashboard and also called the Universal Island, has 140mm of movement back and forth. This console is not just a piece of automotive furniture with cup holders and storage space, it also features USB ports and a wireless phone charging pad.

Can charge faster than a Porsche Taycan

Hyundai debuted the Ioniq 5 with the latest fast charging infrastructure possible, allowing it to support both 400V and 800V systems without an adapter. As a result, it has a rapid charge capacity of up to 350kW which can top up the battery from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes, or up to 100km of range in less than 5 minutes. Meanwhile, a range-topping Porsche Taycan luxury-performance EV with an 800V infrastructure has a fast charging capacity of up to 270kW only.

Vehicle-to-load technology, aka, a power bank on wheels

The Ioniq’s clever electric infrastructure includes the ability to use the car’s battery to power other household appliances or camping equipment or even an electric bicycle. This function can supply up to 3.6kW of power. It doesn’t seem as impressive as the V2L ability of the Ford F-150 Lightning which could power your house during an outage, but still very useful. It would also be one of the first EVs in India to offer this feature.

Metal panel next to the digital cluster for magnets

Of the Ioniq’s many other impressive features and tech, one that stands out for uniqueness is a metallic insert next to the digital instrument cluster. Designed to look like a speaker, this panel can be used for personalisation with the likes of a tray holder or decorative magnets.

